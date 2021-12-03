Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Hardin County looks for GEC title

HARDIN COUNTY — The majority of Greater Egyptian Conference coaches favor the Hardin County Cougars to capture the boys title this winter in basketball.

Senior talent and experience were the reasons given by coaches for the preseason pick. The Cougars went 3-7 in the COVID-19 shortened season earlier this calendar year, but were 2-2 in the league and lost games to Carrier Mills and league champion Norris City-Omaha-Enfield by a combined three points.

Head coach Rodney Lane said he believes this Cougars squad could very well be the best one he has coached in his 13 years with the school.

Hardin County returns four senior starters. They include: All-Conference forward Jake Vaughn; guard Ben Vaughn, who is a cousin to Jake; guard Gavin Smith; and guard Jonah Austin. The fifth starter is also a senior, Bryson Cullum, who saw valuable minutes at the varsity level last season.

Coming off the bench are senior forward Lance Ditterline and sophomore guard Walker Beabout. Another senior, Kailen Gerdes, has transferred back to Hardin County from Paxton and will be eligible to play later in December.

"As you can see, we have a lot of senior leadership with this team," said Lane. "Other than Cullum (6-foot-5, 280 pounds), we don't have that much size, but we're athletic, can shoot, play good defense and run the floor well. We've also played some good competition the last few years and that experience should be a great help during this season."

Lane said the team's No. 1 goal is to win the league, but the veteran coach knows there will be formidable competition.

"Crab Orchard just won the Elverado tournament and those boys always shoot the 3 well. Carrier Mills should be pretty good, too. Our conference is pretty well balanced."

The Cougars opened the new season with a lopsided win over Century and is competing at the Goreville Invitational this week.

CRAB ORCHARD

The Trojans, led by the longest-tenured coach in the league - Jon Brown, now in his 27th season - will return four starters from last season's 9-7 ballclub.

They include: junior guard Robbie Rooker (15.7 points per game and four rebounds); junior forward Brinnen Norris (12.1 points and five rebounds); senior guard Ian Dawes (9.6 PPG and three assists); and junior forward Colton Throgmorton (3.6 PPG and 2.5 rebounds).

Also expected to start or see a lot of playing time are junior Troy Robbins and senior Hayden Ray.

"We will be looking to them for help around the basket," Brown said of the 6-footers.

Brown said what his squad lacks in size, he hopes will make up for in quickness and grit.

"We're very undersized, so we will have to counter with quickness," he said. "Finding a way to consistently rebound will be our biggest challenge."

Brown picks NCOE - last year's champ - as the team to beat in the league race.

"Carrier Mills should also be very good," he said.

CARRIER MILLS

The Wildcats, fresh off a big win over Meridian at the Vienna tournament last week, are expected to challenge for the league title this season.

First-year head coach Austin Ferrell said he is fortunate to have four returning starters after a 6-5 COVID-19 shortened season.

Returning starters include: senior Caden VanMeter, the team's slick-handling point guard, leading scorer at 17 points per game and rebounder (seven per game); senior shooting guard Colton Mitchell; senior forward Kaden Sanders and senior center Zavier Rollins.

A fifth-senior - Nate Collins - is the other starter at power forward. Two juniors and some freshmen will see the most minutes after the starters.

Of the group, VanMeter was an All-Conference performer last season.

"We are hoping to be a very competitive team in the GEC," said Ferrell. "I have a very good group of seniors with good leadership that will help my freshmen in varsity game situations."

Ferrell said Hardin County is the likely favorite to win the league as the Cougars also possess a talented senior class and is well-coached.

NORRIS CITY-OMAHA-ENFIELD

Two returning starters is what second-year head coach Jordan Johnson will have to build around after experiencing a solid 12-1 run a year ago.

"Our only loss came against state-ranked Fairfield," Johnson said. "We ended conference play at 6-0 and were able to take home the regular season conference championship."

There was no postseason play in March of this year due to the pandemic.

Junior point guard Preston Long and junior power forward Joell Hortin lead the Cardinals into battle this season. Long averaged about seven points per game and added five rebounds a contest. Hortin averaged six points and 4.5 rebounds. They will get help from junior Cord Tucker, a guard who got considerable minutes with the varsity last season.

"Outside of those three, we have six other players who will either start or are going to get quality minutes," Johnson said.

Those include seniors Cole Roberson, Jake Rush, Will Thompson, and Aryon Jolley, as well as juniors Colby Prather and Erik Healy.

"I have high expectations for my guys this year," Johnson said. "We did lose a ton from last year's senior class, but we also have some good talent returning and other guys who are ready to step into new roles. To be successful, we just have to play hard. If we do that and take care of the ball, I like our chances to do good things."

GALATIA

The Bearcats are led by coach Brad Vinyard, now in his second season at the Saline County school. Vinyard brings back five returning starters to the fold.

Four are seniors. They include: center Noah Frailey, guard Trevor Hale, forward Klayton Wright and forward Zane Carlile. The fifth starter is sophomore guard Trey Thatcher.

"I think we can be very competitive," said Vinyard. "If we play together as a team, play hard, and take advantage of our experience, we should be fine."

Vinyard said the Bearcats finished 2-1 at the Elverado tournament last week.

"I'd like to think we are capable of winning conference. It's a tall task, but personally, I think we have as good a chance to do so as anybody in our league."

THOMPSONVILLE

Coach Kevin Smith is beginning his first season at the helm of the Tigers. Last season, Thompsonville finished 4-7.

There are three returning starters - senior Brody Rone and juniors Kade Shelby and Hayden Lindhorst. Also expected to start or play regularly are: seniors Skylar Woodring, Audi Griffin, Cedric Peter and Lane Smith; juniors Gage Mullins and Gabe Casteel; and sophomore Damien Clem.

Of that group, Lindhorst and Rone each averaged nine points a game. Shelby added four rebounds per match.

"We don't have much returning experience," Smith said. "We will be very young from a basketball standpoint. We have five seniors, but only one has played in the past two years. We will have to be very good on the defensive end of the floor to be competitive."

Smith said the GEC is usually very competitive and believes Hardin County, Crab Orchard and Carrier Mills to be the teams at the top of the list.

"There are a lot of good returning players," he said. "NCOE lost three good players off their conference championship team, but have some really good returning players. Gallatin County, Pope County and Galatia could all be very good, too, and are well coached. It should be a competitive conference season."

GALLATIN COUNTY

Craig Utterback returns for his third season as head coach of the Hawks. Last season, Gallatin County finished 5-9 overall, but 4-3 in the GEC, which was good for fourth place.

The returning starters are seniors Jeremy Brugger, a 6-foot-2 forward, and Jaxon Knott, a 5-foot-11 guard. Seniors Tate Duvall and Lane Henson did not start last season, but will be integral pieces of the team’s success, according to Utterback.

"Junior Rylie Rushing will be a strong force in the middle on both ends of the floor.," he said. "A large group of much improved sophomores return to the program, which will benefit us in the years to come. Mattix Sandifer and Noah Richardson, both sophomores, will be great assets to the program.

Utterback added "as long as we come together and play as a cohesive unit, we should finish near the top in our conference and be able to compete for a regional championship."

POPE COUNTY

Pirates head coach Jim Simmons, beginning his 11th season at the helm, will return three starters from last season's 3-8 squad.

Those returnees include: senior Logan Croley (seven points and 2.7 assists per game), senior Gavin Lewis (seven points) and junior Garrett Robards.

Asked what expectations he has for this year's squad, Simmons backed off predictions.

"Time will tell," he said.

Simmons did say that Hardin County and Carrier Mills are the two favorites to win the league.

"They have all their starters back," he said. "As for us, we have two guards returning and our inside game could be strong."

