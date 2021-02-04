Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Verhines takes over at Woodlawn

The Woodlawn Cardinals have dominated the Midland Trail conference the last three years while compiling a 76-18 record overall, including going 31-4 last year, that earned former coach Brian Gamber a promotion to take over the Rend Lake College men’s basketball program.
Favorite son and Gamber’s former assistant Dawson Verhines returned after a two-year absence to take over the reigns for his first time as a head coach.
Verhines is a graduate of Woodlawn High School where he was a four-year starter finishing with 1,287 points. He led the Cardinals to a 106-24 record that included four regional titles and two Final Four appearances.
Woodlawn is replacing three starters, including the school’s second all-time leading scorer Blake McKay. However, they have two senior returning starters to build Verhines's first team around in point guard Jackson Tiemann and forward Hayden England.
In addition to having to do a partial rebuild, Verhines and all the local prep basketball coaches will have to deal with the COVID-19 reality of playing a five or six week spring season that will end on March 13 without a postseason.
“It’s weird times,” Verhines said. “We’re required to wear masks when we practice and, of course, during the games. The change at practice is we keep our guys in groups, so that if someone was to test positive it would limit how many guys it would take out with it."
The top change is for all players, coaches and personnel to wear masks at all times, including during the games. As far as the game itself, there will be no opening tip-off (the opposing team will in-bound the ball) and there will be an added timeout each half.
“We have to go through the COVID checks before practice and limit how many people like managers we have at practice,” said Waltonville coach Anthony Lowery. “But as far as our actual practice, it’s pretty similar to our normal practice with maybe some our drills spread out a bit. But with only 13 kids, there isn’t much we can do about splitting into small groups, so if we have a positive case we’re probably done any way."
Another adaptation that many schools have decided on is to close the locker room as well as possibly remaining on the court during halftime.
“The boys have been real good about wearing masks and our squad is small enough we can stay spread out at practice,” said Cairo-Egyptian coach Larry Wood. “We do the temperature and those things and make sure we’re sanitized. They bring their own water and not use the water fountains. And we make sure we take more water breaks.”
One more change is that all individuals not playing or officiating have to remain at least 30 feet from the court, including the cheerleaders, which are not allowed to cheer or do stunts. Fans will be limited to 50 people in Phase 4 regions.
On the other end of the coaching spectrum is Jon Kraus, who is beginning his 21st season at the helm of Okawville. Last year, the Rockets finished with a 22-9 record capping off its last season as an independent with its ninth straight season with 21 or more wins, which includes sixth straight regional titles, four sectional titles and two Final Four appearances winning the state title in 2018 and finishing second in 2017.
Kraus lost only one starter to graduation from last year’s team while losing another that decided to not play this season.
Kraus has five returning seniors and a junior to build his team around led by returning starters, point guard Jacksen Harre, guard Lucas Frederking and forward Mason Meyer.
Senior guard Caleb Unverfehrt and junior shooting guard Ethan Riechmann will be the other two starters with senior guard Nick Rulevish as the sixth man.
“All the kids have been in our program for four or three years and know what they’re doing,” Kraus said. “Everything will be similar to last year with a few adjustments here and there — stuff we can do along the way."
The Rockets have joined the Cahokia Conference in the Mississippi Division for this season.
However, Okawville is currently in no-man’s land along with Steeleville, with the start of their seasons in question. The Rockets will play a conference only schedule with their opening game next Tuesday at home against Columbia.
“There are a lot of stipulations concerning the conference championship, so if we don’t play Tuesday then there’s not going to a conference champion because everything has to be played out,” Kraus said.
Illinois is split up into Chicago and six other regions, with most local schools in Region 5 (Southern Illinois), which is in Phase 4. Schools in Region 5 were able to start contact practice on Jan. 18th and began the season on Tuesday after just two weeks of practice.
Okawville and Steeleville are in Region 4 (Metro East St. Louis area) and were cleared to practice Thursday, when the region moved into Phase 4.
Aaron Fiene is starting his fourth season as the Steeleville head coach. The Warriors are coming off a second place finish in the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division with an 11-1 conference record and 18-14 overall.
“Our adapting to the situation starts with everybody having their own ball and not passing or sharing it as well as their own towel and water bottle,” Fiene said. “In addition to masks and temperature checks ,we don’t go into our locker room and bleach the balls after every practice."
Fiene has a big rebuilding job to do with little time to get it done having lost four starters, including 1,000 point scorer Austin Hagel’s 16 points a game. Adding injury to insult, Fiene also lost projected starter sophomore point guard Jacoby Gross to a broken finger.
The only returning starter is junior swing guard Zach Mevert, who averaged 10 points a game last year. Expected to win starting spots are junior guard Lane Lazenby and three sophomores guard Carter Wasson and forwards Reid Harriss and Evan Buch.
Independent Cairo-Egyptian is coming off a 17-17 season, but like Steeleville Wood, has to replace four starters, including Terrell Jones and his 16 points a game. The Pilots open Saturday on the road at Pinckneyville.
“My numbers are down — I might only have 11 for the varsity — because some our kids left for other states because they weren’t sure we were going to play and others didn’t come out because they were afraid of COVID,” Wood said.
Wood has a small but experienced squad to build around led by four seniors center Alton Hervey and guard Isaiah Brown, who averaged 11 and 13 points, respectively, and guards Dorian Howard and Jalen Ilarraza along with two junior guards Dyavonte Morse and Curtis Wilkerson.
Waltonville Coach Lowery is coming off his third straight sub .500 season at 12-16 and a fifth place finish (5-4) in the Midland Trail Conference and will have just one returning starter. The Spartans host Odin on Friday to open the season.
“We will be restarting, but it doesn’t hurt, especially when you’re coming off 12-16,” Lowery said. “A lot of them are new faces even to the district.”
The new lineup will be led by his lone senior and returning starter forward CJ Griffith with junior forward Quinn Gajewski moving back from Benton and junior guard Nate Ragland from Sesser-Valier. Freshman Seth Karnes is expected to take over at point guard with junior Michael Kubiak at center.
“Griffith is the only one who played significant minutes at the varsity level,” Lowery said. “Karnes is very talented. Ragland has improved by leaps and bounds, so we’re looking forward to get a lot out of him. The bench is still kind of fluid. We’re waiting to see who’s going to step up.”
A good news story is the possible return to the court by junior Asa Newell, who will start the season on the bench while continuing to recover from cancer treatments.
“Asa would have been our center, but right after COVID hit we found out he had it and he’s just got back to school,” Lowery said. “He’s going to part of our team and our guys using it as motivation.”