Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Christopher returns four starters in BDC West

CHRISTOPHER — The Christopher Bearcats are the consensus pick by Black Diamond Conference West coaches to win the league race this winter.

The boys from Franklin County put together an 8-4 record this past season under head coach Eric Stallman, who is beginning his 12th season at the helm. Stallman welcomes back four starters in Colin Sveda, an All-Conference pick, Peyton Mazur (All-Conference and All-South pick last season), Mason Goins and Trey Cole.

Sveda is the top scorer back at 12 points per game. Mazur averaged 10 points and eight rebounds.

"We hope to be competitive in our league and get better as the season progresses," Stallman said. "With the abbreviated season last year, we are just excited for the opportunity to play a normal season. Last season had a lot of sloppy play. I expect that to happen early in the season this year, but hopefully, we can improve and be playing well by the time postseason starts.

The Bearcats opened play in the annual Turkey Tournament that it hosts.

GOREVILLE

The Blackcats are the defending champions, having finished 16-3 last season after having qualified for the state finals in 2020.

Todd Tripp, now in his 18th year as head coach, will return one four-year starter in Briley Dunn and one part-time starter in Dylan Compton. Both are seniors.

According to Tripp, two other lettermen saw varsity minutes last year and are expected to make much bigger contributions this season. They are senior Landon Geyman and junior Ian Sopczak.

"We don't have anyone back who averaged in double figures last season, but Dunn was an All-Conference performer. I believe we could have a good season, but it's going to take some maturity from our guys to accomplish this," Tripp said. "We have some nice athletes and guys that are capable of having good seasons. We have some good, young guys that just need minutes at the varsity level and that will help our team down the road. It will definitely start with the defense. We have to be able to stop people. If we can get better each game, we could be a team that could be in the mix come regional time."

VIENNA

Coach Stephen Dreher is working his second season as head coach of the Eagles, having previously coached at Western Kentucky schools Paducah Tilghman, Lone Oak and Carlyle County.

Last season, the Johnson County bunch finished 6-12 overall, but return two leading scorers in Skylar Blankenship (6-foot-5 senior forward at 14.5 points per game) and sophomore Owen Treat (6-foot-1 guard at 10.7 points).

Also expected to start are senior Dawson Hill, a 5-foot-9 guard; Sean Acree, a 5-foot-8 senior guard; and junior Charlie King, a 6-foot-4 forward.

Pushing for playing time will be senior Jonathan Green, senior Nelson Bundren, junior Kaden Vaughn, sophomore Marcato Constante, sophomore Dayton Nichols, sophomore Tommy Holhubner, sophomore Buddy Clay, and sophomore Owen Whitnel.

Wins to date have come over Eldorado, Carrier Mills and Cobden.

SESSER-VALIER

Shane Garner returns to his coaching duties. The nine-year head coach for the Red Devils had to miss the start of the season after a bout with COVID-19.

Back in the fold also are four starters, including senior guards Gavin Woodland and Eli Schoenbaechler; junior guard Gabe Gunter; and sophomore forward Colt Packer. Woodland was the leading scorer last season.

"We made steady progress last season," Garner said. "Right now, we're a little banged up. We just have to stay the course and continue to get healthy and improve."

JOHNSTON CITY

Head coach Scott Burzynski will welcome back one returning starter from last season's 5-10 squad. He is junior Laith Hoxworth, a 6-foot-7 post player.

The one senior starter is West Frankfort transfer Heath Neibch, a 6-foot guard. Neibch quarterbacked the Indians football team this fall. One other senior - Noah Murrah, a 6-foot-1 guard, hopes to get playing time.

Juniors on the varsity squad include: Boston Peyton, 6-foot-2 forward, Isaiah Watson, 5-foot-11 guard, Kaden Dover, 5-foot-8 guard, Connor Mowery, 6-foot guard, and Logan Hunter, 6-foot-3 center.

Sophomores are: AJ Butler, 6-foot guard, Brody Little, 5-foot-6 guard, Wade Galbraith, 6-foot-1 forward, Keaton Fort, 6-foot-3 forward, and Jude Beers, 6-foot-2 forward. There is also one freshman: Nolan Causey, a 5-foot-10 guard.

Burzynski begins his fifth year as head coach of the Tribe and 23rd overall as a head coach. The veteran head coach said the Indians are junior class heavy and it will take production from that group if JC is to contend.

"We hope to build on our great football season," he said. "We have a lot of players that were a part of that great run. We need to improve on the defensive end of the floor."

TRICO

The Pioneers are led by first-year head coach Michael Marks. While it may be Marks' first foray into varsity high school coaching, he has coached the last seven years at Murphysboro Middle School. He also coached one year of freshman ball at Murphy.

A Jackson County sheriff's deputy who serves as school resource officer at Trico, Marks said he is quite familiar with the majority of students, so that should ease his transition period.

The Pioneers won only two games last season and will return just one returning starter in senior guard Logan Cleland. Other seniors include: Hunter Baker, a guard who moved back to Trico from Marissa-Coulterville; forward Grady Rieckenberg; and forward Keegan Brooks.

Juniors on the squad are: guard Gavin Wilks, guard Caden Crask-Weeks, forward Preston Johnson, post player Jakob Koehn, and center Silas Moore.

Sophomores are: guard Kaden Starkey, guard Brady Heins, post player Kanon Wilson and guard Mason Kranawetter.

"We are pretty much in a rebuilding mode," Marks said. "Only Baker and Brooks had much varsity experience last season. For these guys who haven't played at the varsity level, the game's a little bit faster and there's going to be an adjustment period. We have a lot of work to do on the fundamentals. As long as the kids work hard in practice and in the games, improvement will be made."

ZEIGLER-ROYALTON

The Tornadoes are also facing a rebuild following last season's 4-9 mark and an 0-3 finish last week at the Christopher Turkey Tournament. Third-year head coach Jimmy Stevens explained that all his starters from last season graduated.

"We only have one kid back with extensive varsity experience in senior guard Joe Earl," Stevens said. "Outside of him, we have two juniors (Talon Mills and Ashton Abrahamsen) and two sophomores (Chase Van Hoorebeke and Chase Speakman) in the starting lineup. I've got an inexperienced group, but they have put in good work throughout the off season and it is my hope to develop our youth this season, and hopefully, be competitive."

Also earning playing time at last week's tourney were: senior Michael West; junior Patrick Soeder; sophomore Marshall Tucker; and freshman Jimmy Gaddis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0