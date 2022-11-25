Boys Basketball | Season Preview: Vienna, Johnston City favored in BDC West race

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Black Diamond Conference West Division race is shaping up to be a good one this season with league coaches pointing to the Vienna Eagles and Johnston City Indians as the teams to beat.

Following is a brief breakdown of each team in the league:

VIENNA

Vienna High School's Stephen Dreher enters his 23rd year as head coach and third with the Eagles.

Last year's squad was a scintillating 23-10 and tied for first in the league overall at 9-3.

Seniors on the squad are Charlie King and Kaden Vaughn.

Juniors are: Dayton Nichols, Buddy Clay, Tommy Holhubner, Owen Whitnel, Johnathan Simmons, Cato Constante, Nick Johnson, and Owen Treat.

Sophomores are Job Winterrowd, Hunter Webb, Jacob Waters, and Jackson Etheridge.

Returning starters include Treat and Vaughn, both guards. Owen was an All-Conference performer a year ago. Graduating from the team were All-Conference post player Skylar Blankenship and point guard Dawson Hill. Both were three-year starters.

"Last year, we learned how to win," Dreher said. "Hopefully this year, we will expect to win. Losing two three-year starters and another starter at a small school can be challenging, but I told them it was an opportunity to prove that last season was not a fluke. Instead, it's the beginning of a solid program."

Dreher said the defense has to improve.

"We were mediocre on defense and poor on the boards last year, so those are the keys to improvement for us this year," he said. "I feel like we will be better offensively and with pace. Potentially, we could be deeper, as well, if some of our young players continue to improve and play with confidence. Team chemistry seems to be very good and we have added a couple of coaches to help, too. Overall, I have high hopes for this group!"

Dreher said Johnson City has the best returning athletes and should be the favorite, but Goreville and Sesser-Valier will be very strong, too.

"I think we can be in the mix for defending our conference title," he said.

The Eagles hosted a round-robin tournament that ended Saturday. They return to action Saturday, Dec. 3 at Galatia.

JOHNSTON CITY

The Indians return four full-time starters in 6-foot-8 senior post player Laith Hoxworth; 6-foot-1 senior guard Connor Mowery; 6-foot-3 senior post player Logan Hunter; and 5-foot-11 sophomore guard Nolan Causey.

Isiah Watson, a 6-foot senior guard, was a part-time starter a year ago as was 6-foot-5 junior forward Keaton Fort.

Other varsity players include: seniors Kaden Dover and Jarrod McCoy; juniors A.J. Butler and Jude Beers; and sophomores Evan Saunders and Seth Rice.

Hoxworth was an All-Conference performer a year ago on a JC squad that finished 12-18 overall.

"We hope to be very competitive this season," said Indians head coach Scott Burzynski, now in his sixth season at the helm and entering his 24th altogether with previous stints at Carterville (17 years and Elverado for one year). "Our guys did a great job this summer preparing for the upcoming season. We have a lot of experience returning."

Burzynski said he believes the league race is up for grabs.

"I think it's wide open," he said. "I think the champion could have two or three losses... just like last year. It is a very balanced league."

Burzynski said he is hopeful that the success generated on the football field will spill over onto the basketball court as so many of the athletes are the same.

"We are hoping to use that momentum and emotion to our advantage," he said. "We have to be smart with our guys and make sure they are somewhat rested before beginning the grind of a long basketball season. Our football guys are competitors. They will want to be out there playing. Our other guys that have worked out the last couple of weeks have done a great job. We just have to be a little patient and get into the flow of the season."

The Indians compete at the Goreville Invitational Tournament this week. The opener is Monday against Benton followed up with Hamilton County, Hardin County, Goreville and Anna-Jonesboro.

GOREVILLE

The Blackcats, led by 19-year head coach Todd Tripp, finished 24-10 a year ago and won a Class 1A regional championship before falling to state tournament semifinalist, Steeleville, in the sectional.

Two starters return to the squad in senior guard Ian Sopczak and junior guard Drake Moss.

Graduation losses included Third Team All-Stater Briley Dunn, All-South player Dylan Compton, and All-Conference player Landon Geyman.

Making up this year's varsity team in addition to Sopczak and Moss are seniors Ethan Lingle and Marquavion Cleaves; juniors Tyler Suits, Levi Damon, Duncan Rhoads, Hunter Francis, Evan Holm, Grant Howell, and Evan Moore. There are also three sophomores: Cole Tripp, Drake Buffington, and Connor Craig.

"I think we will have a lot of room to grow," Tripp said. "We have good numbers and will push each other in practice. We just have to find that right combo, and hopefully, can learn from our mistakes and get better. I have no doubt we will play hard."

Tripp said Vienna and Johnston City are the clear-cut favorites to win the league race this season.

"I think we probably fit in at No. 3 followed by Sesser-Valier. Christopher, Trico and Z-R," he said.

SESSER-VALIER

The Red Devils welcome a new boys head basketball coach this season in Tommy Holder. He replaces veteran head coach Shane Garner, who accepted a teaching position a Benton High School.

Holder previously coached the Rend Lake College men's team for three seasons.

"We bring six kids back with a lot of varsity experience," Holder said. "I expect us to compete in every game. This is definitely not a rebuilding year. We should get better as the season wears on."

Seniors on the varsity team include: post player Blake Menser; point guard Gabe Gunter; forward Carson Hoffard; guard Colton Payne, Dlton Gilliam and Braden Pruett.

Juniors on the team are: Colt Packer, Wyatt Loucks, Braydon Short, Luke Berry, Jonah Ruffino, and Jake Hicks.

Sophomores dressing varsity are Kyler Willmore and Brandon Menser.

Of that group, the elder Menser, Gunter and Packer are returning starters.

Last year, the Red Devils went 21-9, grabbed a share of the league title and advanced to the finals of their own regional before falling to Christopher.

"The program handed down to me from Coach Garner is on a steady foundation," Holder said. "We have all had to make some adjustments in practice sessions, but things are coming along well. I believe the boys are buying into our system."

Holder said Vienna, Goreville and Johnston City will all tough to beat in league play.

"It's a very competitive conference overall," he said. "The top four spots can go any number of ways. I would like to think that we fit into that Top 4."

Sesser-Valier opened with a loss at home to Herrin Wednesday and returns to action Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Zeigler-Royalton.

CHRISTOPHER

The Bearcats are likely to take a step back toward the pack after experiencing a wildly successful 2021-22 campaign in which the team posted a 24-9 overall record and advanced to the sectional finals before falling to state-bound Steeleville.

Eric Stallman, beginning his 13th year as varsity coach at Christopher, welcomes back one full-time starter in senior point guard Trey Cole, as well as two part-time starters in junior forward Scout Hudgens and senior shooting guard Brett Janello.

Other varsity team members include: senior Matthew Traiteur; sophomores Bradden Mays, Chase Cole, Carson Hobbs, Aidan Skropka, Samuel Traiteur, Connor DeWeerdt and Chase Freeman. There is also one freshman dressing varsity in Landon Sveda.

Graduation losses include All-Conference performers Peyton Mazur, Mason Goins and Colin Svda. Mazur was also an All-South selection.

"We have three players back with varsity experience," Stallman said. "We graduated three all-conference players that will be very hard to replace. We have three seniors, one junior, eight sophomores, and one freshman dressing varsity this year. We are returning a total of 18 points-per-game from last season.

"This is going to be a young team that will need some time to figure out how different it is at the varsity level compared to the JV level," Stallman continued. "The goal is to continue to improve and be playing our best basketball by the end of the season."

Stallman said Vienna, Johnston City and Goreville are the three best teams in the league with Sesser-Valier close behind. He sees he Bearcats in the middle of the pack followed by Trico and Z-R.

"Vienna is going to be very good," he said. "I think there is a pretty big gap between Vienna and the rest of the pack."

The Cats opened at home this past week with three games in the Turkey Tournament. They return to action Tuesday, Dec. 6 at West Frankfort.

TRICO

The Pioneers finished 7-25 a year ago under head coach Michael Marks, entering his second season on the job as varsity boys head coach.

Seniors out for the team include: Gavin Wilks, Presten Johnson, Garrett Franklin, Lex Deming, and Jakob Koehn.

Juniors are: Paxten Sidener, Kaden Starkey, Brady Heins, and Kanon Wilson.

There are no sophomores on the squad. One freshman dresses. He is Beau Koehn.

Wilks and Heins - both guards - are returning starters for Trico.

"We should be more comfortable within the system as several players on our roster got varsity experience last year," Marks said. "Because of hat experience, I expect our boys to hit the floor running and get after it defensively."

Marks said Christopher, Sesser-Valier and Goreville are always tough to beat, but also pointed out that Vienna and Johnston City are the favorites.

"I think we have the talent to fight our way into the conference race," Marks said.

Trico was scheduled to play the role of co-host of the Ernie Bozarth Invitational Tournament with Murphysboro the lead host. The Pioneers will play a round robin against Red Bud, Carterville and Steeleville Monday, Wednesday and Friday before advancing to Murphysboro Saturday to take on an undetermined opponent.

ZEIGLER-ROYALTON

The Tornadoes, led by fourth-year head coach Jimmy Stevens, are hoping to build on a 6-24 overall record from last year.

Seniors on the varsity squad include: Donovan Bambo, Ethan Bense, Bam Edmundson, Ashton Abrahamsen, Talon Mills, and Patrick Soeder.

Juniors are: Chase Vanhoorebeke, Nick Holder, Marshall Tucker, Chase Speakman, and Cole McKinney.

Sophomores include Jimmy Gaddis and River Freeman. There is also one freshman - Nolan Brown.

Of that group, Vanhoorebeke ended the season starting at guard. He will be shifted to the point guard slot this season.

"Talon Mills will be returning as my starting shooting guard," Stevens said. "Ashton will be returning at the small forward. River had some spot starts last year and will be entering the starting lineup full-time. Patrick will be starting at center. Cole also started a handful of games last year at the center position."

Stevens said he just hopes the Tornados are competitive this season.

"The BDC West goes through Goreville," he said. "Vienna returns some very good players from a good team, but if you want to prove your place atop the West, you have to prove it at Goreville. After not getting a conference win last year, we are hoping to find ways to be competitive and move up in the standings at the end of the year.

Z-R participated at the annual Christopher Turkey Tournament this past week.