Boys Basketball | Walker lifts Murphysboro to conference lead

MURPHYSBORO — AJ Walker’s basket with 2.4 seconds left gave Murphysboro a 26-24 win over Herrin in a boys basketball battle between the top two teams in the SIRR Ohio Division on Tuesday before a boisterous crowd of fans from both teams.

“We were setting up to pass the ball around for the last second shot and the ball was put into my hands for the buzzer beater to win the game,” Walker said. “I had emotions, going crazy, I was hyped. I was like, ‘I can’t miss this, I can’t miss this’, and then it went in and dropped and the anxiety flew off me.”

Murphysboro upped its record to 6-1 in the conference and 22-2 overall, while Herrin fell to 5-2 and 17-7 overall with three conference games left for both teams.

“Good shots were hard to come by,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. “Both teams did a great job getting back defensively. We like to push the ball, but couldn’t hardly get anything because they were back on us defensively every time. And they were beyond patient with the ball."

Karmelo Abernathy led Murphysboro with nine points with Walker scoring eight and Calvon Clemons seven. Haydon Mayer led Herrin and the game with 13 points.

“That was probably the most physical game we played in all year,” said Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz. “It was a great atmosphere and that’s what you want when the conference championship is on the line.”

Herrin had tied the game at 24-24 with 1:45 remaining on a putback by Mayer off a 3-point attempt by Exavier Williams. Murphysboro then took a timeout with 1:38 remaining to set up the final shot.

When play resumed, Tyreek Feggins in-bounded the ball to Abernathy and that started a pass around that lasted 20 passes before Abernathy made a run down the lane.

At the last second, Abernathy saw Walker shadowing him to his left and he passed it over and Walker was able to get the short shot to fall. Herrin then immediately called a timeout with 2.3 remaining to set up its last gasp attempt to either win the game or send it into overtime.

“I liked the mismatch we had and Abernathy drove that thing right down to the basket, but their big boy, who is a good shot blocker, had to pull over to help and AJ was just there for a little dump off,” Murphy said. “It was a pretty nice shot off the glass though.”

Walker guarded Mayer at the end line and the long pass down the court was intercepted by Feggins to seal the win.

Both teams got off to a slow start shooting with Murphysboro making just two of its first six shots and Herrin after making the first basket of the game on a 3-pointer by Mayer at the 18 seconds mark.

Murphysboro led 5-3 on back-to-back layups by Clemons and a free throw on the second when he was fouled. Williams snapped the drought with Herrin’s second from beyond the arc, and after Feggins scored on a putback, Jonathan Harrison scored on a rebound as the buzzer sounded to give Herrin the lead, 8-7.

Murphysboro scored the first six points of the second quarter on a basket by Abernathy, a layup by Walker and two free throws by Walker to take a 13-8 lead with 1:56 remaining in the half.

Fox Connor was fouled on a shot and made his first throw and as it turned out the Tigers’ only point of the second quarter as he missed his second. Abernathy sank a 3-pointer from the right side with 41 seconds remaining to give the Red Devils a 16-9 lead at the half.

The third quarter was almost just the opposite with the Red Devils making just one of 11 shots and scoring just two points while the Tigers made 3-of-7 and two free throws to score nine points and tie the game at 18-18 heading into the fourth quarter.

