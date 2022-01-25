Boys Basketball | Tabor leads Centralia to win over Marion

MARION — Davin Tabor scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Centralia's boys basketball team to a 41-28 win over Marion in their first South Seven Conference matchup of the season Tuesday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

Centralia is now 20-2 overall and 6-0 in the South Seven, while Marion dipped to 11-10 and 3-2.

The game was much closer than the final score indicates. Centralia's lead was just 28-25 with four minutes left before the Orphans went on an 11-2 run.

Carson True started that flurry with a pair of free throws after Marion's Phoenix Hatchett fouled out, prompting the Wildcats' first substitution of the game with 3:51 remaining.

Jeremy Dalton followed with a 3-pointer and Centralia got free throws from Daryle Jones and Koby Wilmoth, then a layup by Wilmoth to cap the run.

Wilmoth, who averages 16.2 points per game, finished with nine. Tabor, whose average is 13.1 ppg, scored eight of his points in the third quarter.

"He's a good player obviously," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "We did a good job on him in the first half. He became a lot more aggressive in the second half."

Centralia went 16 of 20 from the foul line, with Tabor making eight of those in 10 attempts.

Marion ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run with shots by Evan Noelle and Rayzhaun Bardo to take a 13-8 lead into halftime.

The Orphans scored the first nine points of the second half — Wilmoth and True hit 3-pointers and Tabor converted a 3-point play — and pushed the lead to 26-18 early in the fourth quarter.

Bardo hit a trey and took in a driving layup, then answered a Tabor basket with a turnaround jumper to bring the Wildcats within 28-25 before the Orphans went on their decisive run.

"They're good defensively and we are too," Gillespie said. "We were in a good position. We battled and had our chances. We did little things to stub our toe. But our kids competed and battled."

Bardo led the Wildcats with 15 points and scored all of Marion's 10 points in the fourth quarter. Noelle added seven.

Marion's next game is Friday night at Belleville Althoff. The Wildcats also play St. Louis Carnahan at Pinckneyville's shootout at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

