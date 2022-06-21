Boys Basketball | Sweitzer replaces Wheeler as Cobden coach

COBDEN — Karl Sweitzer will finally get his chance.

The Cobden native (Class of 2003) was recently hired to take over the head coaching duties of the Appleknockers varsity boys basketball program, replacing the retired Wendell Wheeler.

Sweitzer has spent the last 11 years at Anna-Jonesboro serving as an assistant to head coach Mike Chamness.

In four years at Cobden, Wheeler amassed a record of 90-25 and collected two South Egyptian Conference championships, along with a regional championship in 2020, the school's first since 1964.

Wheeler said he will spend his free time following his son, Connor, who is an assistant coach for the SIU men's basketball team. He and his wife, Kim, will also make visits to North Carolina to visit their daughter, Macie, who recently married.

Wheeler coached 24 years of varsity basketball, including stints in Patoka, Newton and Du Quoin before finishing up at Cobden. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past spring.

Sweitzer takes over a team that has an abundance of talent. Returning to the fold are: All-South performer Tyler Franklin, a 6-foot-5 senior post player; senior Drake Campbell, who also stands 6-5; and 6-2 senior point guard Brady Bundren. That trio will serve as the building blocks for what should be a league contender this fall.

"I had a great time at Anna-Jonesboro, but this is pretty special for me," Sweitzer said of his opportunity to coach at his alma mater. "I just want to stay true to what has been established here. We have some nice players back and a strong freshman group coming out. I'm excited about the future of this program."

Sweitzer said he is more of a "grind it out" half-court offense type of coach, who is also a stickler for playing hard-nosed defense.

"I guess you could call me a disciplinarian," Sweitzer said. "But if there are opportunities to run, we will do that. You have to adjust to the type of players you have. Overall, I liked the way Coach Chamness ran his program at A-J. I especially liked the way he handled his players and their parents. He was very professional. I hope to do the same."

