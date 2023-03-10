CARTERVILLE — From start to finish, Carterville High School sophomore Evan Flath was the best bowler in our coverage area. For that reason, he was our unanimous vote for Boys Bowler of the Year.

Flath won regular season tournaments in Collinsville (high game of 264), Columbia, Herrin and Carterville, including a perfect game of 300 at his home alley – SI Bowl.

Flath faltered somewhat in the regional at Mount Vernon with a 200-per-game average, but bounced back the next week to win the Collinsville Sectional with a 244 average. His high game at the sectional was 279.

Even more important, he was our region’s top individual bowler at the state meet in Rockford, placing 21st out of 74 bowlers. That is a dramatic uptick from his freshman year when Flath finished 70th.

“I definitely exceeded my expectations,” Flath said. “Last year, I set some unrealistic goals at the state meet. This year, I just went out and bowled. My main goal was to make it to Day 2, and that’s what I did. I didn’t bowl my best that first day, but as the day wore on, I got better. And then on Day 2, I bowled much better.”

Bowled better, indeed.

Flath jumped from a 202 average to a 222 average on the second day.

“More than anything else, I was just unlucky that first day,” the sophomore said. “I was leaving pins standing that normally aren’t standing. But I kind of hit my stride that second day.

“You just have to remember that you are bowling six games and not three, so the idea is not to panic if things aren’t going well early. You just have to stay positive. I’s all about controlling the ball.”

Lions head coach Lee Kirchner said Flath made tremendous strides from last year to this year.

"Evan went from 70th as a freshman to 21st as a sophomore. I know he wanted to crack the Top 20, but he came close,” Kirchner said. “He had a heck of a season, and if he keeps working at it, I think his future is extremely bright. He may just be contending for an individual title next year or the year after."

Kirchner said Flath will be a key component of next year’s Lions’ squad.

“If Evan bowls well, we may be in line for a team appearance at state. When he’s focused on what he is doing, he is a very good bowler and a very good team player. He never gives up when he is competing."

Flath said he was introduced to bowling by his parents – Brian and Jennifer – but there wasn’t any arm-wringing necessary to get him to play.

“No, I loved it from the start. I never wanted to leave,” he said. “And that’s still true today. Any chance I can get to bowl, I take.”

Flath said he will continue to bowl in leagues and tournaments this spring and summer now that the high school season has ended and is looking to improve his overall game.

“I just want to be more consistent and be more of a team leader next year. Anything I can do to encourage or motivate my teammates I want to do. I think we can have a good team next year.”

Flath is more than a bowler. He is also a very good student and is a member of the student council and Interact Club. He is also a drummer in the marching band.