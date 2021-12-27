Boys Basketball | Vienna rallies past Hardin County at Eldorado Holiday Tournament

ELDORADO — Sophomore guard Owen Treat poured in 25 points - 15 in the first half and 10 in the second half - to lead the Vienna Eagles to a come-from-behind 63-53 victory over the Hardin County Cougars in the opening round of the Eldorado Holiday Tournament on Monday.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 9-2 overall and will meet the tourney's top seed, Herrin, in the quarterfinals at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers were a 63-22 winner over Gallatin County in their opening-round game Monday.

The Eagles jumped out to a 12-9 lead over Hardin County after one period. But the Cougars erased that deficit by taking a 28-27 lead into the intermission on the strength of Ben Vaughn and Gavin Smith who combined for 17 of the 28 points.

Vienna regained the lead at the end of the third period at 38-36 and then pushed the lead out to double digits over the final eight minutes.

In addition to Treat's drives to the basket that resulted in easy points, Skylar Blankenship used his 6-foot-5 frame to his advantage, posting up down low and tallying eight of his 12 points down the stretch for the Eagles. Guard Dawson Hill also contributed five of his seven points. Sean Acree chipped in four of his six points and Kaden Vaughn added three of his nine points over the final two periods.

Kailen Gerdes tried to keep the Cougars in it, notching all 10 of his points in the second half, but in the end, it wasn't enough to hold off the Eagles.

"It was not an artistic success by any means," said Vienna head coach Steven Dreher. "They (Cougars) played their game and we played their game, too. We must have liked it a lot. Finally, we started to get things going on the offensive end and Blankenship got some points in the low post. That was a turning point in the game."

Dreher added that the Eagles switched up on defense at times, possibly causing problems for Hardin County on the offensive end.

"We played a little bit of a gimmicky defense today, which may have bothered them a little bit. I know it confused us. It may have confused them, too."

Cougars head coach Rodney Lane said unforced turnovers cost his ballclub dearly.

"That and we didn't shoot the ball well today - both inside and out. How many shots did we miss from five feet? Too many."

Hardin County only managed to knock down three triples on the day - two from Smith and one from Lance Ditterline. They were also horrendous from the charity stripe, converting only 2-of-8 attempts (25 percent).

"And defensively, it seemed like we were always fouling the wrong guy."

Treat was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles. Blankenship was 4-of-6.

Hardin County, now 4-4 overall, was scheduled to meet Gallatin County in the 10 p.m. game Monday for the right to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0