Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Nashville may still be team to beat in SIRR Mississippi

There will likely be quite a scrum in the battle for supremacy of the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference in boys basketball this season.

Several schools have a legitimate shot at winning the title. Carterville, Pinckneyville and Nashville all received votes to win the league from league coaches, which can attest to the balance and depth of the Mississippi.

Du Quoin and Anna-Jonesboro were both cited as "dangerous" teams, meaning that either could post big wins in league play, particularly on their home floors.

Following is a preview of each team in the league:

NASHVILLE

The Hornets finished 8-0 in the Mississippi and 30-4 overall last season. They are the defending state champions in Class 2A, and until proven otherwise, remain a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Stote Reeder takes over for head coach Patrick Weathers, who last summer accepted an administrative position in a neighboring community. Reeder has 22 years of head coaching experience, most recently at Jerseyville (17 years).

Lost to graduation are Saxton Hoepker and Isaac Turner, who were both All-Conference, All-South and All-State last year, as well as stalwarts Kolten Gajewski and Nolan Heggemeier.

Senior Carter Schoenherr is the lone returning starter. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged six points-per-game last season.

Other seniors include: Rylan Hammer, 5-foot-10 guard; Carson Cook, 6-foot-2 forward; Aidan Heiman, 6-foot-2 guard; Connor Cameron, 6-foot-2 forward; Kaden Gajewski, 6-foot-3 center; Quintin Loquasto, 6-foot-3 forward; Trey Reinburg, 6-foot guard; and Bennett Briles, 6-foot-9 center.

Juniors are: Silas Hill, 5-foot-11 guard; Parker Renken, 5-foot-9 guard; John Blumhorst, 6-foot-4 center; and Austin Kirsch, 6-foot-9 center.

The lone sophomore on the varsity squad is Ty Schoenherr, a 5-foot-9 guard.

"It's very hard to gauge my expectations due to the circumstances and timing of my hire," Reeder said. "Last June, I was preparing the Jersey boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season and Coach Weathers was still here at Nashville. The preparation for the season was unique to say the least.

"I believe we have a very talented, but inexperienced group of kids who have spent the last two weeks playing their hearts out and learning every day."

Reeder said he brings a new system to the program, yet many of the same pillars of basketball philosophy that the kids have learned over the years.

"That said, everybody's heads have been spinning as we get to know each other," the coach said. "What I do know is how proud of these kids I am for handling the adversity of going through a third coach in as many years without complaints and with total buy-in. My prediction is we will be a tough team that, win or lose, our opponents will know they were in a battle."

Reeder said Pinckneyville and Carterville have excellent teams this year and should be considered favorites.

"Du Quoin will cause problems for everybody and A-J is never easy to beat on its home floor. I believe we will be right there in the mix."

Nashville opened the season Monday, in the Mascoutah Thanksgiving Tournament against Trenton Wesclin. The Hornets were set to meet Columbia on Tuesday and the SIUE East St. Louis Charter School on Friday. There will also be an undetermined opponent Saturday, Nov. 26.

CARTERVILLE

Head Coach Shane Hawkins begins his 17th year as a boys head basketball coach. The Pinckneyville native is in his seventh season with the Lions.

Hawkins welcomes back four starters from a team that finished 20-12 a year ago. They include: 5-foot-8 senior guard Peyton Bittle (9.8 points-per-game); Kade Lustenberger, a 6-foot-5 senior forward (10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists); Caden Hawkins, a 6-foot senior guard (15.1 points, 5.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds); and Blake Burkey, a 6-foot-2 senior forward (6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists).

Of that quartet, Bittle was All-Conference. Lustenberger was All-Conference and All-Tournament at both Trico and Eldorado. Hawkins was All-Conference, All-South, IBCA All-State Third Team, and All-Tournament at Massac County.

Pushing for playing time will be Adam Vanderzille (6-foot-3 senior forward); Brandon Skelcher (5-foot-10 junior guard); Josh Waller (5-foot-10 junior guard); and Drew Barrington (5-foot-11 sophomore guard).

"We have a core group back with guys who have played a lot of varsity basketball and we have guys who are used to winning at a large clip for a long time and in different sports," Hawkins said. "Our hope is that we continue to make improvements throughout the season and can be ready for the postseason."

Hawkins said Nashville is the team to beat in the league. He added that Pinckneyville will be in the thick of the Mississippi Division race, as well. He is hopeful that the Lions can find a path to winning the title.

Carterville opens the season in tournament play at Trico on Nov. 28 against Steeleville, a state tournament semifinalist last year in Class 1A. The Lions will also play Tricon on Nov. 30, Red Bud on Dec. 2 and an undetermined opponent on Saturday, Dec. 3.

PINCKNEYVILLE

There is absolutely no reason to believe that the Pinckneyville Panthers won't be battling it out for first place in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference again this winter.

Coach Bob Waggoner, now in his 15th year as head coach of the Panthers and 26th year altogether (525-245 coaching record), led his ballclub to a 23-5 finish last season, which included a 6-2 run within the conference, placing second to Nashville.

There are two returning starters on the squad. They are Pearson Launius, the team's 6-foot-2 point guard, and Kellen Scott, a 6-foot-4 forward. Both are seniors.

Other seniors on the squad include: Asher Jausel (6-foot guard); Isaac Queen (6-foot-1 guard); Lance Brokering (6-foot guard); and Reid Harriss (6-foot-5 forward). Harris transferred in from state semifinalist, Steeleville.

There are three juniors slated for the varsity: Hunter Smith (5-foot-10 guard); Jase Lee (6-foot-2 forward); and Karsen Konkel (6-foot-6 center).

Two sophomores will be pushing for playing time with the varsity, as well, in Riley Bauersachs (6-foot-3 guard) and AJ Keith (6-foot-4 forward).

Having graduated from the team are All-Conference performers Duke Riggins and Nile Adcock.

"We have several players who have limited varsity experience," Waggoner said. "We have six seniors and several players vying for playing time. We will be a deep team with several players having the ability to start."

Waggoner said the Panthers own a strong work ethic and desire to succeed.

"The ceiling is up to them," he said. "For me, personally, I want them to maximize their abilities and play to their potential."

The veteran head coach said both Carterville and Nashville are Preseason Top 20 teams among Class 2A schools in the state.

"We will have our work cut out for us to win the Mississippi," Waggoner said.

The Panthers open the season Nov. 23 at Chester.

DU QUOIN

The Indians were dead even last year, finishing 15-15 overall.

Fifth-year head coach Jason James said that mark was the team's best win total since 2014.

Seniors on the squad include: Seth Howerton, Malik Jones, Jakob Eaton, Gage Green, Jaykri Whitfield, Kameron Hugya, Owen Cornett, Tom Hanks, and Nishan Woody.

Juniors are: DeMarion Johnson, Eli Maynor, Patrick Winters, Trelin Smith, and Dwayne Wilmington.

Sophomores dressing varsity are: Jaden DeMarie and Luke Bauman.

Green and Woody both saw time as varsity starters a year ago and both play the forward position.

Graduated seniors, both of whom were All-Conference performers in 2021-22, were Traijon Smith and Caden Hutchens.

"We are going to play hard and be aggressive," James said. "We do not have a lot of height, so we are going to have to be quick in the front court and play great defense. Our goal is the same this year as years past - win the regional and take every game from there one game at a time."

James said the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference is incredibly tough.

"It is every year, but this year there will be some great competition," he said. "With Nashville winning state last year, they are probably the team to beat. Of course, Carterville and Pinckneyville always have great squads, as well."

The Indians open the new season next Monday, Nov. 28 at home as they host the Tip-Off Classic. Their first opponent is the Carmi-White County Bulldogs. Other tourney games will feature West Frankfort (Nov. 30), Cairo (Dec. 2) and Herrin (Dec. 3).

ANNA-JONESBORO

The Wildcats don't figure to contend for the Mississippi Division title this season, but that doesn't mean they will be anybody's pushover.

Head coach Mike Chamness, beginning his 13th season at the helm, said A-J was 5-23 overall a year ago.

Junior guard Dylan Harvel and senior guard Dawson Trammel are the lone returning starters. Harvel was an All-Conference performer as a sophomore.

Trammel is the lone senior on the squad. Other juniors include: Evan Hall, Payton Denny, Drew Page, JJ Gerardi, Noah Cavins, Isaac Archey, and Tony Guijon.

Sophomores dressing varsity are: Taj Hodges, Daylon Butler, Rylan Frazier, and Trevor Goins.

One freshman is also expected to push for playing time. He is Aidan McFadden, who was also a standout on the golf team this past fall.

"I think we will be a lot more athletic than last year," Chamness said. "We also have more guys who can put the ball in the hole. We only have one senior, but a lot of our juniors played meaningful minutes last year as sophomores, so we have some experience back. I think if we want to be good, we’re going to have to be really good on the defensive end of the floor."

Chamness said, on paper, Carterville may be the most talented group.

"Nashville is the defending state champ and Pinckneyville is always good. I think our league is as balanced as it's been in years. I hope we can fit into the top of the league, but every night it's a dogfight. We have so many good coaches and players in our conference."

The Wildcats open the season at home Tuesday against Chester and then jump into the Goreville Invitational Tournament next week Nov. 28 through Dec. 3 against Hardin County, Benton, Goreville, Hamilton County and Johnston City.