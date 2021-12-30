Boys Basketball | Sesser-Valier defeats Christopher to claim tourney title

SESSER — A strong second-half defensive effort enabled the Sesser-Valier Red Devils to rally from a five-point halftime deficit and defeat the Christopher Bearcats, 37-31, in the championship game of the 40th Annual Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament.

It was the first loss of the season for the Bearcats, who fall to 10-1. The Red Devils improve to 8-3 and have now captured 11 of their own tournament titles.

"I'm so proud of our kids, the way they have stepped up tonight," said S-V coach Shane Garner. "If you had told me two weeks ago that this is where we'd be today, I would have said no. But our guys stepped up in practice and all this week in the tournament. It wasn't just one guy either. Everyone is contributing to the success of this team. Hats off to our fellas for putting in the effort and the work. We are becoming a great defensive team."

Christopher held a 9-8 lead after one period and extended that advantage to five points by the intermission, 22-17.

Peyton Mazur, the 6-foot-5 senior center for the Bearcats, was a beast inside the paint, tallying nine of his team's points and owning the boards. Colin Sveda and Scout Hudgens each accounted for one 3-pointer in the first half and Trey Cole chipped in one field goal and two free throws.

The Red Devils hung close thanks to eight first-half points from sophomore Colt Packer. Senior Gavin Woodland followed with two field goals for five points, including a triple.

The third quarter is when the game turned toward the host team as the Red Devils went from five points behind to three points in the lead at 28-25.

Woodland had five points and Gabe Gunter, Eli Schoenbaechler and Packer all tacked on one field goal apiece for the Red Devils in the quarter. Meanwhile, Christopher couldn't bag even one field goal, settling for three free tosses over the eight-minute period.

"We were a little stagnant on offense in that third quarter, but you have to give credit to Sesser. They came out and guarded us," said Bearcats coach Eric Stallman. "Not getting a single bucket really hurt us. We did have some good looks, including some layups, but we missed them."

In the fourth period, Mazur scored to cut the deficit to one at 28-27, but Packer countered with a basket in the lane for a three-point lead at 30-27. Mazur then drew a fourth foul on Brandon Menser, but his made free throw on the front end of a one-and-one bonus opportunity, which would have cut the lead to two, was wiped out by a lane violation. Woodland then hit a free throw of his own to push the spread out to four points at 31-27. Hudgens got Christopher within two points one final time at 31-29 when he stole a pass and scored with about 50 seconds left in the game.

Woodland then knocked down two free throws to take the lead back up to four at 33-29. Sveda missed on a 3-pointer for the Bearcats and the Red Devils put the game on ice with a pair of free throws each by Packer and Menser.

Despite the loss, Stallman said that he was pleased with his team's performance at the tournament.

"I thought it was a good experience playing in front of a good crowd - a postseason-type crowd. That kind of thing can help you later on in the season."

Garner said junior forward Carson Hoffard played a key role in the win, even though he only totaled two points on the offensive end.

"He came off the bench and gave us a spark defensively, which freed some guys up to make some plays. I thought that stretch of defense that we played in the third period was the tipping point in our favor."

Named to the All-Tournament Team were: Gannon Birkner of New Athens, Trey Cole of Christopher, Briley Dunn of Goreville, Tyler Franklin of Cobden, Scout Hudgens of Christopher, Chase Hurst of Marissa-Coulterville, Noah Klimpel of Altamont, Elliot Lowndes of Cobden, Peyton Mazur of Christopher, Blake Menser of Sesser-Valier, Dauntay Meredith of Sparta, Heath Neibch of Johnston City, Mason Robinson of Altamont, Eli Schoenbaechler of Sesser-Valier, and Gavin Woodland of Sesser-Valier.

