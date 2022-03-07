Boys Basketball | Steeleville downs Macon-Meridian, advances to state

CARBONDALE — A first-quarter blitz paced the Steeleville Warriors to a stunning 68-47 victory Monday over state-ranked and favored Macon-Meridian in the Class 1A Carbondale Super-Sectional hosted by Southern Illinois University.

For the Warriors, now 28-6 overall, it is their first trip to the state tournament in school history. They will play at 10 a.m. Thursday in the first semifinal round game against Yorkville, a 71-33 winner over Lexington at the Peoria Super-Sectional.

Macon-Meridian's Hawks bow out of postseason play with a final record of 28-8.

Steeleville poured in 20 points over the first eight minutes of the contest for an eight-point lead at 20-12. The Warriors were aggressive with the ball and on top of their game offensively. Senior forward Zach Mevert ignited the offense with seven points and junior guard Jacoby Gross followed with six.

And it was more than just a two-man show for Steeleville as the Warriors increased their lead to 11 at the half at 30-19. Senior guard Lane Lazenby contributed seven first-half points, four coming in the second period. Junior center Reid Harriss had eight first-half points, including six in the second period and Carter Wasson added a two-point field goal of his own.

"Our game plan was to try to make them (Hawks) come out and guard us," said Steeleville head coach Aaron Fiene. "They're a really good team, but we've got some guys that can get to the rim and we thought that would be the key to winning tonight. We thought that if we got out early and played well, we'd be alright."

Alright, indeed.

Steeleville never looked better all season than it did on this night with everything riding on the outcome.

"Our main goal was to come and get after them and not let them make a big run at us," said Mevert. "Fortunately for us, we were hitting shots from the beginning."

Asked to describe the feeling of winning a Super-Sectional and traversing uncharted waters as a team, Mevert threw up his hands.

"I can't find the words," he said quietly. "We're just a bunch of guys who grew up playing ball together. Going to state means everything to us."

Lazenby felt similarly.

"We came in as the underdog - no doubt about it - they were ranked ahead of us in state," he said. "But...we kept our composure tonight and got the job done. We played as a team from the very beginning. We possessed the ball and we made our shots."

Lazenby said advancing to the Final Four at the state tournament is "a dream come true" and added that he can't wait to get the opportunity to play on the Fighting Illini's home floor.

Hawks head coach Shannon Houser said the game was lost early.

"We came out and turned the ball over too much the first two quarters. We just didn't execute on offense," he said.

Houser had only praise for his opponent.

"You have to take your hats off to Steeleville. They came out and played hard. They took it to us tonight."

The Warriors scored the first bucket of the second half to make it 32-19, when Gross drained a pair of free throws. Mevert followed with a soft left-handed jumper in the lane. Evan Buch tallied down low and Mevert scored again for a 38-21 advantage. The lead grew to 19 at 42-23 before the Hawks finally began to chip away at the lead, pulling within 11 at 42-31.

They would get no closer.

It was all Warriors in the fourth quarter with an array of back-door lay-ups and free throws.

Steeleville was led by Mevert's 18 points. He was joined in double figures by Harriss (14), Lazenby (12) and Gross (12). Wasson and Buch had four points each. Christian Rees and Evan Reitz tacked on two apiece.

Grant Meisenhelter led the Hawks with 14 points. Brother, Graham Meisenhelter, fouled out early in the fourth quarter with seven points.

