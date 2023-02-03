MARION — It's been quite the roller coaster-type season for Marion's boys basketball team.

Going into Friday night's home game with Centralia, the Wildcats were smack at .500 with 12 wins and 12 losses. The results are not that unexpected considering the vast turnover in personnel due to graduation.

This year's Marion team is quite young - 12 of the 15 varsity players are either sophomores or juniors - but has made tremendous strides since the season started in late November.

One of the keys to the Wildcats' transition from young team to up-and-coming squad is senior guard Evan Noelle.

Averaging 16.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a game, Noelle draws the attention of opposing defenses, which takes some pressure off the underclassmen.

"Evan's been steady for us all season long," said Wildcats head coach Gus Gillespie. "He's the focal point of most defenses, which makes it tough on him, but he has handled the pressure well. He continues to play his game within our offense."

Gillespie said Noelle (pronounced "No lee") makes good decisions with the basketball.

"More often than not, Evan puts us in a position to win," the coach said. "He can take his man off the dribble with a drive to the basket. He can hit all kinds of difficult shots in traffic. He can hit the long-range shot. He has good size - a good, solid 6-foot-4, and uses his size to his advantage. He doesn't have too many problems getting his shot off."

Noelle has enjoyed some big offensive nights for the Wildcats this season. He poured in 31 points against Massac County; 30 against Newton; and 28 vs. Cahokia, Carbondale and Mascoutah.

Gillespie said Noelle is more athletic than he was even a year ago.

"If it weren't for the COVID-19 year when he was a sophomore and we only played 10 games, he would probably be pushing 1,000 career points," Gillespie said. "What I like about Evan is that he is a tireless worker, a self-starter and very disciplined player. Personally, I think his game will elevate at the collegiate level where he won't always be the focus of the opposing defense."

Noelle is drawing interest, Gillespie said, from junior colleges, Division II and even some Division 1 schools.

"What makes him interesting to college coaches is that he can use his size and quickness to get his shot. He is also a very good ball handler and passer. There will be a lot of interest in Evan."

Noelle said he doesn't mind carrying the load for Marion.

"Whatever I can do to help the team," he said. "It was kind of exciting when asked to become more of a scorer this year. I worked hard in the off season to improve my overall game. I knew the better I got as a player, the more I could help our team."

Noelle, who also quarterbacked the football team the last two years, said he embraces the challenge of team leader.

"I want to help the younger guys where I can, and they've gotten a lot better since the early part of the season," he said. "I think they trust me as a teammate to get the ball to me where I can score. And I have trust in them, too, and look to find the open man as much as possible. We have several guys who are really coming on strong."

Noelle said what the Wildcats lack in experience they seem to be making up for in hard work and determination.

"We've been playing much harder in practice and in games of late," the senior said. "Where I've noticed it most is on defense. We are really getting after people. And we're scoring the ball much better. I'm very proud of how we have improved despite the lack of varsity experience. I think we have a shot at winning the regional, especially if teams overlook us."