Boys Basketball | Treat, King help make Vienna a legit contender in postseason

VIENNA — There may be more formidable 1-2 scoring punches in Southern Illinois boys basketball, but few would rate better than Vienna High School's high-scoring duo of junior guard Owen Treat and senior forward Charlie King.

"Points don't adequately explain what these boys bring to the table," said Eagles coach Stephen Dreher. "Owen, for example, is a very unselfish player who is every bit as good a passer as he is a shooter. It's hard to find kids at schools our size who can do both so well like he and Charlie."

Dreher said Treat has several individual school records within his grasp, and before he graduates next year, may own all of them.

The veteran coach said Treat broke his own single-game assists record (20) earlier this year against Zeigler-Royalton - a record he had set last year with 17 - and will likely add single season and career assists records to his portfolio before he's done.

Listed at 6-foot-2, Treat is presently averaging 20.1 points, as well as 9 assists and 4.4 rebounds a game. He is shooting 73% from the free-throw line.

"Owen knows how to score," Dreher said. "He has a lot of confidence in his game and what impresses me is that he shoots about 70% on two-point field goal attempts, which is very difficult for a guard to do. He has added a mid-range jumper this year and when he does shoot from beyond the arc, he is hitting close to 40% from that range."

Dreher said Treat is also the team's top rebounder at six per game.

"Just a well-rounded player," Dreher said. "I think his best basketball is ahead of him - both next year as a senior here and then in college, wherever he chooses to play."

Treat has already scored over 1,000 career points at Vienna. He now has his focus on the all-time school record of 1,897 points set by Chester Lawrence (1963-66), as well as the single-season scoring record with 781 points.

"As nice as the records are, what's more important to me is winning the Black Diamond Conference title outright - no sharing the title like last year - and winning a regional championship and possibly even a sectional championship," Treat said. "I think we're capable. We won't be an easy out when the tournaments start."

Treat said Johnston City was the preseason pick to win the league by coaches, but he is more concerned with arch rival, Goreville.

"Until proven otherwise, they're still the team to beat," he said.

An All-Tournament selection at Eldorado late last month, Treat said he has worked hard to upgrade his overall game.

"Coach Dreher told me in the preseason that he wanted me to guard the other team's best offensive player, so I had to become a better defensive player. Whatever I can do to help the team... that's what I want to do," he said.

Treat said that a stronger schedule has made the Eagles a better overall team.

"Anytime you play bigger schools like Herrin, Carterville and Massac County, you're going to improve,"

The junior point guard added that there are times when he feels he can score anytime he has the ball in his hands.

"But I'd rather score 15-to-20 points and lead the team in rebounds and assists than score 30 and not really help my team as much."

King is more of a one-year wonder for the Eagles. Last year, he was a part-time player. This year, he is one of the premier shooters in the region, averaging 15.5 points-per-game, including 84% from the free-throw line.

"I put Charlie in our junior varsity games to develop his game. I think he would tell you that that was the best thing that every happened to him," Dreher said. "Over the last year, his overall game has improved dramatically. He is a very good defensive player for us now and can score both inside and out."

Dreher said King is connecting on a stunning 47% on 3-pointers.

"When you consider that most good shooters don't make more than 35% of their 3s that is amazing. It took a little while to gain my full trust, but he most certainly has it now. Charlie is having a great season."

King described himself as a "defensive liability" last year and knew he had to shore up that part of his game if he wanted to see increased playing time this season.

"Last year, I was pretty much just a designated shooter, but this year, I feel I am a more complete player."

King said playing AAU or travel ball over the summer strengthened his game.

"There are certain drills you can do to improve your defense. Guarding quicker athletes, though, probably helped me the most. I am definitely one of the slowest guys on the court, which is why I had to get more fundamentally sound on defense."

King has gone from averaging nine points a game last year to 20 this year, and like Treat, was named All-Tournament at Eldorado.

"My goal is to at least double my average from last year," he said. "And as long as I practice as I play in the games, I think I have a pretty good shot at reaching that goal.

King said he had never watched a Vienna Eagles varsity game before he reached high school.

"I watched pro games. I watched shooters like Steve Nash, Kyle Korver, Clay Thompson, and Stephen Curry. Those are the guys I wanted to imitate because they were also good at shooting the ball."

Asked if he looks ahead to a future in basketball beyond Vienna, King said he has applied to several schools and would relish the opportunity to play at a Division II or III school.

"For now, I'm just focused on this season at Vienna," he said. "I want to see us win the Black Diamond Conference West Division outright and make a deep run in the postseason. I think we're a very competitive and confident team right now."