Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Lions ready to challenge in SIRR Mississippi

With the season being shortened by the pandemic, Pinckneyville will have to wait until next year to accomplish a program milestone. It currently stands 20 wins away from 2,000 in its illustrious history.

In Du Quoin, the Indians are rebuilding after losing six seniors from a 9-21 team that dropped nine of its last 10 games. They are out of the gates slow at 1-4, but the one win was a 61-45 thumping last week of Carterville.

Wade Roberson appears to be the name of the game offensively at DQ, while Jaden Smith and Maurice Washington are also capable of hitting double figures nightly. The 6-4 Washington also offers the Indians a physical presence in the lane.

Anna-Jonesboro is in much the same boat as Du Quoin – rebuilding after suffering through a losing season with a bunch of seniors. The Wildcats are off to a 1-4 start with only one returning starter, 5-9 senior guard Juan Valencia. He averaged 6.5 ppg and two assists while playing strong defense.

Another guard, 6-1 senior Maddox Thorpe, has shown the ability to hit from long range in the early going for coach Mike Chamness.

“I think if we can guard and do the little things correct, we will have a chance to be fine,” he said. “We need to play some games to figure out what we can and can’t do.”