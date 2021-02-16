Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Lions ready to challenge in SIRR Mississippi

To win in the SIRR Mississippi boys race, you’re likely going to have to go through Nashville and Pinckneyville. In this shortened COVID-19 season, it looks like Carterville might have what it takes to topple the traditional powers.
For the first time since his first year at Carterville, coach Shane Hawkins has a veteran lineup plus enough depth, albeit unproven, to enjoy a winning season. The Lions were just 13-17 last year, their third straight losing campaign.
“We’ve got two three-year starters and a good group of young kids that play really hard,” Hawkins said. “They have high basketball savvy and are used to winning.”
The marquee name is 6-4 senior Eli Downen, who last year averaged 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Downen has shown the gift of being able to take over a game in the second half. He scored 21 of his game-high 25 in the second half of Carterville’s season-opening win at Trico, and tallied 14 second half points Saturday night in a 45-38 defeat of Pinckneyville.
Bryce Anderson (5-10, sr.) chipped in 8.2 ppg last year while dishing out 3.2 assists. Peyton Bittle, Caden Hawkins, Cade Lustenberger and Ben Haake have also shown to be capable of adding scoring punch from the perimeter.
The Lions are off to a 4-1 start, the only loss occurring at Du Quoin. They were supposed to visit Nashville on Tuesday night, but that game was snowed out and hasn’t yet been rescheduled.
That figured to be one of two big tests this week for the Hornets (3-0, 3-0), who are scheduled to visit Pinckneyville on Friday night. Nashville has started better than could be expected, given that it didn’t have full-contact practice until Feb. 4 because its COVID region was the last to get upgraded to Phase 4.
But the Hornets have not only won, but displayed the kind of firepower that wasn’t always there last season, even as they won 28 games. Nashville is averaging nearly 68 ppg while playing its usual strong defense, not allowing more than 36 points in any game.
“I’m pleasantly surprised by how we’ve played so far,” said coach Wayne Harre. “I’ll bet we haven’t even had four full practices before we started the season.”
Buzz Ritzel, Jaxson Goforth and Isaac Turner have been the leaders so far this year for the Hornets. Nolan Heggemeier has displayed the ability to add perimeter offense, and Saxton Hoepker is another name to watch.
Meanwhile, Pinckneyville had ripped off five straight wins to start the season before its loss at Carterville. The Panthers have one of the best players in the area in 6-5 senior Dre Scott, who has improved every year and is now their go-to guy with the graduation of Dawson Yates.
Ben Restoff, Duke Riggins and Vaden Szczepanski also figure to be key cogs in the mix for veteran coach Bob Waggoner, who entered his 14th season averaging nearly 25 wins a year. Waggoner’s career record stands at 328-89.
With the season being shortened by the pandemic, Pinckneyville will have to wait until next year to accomplish a program milestone. It currently stands 20 wins away from 2,000 in its illustrious history.
In Du Quoin, the Indians are rebuilding after losing six seniors from a 9-21 team that dropped nine of its last 10 games. They are out of the gates slow at 1-4, but the one win was a 61-45 thumping last week of Carterville.
Wade Roberson appears to be the name of the game offensively at DQ, while Jaden Smith and Maurice Washington are also capable of hitting double figures nightly. The 6-4 Washington also offers the Indians a physical presence in the lane.
Anna-Jonesboro is in much the same boat as Du Quoin – rebuilding after suffering through a losing season with a bunch of seniors. The Wildcats are off to a 1-4 start with only one returning starter, 5-9 senior guard Juan Valencia. He averaged 6.5 ppg and two assists while playing strong defense.
Another guard, 6-1 senior Maddox Thorpe, has shown the ability to hit from long range in the early going for coach Mike Chamness.
“I think if we can guard and do the little things correct, we will have a chance to be fine,” he said. “We need to play some games to figure out what we can and can’t do.”
Sparta’s final season in the conference – it is headed for the Cahokia Conference next school year – is shaping up to be a tough one. The Bulldogs started 0-3 last week as they attempt to figure out how to replace four senior starters from a 14-16 squad.
The top returnee appears to be 5-8 junior Dauntay Merideth, who averaged 5.8 points and 4.1 assists per game. Jaylen Ethington (5.2 ppg) and Colin Sheldon (3.4 ppg) gave Sparta some nice minutes off the bench last season.
“Finding a way to score early in the season will be a challenge with the lack of practices and conditioning to prepare,” said Bulldogs coach Jonathan Norton.
Like Nashville, Sparta is located in COVID Region 4, meaning it had few full-contact practices before the season started.