Boys Basketball | Sopczak, Dunn help lead Goreville to win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Ian Sopczak scored 28 points and Briley Dunn had 16 to lead Goreville to a 71-69 win over Harrisburg in non-conference boys basketball action Tuesday night at Davenport Gymnasium.

Goreville upped its record to 5-2, while Harrisburg dropped to 3-3.

The lead changed hands four times in the opening period, when Sopczak hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points and Dunn added seven to give Goreville a 17-14 lead at the first stop.

Dylan Compton also had a pair of buckets in the second quarter to help the Blackcats push their lead to 23-14 after scoring eight straight points.

The Bulldogs got a 3-pointer from Camron Ande and two baskets from Myles Crank to stay close and were within three at 28-25 after Michael Godsey scored and Ande converted a putback with 50 seconds left before halftime.

But the Blackcats got a pair of free throws from Sopczak with 30.7 seconds remaining to take a 30-25 lead into the break.

Harrisburg was within three again early in the third quarter after a basket from Chris Allen, only to see the Blackcats turn defense into offense for a double-figure lead.

Sopczak got behind the Bulldogs twice for layups, the first of which he flipped in with style, while the second was a monster one-handed dunk from the 6-foot-1 junior.

Those points and two free throws from Dunn gave Goreville a 46-36 going into the fourth quarter.

A technical foul called against Harrisburg helped the Blackcats increase their lead to 53-36 early in the fourth.

Sopczak wasn't done yet as he put in another nifty layup — this one with a foul and leg cramp attached — to make it 59-42 with 6:01 remaining.

The Bulldogs kept fighting and got as close as 62-57 on a pair of Michael Godsey free throws with 3:21 left. Goreville milked the clock on the other end and two free throws by Tyler Suits gave the Blackcats some cushion.

A layup by Landon Geyman with 1:33 left put the margin at 66-59. Ethan Lopez put back a missed free throw with just two seconds going off the clock to increase the lead.

Harrisburg's Vaundre McIntosh flipped in a wild shot and was fouled with 54.6 seconds left. After a timeout, he missed the free throw but Myles Crank hit a 3-pointer and Goreville's lead was suddenly just two at 68-66.

Dunn got ahead of the pack for a layup, which was answered by Michael Godsey.

Harrisburg had a chance to take the lead but missed and Compton was fouled with 15.4 left. He missed the first free throw but made the second to make it a three-point game.

Sopczak had a chance to ice it but missed a layup.

Michael Godsey drove to the basket and was fouled with just 1.6 showing. He split his free throws and Compton did the same on the other end.

Michael Godsey led Harrisburg with 30 points. Crank added 12 and Ande finished with 11.

