Boys Basketball | Sectional champs to decided this week

GOREVILLE — The Goreville Blackcats are looking to make another deep run in the postseason after capturing the Egyptian Class 1A Regional championship this past Friday with a 64-54 win over Cobden.

Just two years ago, Goreville advanced to state only to be denied the opportunity to play its semifinal round match as the spread of COVID-19 resulted in state leaders canceling the tournament just moments before the first game. And then last year, there was a shortened season - again due to the coronavirus - resulting in no postseason basketball.

This year, it does not appear that the virus will prevent a state tournament from being played. And the Blackcats are anxious to make a return trip.

But their road to the big house is no easy one.

CLASS 1A AT OKAWVILLE

Goreville (24-9 overall) will square off with Steeleville (25-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Okawville Sectional. The winner advances to Friday's championship game against the winner of Tuesday's other semifinal round match between Christopher (23-8) and Norris City-Omaha-Enfield (18-12).

"I like our chances since we get to play," joked Blackcats veteran head coach Todd Tripp. "If you're in the game, you always have a chance."

Finishing up his 18th season at Goreville, Tripp said he expects a good matchup with Steeleville.

"We've both faced some good (nonconference) competition," he said. "I feel we have gotten a lot better as a team since the early part of the season and I'm sure they feel the same way. As for us, our team chemistry is much better because the kids have played a lot of games together now and have learned from their mistakes."

The Blackcats finished second in the Black Diamond Conference West standings to Sesser-Valier this season, but did manage to go 3-2 against schools from the larger River-to-River Conference, posting wins over Harrisburg, West Frankfort and Anna-Jonesboro while losing games to Carterville and Benton.

The Warriors went 2-2 against River-to-River Conference schools, beating both Carterville and Benton, but losing twice to Murphysboro. Steeleville, which placed first in the Cahokia-Kaskaskia Conference, also defeated Waterloo, a Class 3A school.

Tripp said defense must carry his club in order to advance.

"We struggled offensively against Cobden the other night, but our defense kept us in the game. If you play good defense, you're always going to have a chance to win."

The other Class 1A sectional game at Okawville this week will feature the Christopher Bearcats (23-8) and the Norris City/Omaha/Enfield Cardinals (18-12). That game is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The two winners will square off in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday.

CLASS 2A AT CARTERVILLE

In Class 2A, Massac County meets up with Breese Central (27-5) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carterville Sectional. The 7 p.m. Wednesday semifinal game pits Murphysboro (28-2) and Nashville (25-4). The two winners will meet at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Patriots (21-11) are a bit of a surprise considering they finished fourth in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference behind Murphysboro, Herrin and Benton. To the surprise of many, they won rather handily in the championship game of the Eldorado Regional, beating Hamilton County, 63-45. Veteran head coach Joe Hosman recorded his 800th career win just ahead of the postseason tournament.

The Cougars rolled past arch rival, Breese Mater Dei, 46-30, in the championship game of the Trenton-Wesclin Regional.

In the other perhaps more anticipated match of local powerhouses, will the Red Devils' athleticism and defensive pressure outperform Nashville's size and strength?

Murphysboro, winner of the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference, captured the West Frankfort Regional with a 10-point win over Carterville, while the Hornets, winner of the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference, beat longtime rival, Pinckneyville, 30-26, in overtime at the Du Quoin Regional. Expect another low-scoring defensive battle when these two teams collide.

CLASS 3A AT HIGHLAND

In Class 3A, the Marion Wildcats and Centralia Orphans have advanced to the Highland Sectional. Whereas the Class 1A and 2A sectionals filter into the Carbondale Super-Sectional, the 3A sectional winner will advance to the Springfield Super-Sectional.

The Orphans (28-3) beat Mount Vernon for the third time this season in capturing their own regional tournament Friday, while Marion (17-13) may be the biggest surprise of the postseason in our region to date as the boys from Williamson County upset the previously unbeaten and host, Olney Tigers.

Centralia meets Chatham Glenwood (19-12) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Chatham Glenwood easily dispatched Jacksonville in the championship game of its own regional.

The Wildcats will tangle with East St. Louis (26-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Flyers blew past Highland in the championship game of the Cahokia Regional.

The two winners meet in the sectional finals Friday at Highland.

