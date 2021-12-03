Boys Basketball | Season Previews: SIRR Ohio loaded with talented teams

Now that we've already had over a week of action this boys basketball season, it's clear the Ohio Division of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference is loaded with outstanding teams.

So let's not even mess with the whole "favorite" thing and just get to the breakdowns. Here they are in alphabetical order.

Benton Rangers

With a pair of outstanding returning starters in seniors Reid Baumgarte and Landon Bolen, expectations are high as usual for the Benton Rangers.

Baumgarte, who is listed as a guard, was an all-conference pick when the Rangers went 11-5 in the spring. Bolen has tremendous athleticism on both ends of the floor.

That duo is now joined by seniors Keegan Glover, Aidan Peach and Chase Thomas, juniors Nick Melvin and Landon Croslin, and sophomores Luke Melvin, Eli Hanson and Isaac Billington.

Peach is 6-foot-5 and provides a paint presence, while Billington can light it up from the outside.

"This team has a lot of depth," said Benton coach Ron Winemiller. "I think that will be a strength of our team. Our conference will be very deep."

The Rangers are already off and running at the Goreville Invitational with wins over Johnston City and Hardin County. Bolen and Billington were the leading scorers against the Cougars.

"It's nice to have a normal season again and get to play in front of people again," Winemiller said. "We look forward to having an exciting season."

Harrisburg Bulldogs

Three starters return for veteran head coach Randy Smithpeters at Harrisburg, including All-South and all-conference selection Michael Godsey, a 6-1 senior.

"He has worked hard to improve on both range and quickness with the ball," Smithpeters said. "He's also a good student that works hard in the classroom."

Christopher Allen, a 6-9 senior, and junior guard Nate Lawrence also return from a team that went 9-4 in the spring — featuring a win streak after starting with three early losses. Smithpeters described Allen as a "late bloomer" and praised Lawrence for his effort to become a strong all-around player.

Godsey had 13 points and Lawrence also reached double figures in the Bulldogs' season-opening loss to Lovejoy at the Murphysboro tournament.

Harrisburg's lineup is guard-heavy with juniors Myles Crank, Vaundre McWilliams and Ross Rider, along with sophomores Camron Ande, Karmello Downey and Tevin Godsey. Smithpeters also has freshmen Adrian Mann, Owen Rann, Reed Rider and Colten Wheeler on the roster.

In Harrisburg's second game, Ande led the Bulldogs with 16 points and Godsey had 14 in a 48-44 win over Chester.

"We have great quickness and athleticism, good skills, some size and some depth," Smithpeters said. "Our strength is in our ability to defend along with good offensive skills. We should be fun to watch."

Herrin Tigers

Now that the Pyramid Plus is history, the Herrin boys opened with back-to-back home games against Marion and Sesser-Valier with mixed but mostly positive results.

The Tigers led most of the game against Marion before fatigue set in late, then obliterated Sesser-Valier, 52-21, the next night.

Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz has three returning starters in senior Riley Chrostoski, junior Haydon Mayer and sophomore Exavier Williams. Mayer averaged 11 points per game and was named all-conference in the spring, when Herrin went 5-8.

Key bench players include Jon Harrison, who is a 6-5 sophomore, and senior Slayde Huntley are also back. And there's a buzz around freshman Kyrese Lukens, who led the Tigers in scoring off the bench against Marion.

"We expect a lot out of Kyrese," Shurtz said. "He's as talented as they come. He plays well on both ends of the floor."

Expectations are high in general for the Tigers.

"We expect to be in the top half and compete for a conference championship," Shurtz said. "The key is getting reps for this team. We had several different starting lineups last year. As time goes on, this team will be better."

Massac County Patriots

There wasn't a lot of information provided by Massac County head coach Joe Hosman about his team before it played at the Vienna Classic last week, but the Patriots gave us plenty with their play on the court while sweeping to a 5-0 record at the tournament.

We did know the Patriots would return 6-foot-3 junior Brady Cissell and 6-foot sophomore Isaac Hosman, who was named all-conference during the spring as they went 14-2.

"We expect to compete every game with good experience and depth," Hosman said.

At least three players reached double figures in all five games at Vienna, with four hitting the mark in an impressive 57-53 win over Cobden and five scoring at least 10 points in the final night's 69-55 win over host Vienna.

The season began against Meridian and the Patriots turned a one-point halftime lead into a 30-point blowout. Cissell dropped in 20 points while Isaac Hosman had 19 points and 10 assists and Ian Higgerson, a 6-6 junior, added 18 points.

The tournament concluded with Isaac Hosman scoring 17 points and Will Harmon, a 5-11 sophomore, adding 16 in the win over the Eagles. Hosman was named the event's Most Valuable Player and was joined by teammate Cissell on the all-tournament team.

In between, Harmon was the leading scorer in the win over Cobden, while Hosman had a double-double and both Harmon and Cissell also had strong nights when the Patriots knocked off four-time defending champion Eldorado.

Brody Smallman, a 5-11 junior, was the fifth to hit double figures against Vienna. Massac County's lineup also includes seniors Max Bremer and Reed McCuan, juniors Tyrus Riley and Reed Martin, sophomores Jackson Lee and Luke Maurer and freshman Kris Garnett.

Murphysboro Red Devils

Even fewer quotable words were provided by Murphysboro head coach Daryl Murphy prior to the season starting, but the Red Devils told us what we needed to know in blowout wins over Chester and Lovejoy.

Three starters return from the team that went 6-7 in the spring but not far removed from the 27-8 Super-Sectional squad of 2019. Calvon Clemons is the most decorated as the 5-9 senior is a three-time all-conference pick and was also named All-South.

Also back is 6-1 sophomore Karmelo Abernathy and 6-4 senior Alek Abell. They've been joined by newcomers A.J. Walker and TyReek Feggins.

When asked the strength of his team, Murphy replied succinctly: "Team speed and quickness."

Murphysboro opened the season with a 62-35 win over Chester in which Abernathy scored 25 points and Clemons had a dozen. Two nights later, Clemons pumped in 21 and Abernathy had 16 in a 66-35 win over Lovejoy.

West Frankfort Redbirds

West Frankfort was able to play 14 games in the spring, which was a rather high number, but won just one of those games. The Redbirds have already bettered that mark this season.

And new head coach Josh Sertich has inherited a junior-dominated lineup that also includes 6-foot sophomore guard Keagan Bowers.

"He has a lot of talent and potential," Sertich said. "He has the ability to become a very nice player over the next three years."

The Redbirds' lineup features juniors Lucas Whittington, Cole Buckingham and Drew Smith, with Jack Hogg, Preston King and sophomore D.T. Thomas also expected to see court time.

"Lucas is an athletic kid who has the ability to be really good defensively for us," Sertich said. "He runs the floor well and can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim."

Sertich described Buckingham as a "gym rat" and also heaped high praise on Smith.

"Drew kind of makes our team go," Sertich said. "He is a tough, hard-nosed kid that gets after it. He brings an energy to the floor and makes things happen for us."

Whittington had 22 points as the Redbirds opened with a 78-28 rout of Century in which they led 55-16 at the half. West Frankfort also beat Cairo before losing to Carmi-White County in the Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic.

"I know it's cliche, but right now we're trying to change the culture and mentality within our program," Sertich said. "We have a lot of challenges this season. Having a new coach and new system takes time for the players to adjust and learn what we're doing. Also, we're an inexperienced team that lacks size and depth and obviously we play in a very difficult conference.

"So right now for us, we're just focusing on getting better each day."

