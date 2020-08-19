Boys Cross Country | Benton's Johnson ready for season

Johnson might sound mild and almost meek in a phone interview, but he doesn’t compete to those characteristics when he wears a uniform.

“You don’t see the ability to compete in everybody,” he said. “There’s a certain competitive edge that can transfer from sport to sport. The way I try to run my race isn’t typical. I might not be the best runner all the time, but I’m going to try to hang with the front of the pack, and if I see the finish line, I’m going to get there.”

Spoken like a shooting guard who has an eye on getting to the bucket and doesn’t care who’s in his way. Or like a runner who knows how to save some energy for the home stretch. Johnson sailed to a 24-second win in the West Frankfort Regional, then nipped Carmi-White County’s Ty Barbre for the Benton Sectional title.

For McLain, it was further validation of his judgment that Johnson was a worthy No. 1 runner.

“Just a phenomenal kid,” McLain said. “How many times are you going to get a kid who moves in and is a No. 1 runner. He could have been our No. 1 runner and been a turd, but he’s the opposite of that. You couldn’t not ask for any better kid to be part of our team.”