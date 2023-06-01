Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PINCKNEYVILLE — It wasn’t an easy decision by any stretch of the imagination. It’s never easy to walk away from a successful basketball program, especially when you are the head coach overseeing that program.

But that’s the choice that Bob Waggoner of Pinckneyville made recently when he officially tendered his resignation to the school board and accepted an administrative position in Martinsville, Illinois – located between Effingham and Terre Haute, just off Interstate 70.

At Martinsville (his wife, Lori’s alma mater), Waggoner will serve as the district’s superintendent.

“It’s been a dream of mine to serve as a school superintendent,” Waggoner said. “I will get to lead that district academically and athletically.”

Rumors had circulated in the Pinckneyville community for a few weeks leading up to Waggoner’s resignation.

“It was a process. I had to go through some interviews and then negotiate my contract at Martinsville before I could officially resign here,” he said. “It’s not easy for me because my family and I have been invested in Pinckneyville since we moved here at the start of the 2005-06 school year.”

Waggoner, who has 29 years of teaching and coaching experience altogether, served as an assistant to Dick Corn for two years. Corn, whose name is emblazoned on the gym floor at Pinckneyville, had coached for 31 seasons at the school, amassing more than 600 career wins.

Waggoner took over for Corn and did fairly well himself. His Panthers teams went 386-103 in 16 seasons, a .789 winning percentage. His teams placed fourth at state in both 2008 and 2018. Pinckneyville also captured nine regional championships and three sectional titles during Waggoner’s tenure.

“There are lots of big moments and things that we have accomplished with Pinckneyville basketball in my time here,” he said. “I think more than anything else I’m just proud of the overall body of work, which includes the amount of time and energy invested by my staff and me and the players, and how that has positively affected our community.”

Waggoner said he will miss the relationships built with students, his fellow coaches, and coworkers.

“It is my hope to take the same type of energy and effort I have given here to Martinsville and for it to be just as rewarding there as it has been here,” he said. “I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Waggoner said he is proud of the fact that nearly a half century has passed with only two Panthers basketball head coaches leading the program.

“Stability is important,” he said. “It has allowed us to maintain a successful program and keep Pinckneyville basketball competing at a high level. When I took over for Coach Corn, I continued much of what he had done here and was able to add my own footprint or put my own stamp on the program. And now my replacement will have that same opportunity.”

Waggoner said that the future of the program remains bright.

“I want the next coach (Matt Laur, formerly with Freeburg) to have an opportunity to be successful. This is a tough place to coach. There are high expectations. Our community expects a very good product. And we have some very good players returning with a great staff.”

Waggoner added that he will miss practice sessions probably more than the games.

“It’s the practices during the week leading up the games that mattered the most to me,” he said. “The preparation for your opponent – the scouting, the drills work, the skills work, helping the kids become better basketball players. That’s what I’m going to miss. I’m very proud of the work we have done here these last 16 years. I can’t say enough about the support I have received here.”

Waggoner and his wife have two daughters. Halley is in pharmacy school at Belmont University in Nashville. Addie just graduated high school and will play volleyball on scholarship at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee.