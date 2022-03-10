Boys Basketball | Steeleville finishes fourth at state in Class 1A

CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps, they were worn out. Or maybe Scales Mound was simply a better team. Either way, the Steeleville Warriors dropped the third-place game of the Class 1A state tournament Thursday night, 55-34, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

The Warriors finish their season an outstanding 29-8 overall - a dream season by all accounts. The Hornets of Scales Mound wrap up their year at 36-3.

Steeleville guard Carter Wasson scored the first basket of the game and fellow junior, Reid Harriss, knocked down a 3-pointer for an early 5-2 lead. That would be all the points the Warriors would get in the opening quarter as the boys from the greater Rockford area proceeded to score the next 12 points to take a 14-5 lead into the second quarter.

Steeleville was able to trim one point off that deficit in the second period as the Hornets raced into the locker room with a 23-15 advantage.

The Hornets led by nine after three periods at 36-27 as All-Stater Benjamin Vandigo began to take over the game on the offensive end. Scales Mound extended its lead to double digits in the fourth quarter as the Warriors were forced to gamble on defense. The Hornets pulled out to leads of 20-plus points down the stretch.

Steeleville certainly had its opportunities early on in the contest, but failed to finish at the rim, missing wide-open lay-in baskets on multiple occasions. Rebounding was also a problem for Steeleville. The Hornets won the battle of the boards 33-20, which included 13 offensive rebounds.

The game's leading scorer was Vandigo with 16 points. Ben Werner followed with 12 points. Collin Fosler contributed nine points. Both Zayden Ellsworth and Sam Cocagne tallied seven points.

The Warriors were paced by the All-Stater, Jacoby Gross, who flipped in 11 points. He was the lone double-figure scorer. Senior Zach Mevert checked in with eight points. Harriss flipped in five points. Lane Lazenby and Wasson each donated four points to the cause. Christian Rees netted two.

Warriors head coach Aaron Fiene shrugged off the loss, instead focusing on the positive.

"These kids have been playing together since they were little kids," he said. "They are a tight-knit group and came together to set a school record in wins and earn the school's first trip to state. This is a big deal for us."

Fiene added that Steeleville basketball fans will not soon forget this special season.

"It's been a lot of fun coaching these kids. This whole week has been a whirlwind. What a great place to come and play. What a great experience for the kids."

Yorkville Christian 70, Steeleville 27

There is nothing small school about Yorkville Christian - not their size, not their athleticism, and certainly not their strength of schedule.

And that led to a big-time mismatch Thursday at the Class 1A State Tournament as the top-ranked Mustangs ran roughshod over Steeleville, 70-27, to advance to the championship game Saturday against Liberty.

All-State first-teamer Jaden Schutt was phenomenal for Yorkville Christian. The Duke recruit scored his team's first 11 points, which included 3-of-3 on 3-pointers and two slam dunks. A 6-foot-6 guard, Schutt finished the game with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

"He's as good as advertised," Steeleville head coach Aaron Fiene said of Schutt. "Our whole team took turns guarding him. There were several times we had a hand in his face and he still managed to hit 3s. He's a stud."

Gross commented on how good Yorkville's defense was against the Warriors.

"There were several times that we would work a pick-and-roll and end up jumping into a double team. We hadn't played anyone that athletic all season."

Schutt wasn't even his team's leading scorer.

That honor went to 6-foot-4 junior post player Brayden Long, who poured in 23 points.

After Schutt opened the game with a triple, the Warriors responded with a two-point field goal from junior guard Carter Wasson. That would be as close as Steeleville would get. The Mustangs went on an 18-0 run to end the quarter, boosting their advantage to 21-2.

Steeleville junior center Reid Harriss tallied the first bucket of the second period and the Warriors pulled as close as 16 points at 27-11 when senior forward Zach Mevert converted a lay-in basket. Yorkville Christian proceeded to score six of the next eight points, pushing the lead to 20 at half's end at 33-13.

The second half was more of the same for the Warriors.

Mustangs head coach Aaron Sovern said playing a strong nonconference schedule against 3A and 4A schools from the Chicago area and even out of state, has definitely improved his ballclub.

"Because of that, the moment was not too big for our kids today. We came in prepared," he said.

