Boys Basketball | Season Previews: Verhines takes over at Woodlawn

The top change is for all players, coaches and personnel to wear masks at all times, including during the games. As far as the game itself, there will be no opening tip-off (the opposing team will in-bound the ball) and there will be an added timeout each half.

“We have to go through the COVID checks before practice and limit how many people like managers we have at practice,” said Waltonville coach Anthony Lowery. “But as far as our actual practice, it’s pretty similar to our normal practice with maybe some our drills spread out a bit. But with only 13 kids, there isn’t much we can do about splitting into small groups, so if we have a positive case we’re probably done any way."

Another adaptation that many schools have decided on is to close the locker room as well as possibly remaining on the court during halftime.

“The boys have been real good about wearing masks and our squad is small enough we can stay spread out at practice,” said Cairo-Egyptian coach Larry Wood. “We do the temperature and those things and make sure we’re sanitized. They bring their own water and not use the water fountains. And we make sure we take more water breaks.”