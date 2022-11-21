Boys Basketball | Waltonville opens season with win over NCOE at Christopher Turkey Tournament

CHRISTOPHER — Freshman center Gage Peterson had a first game to remember Monday as the Waltonville Spartans rallied from a 14-11 deficit at the start of the second period to defeat Norris City-Omaha-Enfield, 53-39, in the opening round of the 48th Annual Christopher Turkey Tournament.

Peterson, listed at 6-foot-4, punished the Cardinals inside the paint to the tune of 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and netted two free throws in as many attempts.

"If we can get the ball to Gage where he needs it, there aren't many people who can stop him," said Spartans head coach Anthony Lowery. "He's as skilled a freshman as I have ever seen. He does nothing but work."

Peterson was as steady as it gets throughout the night, scoring six points in the first quarter, four in the second, four in the third, and six in the fourth.

Waltonville took control of the game in the second period as another freshman - 5-foot-9 guard Kyle Cooper - tickled the twine for eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Spartans waltzed into the locker room with a 27-19 advantage.

As good as Peterson and Cooper were on this night, they had help.

Junior guard Seth Karnes caught fire in the third quarter for Waltonville and notched 10 of his 14 points as the Spartans built a 10-point lead after three quarters at 43-33. Karnes had two triples and two conventional field goals.

"He (Karnes) is an unbelievable shooter, especially when he gets hot," Lowery said. "When he gets hot, man, he's almost unstoppable. He's about the only shooter I wouldn't challenge in a shooting competition because he'd beat me."

The Cardinals could never get closer than eight points the rest of the game.

NCOE head coach Jordan Johnson said the end result wasn't what he expected.

"We knocked down a couple of shots, but about midway through the second quarter on, we went cold from the outside," Johnson said. "You have to credit Waltonville. They were more than we expected tonight. They have some really good young players. They played well defensively, taking us out of our offense, and they did good job of attacking on offense."

The Spartans had three double-figure scorers in all - Peterson (20), Karnes (14), and Cooper (12). They also got six points from Makabe Devor and one from Aiden Kretz.

The Cardinals were led by Preston Long's 15 points. Joel Hortin followed with 10. Colby Prather contributed eight and Cord Tucker dropped in six - a pair of triples.

"People are going to know who we are now," Lowery said of his ballclub. "Yeah, we're young, but those kids in the locker room don't care. They're going to go to work every day to improve as players. They are an absolute coach's dream."