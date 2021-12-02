Boys Basketball | Season Previews: South Seven teams all in rebuild mode

The boys basketball season in the South Seven should be interesting with the top three teams from the spring losing the majority of their starters while the other three return only three starters each, with Carbondale starting completely over after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Jim Miller after 23 seasons and a 424-220 record that included back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Centralia Orphans

During the 2021 spring season, Centralia was almost perfect sweeping the South Seven with two wins over the other five teams and posing a 14-1 record with its only loss being by one-point to Carterville at home in the seventh game of the season.

Coach Lee Bennett should have a rebuilding year of sorts with only one starter back in 6-7 junior power forward Koby Wilmoth, who averaged 18 points a game in the spring. But he does have four players returning that saw varsity action last season in senior shooting guards Jeremy Dalton and Davin Tabor, senior small forward Carson True and sophomore point guard Cruz Harlan.

“We are mixing a bit of experience with a good amount of inexperience,” Bennett said. “Time will tell.”

Mount Vernon Rams

Long-time baseball coach Tim Holloway took over the Rams boys basketball team in the spring with great results, finishing with a 10-3 record and 7-3 against the South Seven teams. The Rams losses were to Centralia twice and to Cahokia.

Holloway is in the same boat as Bennett having just one returning starter back.

"We lost six seniors from last season including four starters,” Holloway said. “We had a very competitive team last year and we were thankful to have a season for them, even though it was shortened."

The lone returning starter is senior N.J. Benson, but he has seven seniors returning along with a junior and a sophomore to compete for playing time.

Cahokia Comanches

In Darian Nash’s 16th year at the helm, Cahokia is coming off a solid spring season with a 7-6 record overall and 4-3 in the South Seven with their only conference losses being twice to Centralia and once to Mount Vernon.

“We had a pretty good summer, but I played a lot of incoming freshmen,” Nash said. “We have the ability to be a great defensive team. We are lacking in size, but as a far as guard play is concerned we can handle our own. We need to work on the little things like blocking out because we are so small. In the past we’ve gotten better as the season went on, hopefully we can start good and get great by the end. Our goals are to win the conference and make a big run in the post-season.”

Nash lost three starters, including his top two rebounders, one of his top scorers and his point guard, but returns two full-time starters and two part-time starters.

The two returning full-time starters are senior guards Jimeque Henry and Quinten Jones and the part-time starters are senior guard Isaiah Sanders and junior guard Omarion Gooden.

Also returning are two shooting guards, senior Marquis Allen and junior Nygel Cohen.

“I think I have the best guards around,” Nash said. “They are physical and can score with the best of them.”

Marion Wildcats

Marion went 5-5 in the spring and 2-5 in the conference with two losses to Centralia, two losses to Mount Vernon and a loss to Cahokia. The Wildcats beat Carbondale twice.

“In the spring we weren’t ready to play basketball,” Coach Gus Gillespie said. “It was a shame for the seniors and everyone involved.”

Gillespie is beginning his fifth season at the helm with a 68-42 record, one sectional and two regional titles.

“We try to win games with our defense and rebounding,” Gillespie said. “We’re still trying to find what style is best for this team. Offensively we just try to get a good solid shot. I think at any given time we can put five guys out there that can stretch a defense and knock a shot down.”

Gillespie returns three senior starters in guards Venson Newsom, Rayshaun Bardo and Trevor Jackson.

“Bardo and Newsom have been playing since they were freshmen,” Gillespie said.

Belleville Althoff Crusaders

Coach Greg Leib lost just two starters off his team that went 2-7 in the spring and 0-6 in the conference.

“The COVID season in the spring was like summer ball,” Leib said. “They gave us 10 days to get for ready before we played. We had a good summer and with so many young guys we had a lot of growth. One thing about these guys is they love to play basketball. You don’t have to coerce them to do anything. Hopefully by the end of the year we’ll be a tough out.”

The returning starters are senior shooting guard/power forward Keyshon Blackmon and two juniors small forward/shooting guard D’Necco Rucker and point guard Jordan Lewis.

Expected to earn starting jobs are two sophomores combo guard Dainen Rucker and combo forward Taylor Powell.

In the mix for playing time are sophomore point guard Earl Liverpool, junior combo guard Lucious Dones and sophomore combo forward Hank Gomric.

Carbondale Terriers

Troy Barton takes over a Terriers team that went 0-8 last spring and 0-6 in the South Seven.

“I’m originally from Eldorado and I’m a bit of basketball vagabond, being a little bit of everywhere,” Barton said. “I’ve coached for the last 15 years starting at Southeast Illinois College and from there to a handful of places to get experience including Mississippi State. I was at West Point, Mississippi then Petal, which is in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and from there to Tupelo, which is the largest high school in Mississippi, for two seasons until we moved up to here.”

Barton’s first team has six seniors, four juniors and five sophomores on his varsity roster to build a team around. He also has three other sophomores.

“We’re really, really young even with the guys we have returning,” Barton said. “We have some seniors and juniors who have never played before and the sophomores are really freshmen as far as experience is concerned because they only played eight games last year. I like to play fast, but I’m not too hardheaded to know when I need to adjust. We’re going to play full-court man-to-man almost every night, but if we need to switch up we won’t hesitate to do that. We’re a little undersized, so we will be guard heavy.”

The players with playing experience are seniors Cordero Ward and Alex Baughman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0