Boys Basketball | Season Previews: League coaches tab Carmi-White County as team to beat in BDC East

A near-unanimous favorite to win the Black Diamond Conference East Division this season in boys basketball is the Carmi-White County Bulldogs.

Despite putting together a 9-20 season a year ago, the Bulldogs are the pick because of a combination of talent and experience returning to Coach Kevin Wolff's team. Following is a brief look at the teams in the league:

CARMI-WHITE COUNTY

Four starters are back in the fold for the Bulldogs this season. Senior Bryce Conner returns from a broken arm sustained in the ninth game of the season. In those few games he did play, however, Conner was selected Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic Most Valuable Player and was averaging 17 points per game with eight rebounds.

Also back is senior Tyler Goemaat, an All-Tournament pick at the Carmi Invitational and BDC All-Conference performer., averaging 11.5 points and six rebounds per game.

Junior Landon Driscoll started half the season last year and averaged 4.5 points per game. Sophomore Mitchell Edwards averaged nine points and led the team in 3-pointers with 38. Another sophomore - Gavin Holloman - averaged 8 points a game in his freshman season.

"I am really excited about this year's team," said Wolff, now in his eighth season as coach of the Bulldogs. "We have five guys who started multiple games that are all back. We were an extremely young team last year and one of our better players only played in nine games due to an injury."

Wolff said CWC could be the most talented group he has coached at the school.

"I feel our young guys got a lot of valuable experience that will help them this year. We have two really strong senior leaders who I expect to lead this group."

Wolff added that Eldorado will be tough to beat in the league.

"They beat us three out of the four times we played them last year," he said.

FAIRFIELD

The Mules, led by 18-year head coach Scott McElravy, finished 23-12 a year ago.

Senior guard returnee Eric Rodgers was a Black Diamond All-Conference and All-South performer last season. Graduating was All-Conference player McGwire Taylor.

Other seniors on the team include: Reegan Taylor, Luke Duckworth and Nick Easton.

Juniors on the varsity are: Landon Harrelson, Bryndon Boyd, Layne Tucker, Latrael Snyder, Trent Bliss and Creson White.

Sophomores include Justice Dagg, Ethan McElravy, and Kale Milner.

There is also one freshman, Jake Easton.

"We have a new group outside of Eric," McElravy said. "We play a very competitive non-conference schedule, starting at the always tough Capital Classic in Lawrenceville/Red Hill. So our guys are going to have to grow up fast."

McElravy said he likes his ballclub.

"We have a good group of kids that work hard," he said. "We always set a goal of competing for a conference championship and want to be playing our best ball around regional time."

The veteran coach said Carmi and Eldorado have the most returning players and should be favored.

"Hamilton County returns their post player, Wyatt Hamson. Flora is always competitive too. The conference should be very competitive!"

ELDORADO

The Eagles are expected to be in contention for a league title this season.

Coach Josh Bradley's squad went 19-10 a year ago. He welcomes back four starters in seniors Parker Price (guard), Josh Owens (guard) and Gage Heath (guard), as well as junior center Boston Bradley.

Other varsity team members include: juniors Anderson Woolcott, Eli Awalt, Canon Weatherly, and Duran Yother; sophomores Jake Phelps, Andrew Murray, and Olen Oglesby; and freshmen Drayson Grathler, Grayson Stafford, Maddex Rash, and Kaiden Henson.

Price and Bradley were All-Conference performers.

"I think we will be pretty competitive with four starters returning of a 19-win season," said Bradley, now in his seventh season with the Eagles. "I think we can compete for a conference championship, and be a tough out come regional time."

Bradley said Carmi-White County is likely the favorite to win the league, at least in the preseason.

"I think Carmi is the team to beat in the BDC East," Bradley said. "But I expect it to be a another competitive year."

HAMILTON COUNTY

The Foxes are led by 20-year head coach Doug Miller. Last season, Hamilton County enjoyed a 29-4 season, the third-most wins in school history.

Although seven seniors graduated from the team, one key piece returns in All-Stater post player, Wyat Hamson. The other senior is Wyatt Richards.

Juniors include Eli Hanson, Trenton Pike, Kaden Kelly and Abe Neal.

Sophomores on the squad are: Kaleb Carson, Andrew Webb and Jack Zellers.

"We lost seven great seniors," Miller said. "We will be a lot better in January than we are right now. I really like these guys. They work hard and try hard every day in practice."

Miller said the Goreville Invitational Tournament this week should give him a better idea of what to expect from his team moving forward with five games on the docket.

"After Goreville, we will know who can play varsity and who can't. We will try several different people in several different roles."

Miller added that Carmi White-County, Eldorado, and possibly Fairfield, will make up the upper echelon of the league this season.

FLORA

The Wolves are coming off a 17-14 season a year ago.

Head coach Phil Leib is back for his 23rd year with the Flora boys basketball program.

This year's squad consists of four returning starters - senior guards Jacob Stanford (5-foot-10) and Ethan Durre (5-foot-11), as well as 6-foot-3 senior forward Malachi Tolliver, and 6-foot-4 junior forward Neil Young.

Only Tolliver garnered any postseason recognition last year. Graduated All-Conference performers were Cole Young and Trenton Harrell.

Other varsity members include: seniors James Mitchell (6-foot-5 post), Jeff Mitchell (6-foot-4 post player), Ethan Redenbo (6-foot-3 forward), Riley Bullard (5-foot-11 guard), and Mason Miller (6-foot-4 forward); juniors: Trevor Johnson, Lawson Spicer, Tyler Conrad, and Quinn Uebinger; and one sophomore, Garrett Partridge.

"I believe we are more athletic than we have been in a long time," Leib said. "I hope to be able use the athleticism defensively and hope we can make shots offensively. I feel we should be very competitive."

Leib said Carmi is the team to beat in the BDC East and one of the better teams he saw over the summer.

"I think and hope we can be in consideration for the top half of the conference," he said.

EDWARDS COUNTY

The Lions are led by second-year head coach Kevin Schnicker, whose club posted a 14-14 overall record last season.

Senior guard Ryder Bell is the lone returning starter. Graduated from the team was All-Conference performer Dylan Rhodes.

Other seniors on the squad this year include: Logan Correll, Gavin Smith, and Jake Gillard.

Juniors are: Anjuan Rhodes, Max Gerlach, and Wyatt Landingham.

Sophomores include: Cy Nelson, Owen Grimes and Jake Wiseman.

Freshmen dressing varsity are: Jax Duncan, Jackson Hensley, and Mason Smiley.

"We will be a team that will play hard, but yet we have very little varsity experience returning, so it will be important that we learn quickly," Schnicker said. "I have a great group of boys and I'm very excited to help them become better basketball players."

Schnicker said he will mix in some young players with upperclassmen, so it should be a season of learning and improving as a team as the year goes on.

"This is a fun group who will give it all they have," Schnicker said. "I look forward to seeing what they can do."

Regarding the BDC East race, Schnicker said he couldn't favor one team.

"I think lot of teams will compete for the conference championship," he said.