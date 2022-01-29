Boys Basketball | Tigers fend off Rangers down stretch, 41-34

HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers built an early lead and never relinquished it Friday in defeating the Benton Rangers, 41-34, in a key Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference match.

With the victory, the Tigers improve to 4-1 in the league and 15-5 overall. Herrin has now won 12 of its last 13 games. The Rangers have now dropped two league games and stand 13-10 overall.

Tigers head coach Sayler Shurtz said some missed free throws by his team (Herrin was a pedestrian 12-of-21 from the line) and Benton stickbacks off offensive rebounds allowed the Rangers to ger back in the game in the second half, particularly in the fourth period.

"I thought there was a chance we might be able to extend our lead to 10 or 12, but Benton battled back and made it close," Shurtz said. "These games between us have always been close in the five years I have been here...right down to the wire. Learning how to win close games is something that you have to do through experience, and that's what we got better at tonight."

Shurtz said sophomore guard Exavier Williams was responsible for stopping the bleeding at the charity stripe. Williams made all four tosses he attempted after the Rangers had pulled as close as two in the waning minutes of the game.

"We needed someone to step up and shoot those throws with confidence and that's what Exavier did again tonight," Shurtz said. "He's been our guy closing out games for us of late. To be able to hit those throws at crunch time as a sophomore is pretty big."

Williams said he shoots about 300 free throws a day before, during and after practice.

"It's one of the most important parts of the game, so I want to be prepared," he said.

Williams added that when Benton and Herrin square off, it's always a good battle.

"Benton is Coach Shurtz's hometown, so we were preparing hard all week for this one because we wanted to win it for him. It was a great win tonight."

The Tigers led 9-4 after one period and 21-12 at the half. Herrin junior forward Haydon Mayer was providing the bulk of the scoring for the Tigers, scoring 11 first-half points, mostly on shots from 12-to-15 feet out, but also added one 3-pointer for good measure. Freshman Kyrese Lukens contributed five points in the first half that also included a triple.

The Rangers trimmed the deficit to nine points by the end of the third quarter at 28-22 and got within two before Williams did his damage. Senior guard Reid Baumgarte was on a mission on the offensive end. He tallied 14 of his 16 points in the second half and 10 of those points came in the fourth period, most on mid-range jumpers. Landon Croslin also enjoyed a solid night for Benton, finishing with 13 points, eight of which came in the first half.

Benton head coach Ron Winemiller said he thought his ballclub got some good looks at the basket in the first half, but simply couldn't knock down enough shots and was playing catch-up ball from the second period forward.

"It seemed like they shot the ball very well in the first half and we didn't," he said. "Some of that had to do with Herrin's length and athleticism. And we just missed shots. Give credit to Herrin. I thought they were locked in defensively.. As for us, I thought our transition defense was really good. We made them make some tough shots. They didn't have an offensive rebound in the first half.. In the second half, we had the pace of game the way we wanted it. We just couldn't get that big stop and score that we needed down the stretch."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0