Boys Cross Country | Benton's Johnson ready for season

It was late July last year, a brutally hot summer day. A time for a high school kid to sleep in if he desired, since it was going to be time to wake up early in a few weeks.
Reece Johnson didn’t feel he had that luxury. He had to make a good first impression on the Benton cross country team he was about to join. As the shampoo commercial goes, there’s never a second chance to make a first impression.
So when Johnson met his new teammates before a training run, he walked up to each of them, handshake offered.
“That got the snowball rolling in the right direction,” Rangers coach Brent McLain said.
Johnson’s results turned the snowball into an avalanche by November. The new guy won a Class 1A regional and sectional, then finished 14th at the state meet in Peoria to become an All-State runner.
When Benton starts its new season Tuesday at Pinckneyville, the new guy is now an old guy, or as much of an old guy as a high school senior can be. He’s a team captain, a team leader and someone with championships to defend, if the IHSA elects to fit in State Series events at season’s end.
“The goal is not to lose this year,” he said.
Johnson admits he’s not your classic cross country runner. What he is is an excellent athlete – he’s a double-figure scorer on the basketball floor – who uses his strengths to their fullest. And that includes a competitive fire which simply can’t be quenched.
Johnson might sound mild and almost meek in a phone interview, but he doesn’t compete to those characteristics when he wears a uniform.
“You don’t see the ability to compete in everybody,” he said. “There’s a certain competitive edge that can transfer from sport to sport. The way I try to run my race isn’t typical. I might not be the best runner all the time, but I’m going to try to hang with the front of the pack, and if I see the finish line, I’m going to get there.”
Spoken like a shooting guard who has an eye on getting to the bucket and doesn’t care who’s in his way. Or like a runner who knows how to save some energy for the home stretch. Johnson sailed to a 24-second win in the West Frankfort Regional, then nipped Carmi-White County’s Ty Barbre for the Benton Sectional title.
For McLain, it was further validation of his judgment that Johnson was a worthy No. 1 runner.
“Just a phenomenal kid,” McLain said. “How many times are you going to get a kid who moves in and is a No. 1 runner. He could have been our No. 1 runner and been a turd, but he’s the opposite of that. You couldn’t not ask for any better kid to be part of our team.”
Johnson’s family had ties to Southern Illinois before his father moved from Neoga to take the superintendent’s job at Benton. In fact, Johnson remembered watching the Rangers participate at the state meet during his freshman and sophomore year.
Watching McLain’s relationship with his daughter, Mia, who won a Division I scholarship to North Florida, told Johnson that McLain would be a good coach for him.
“He gets the most out of everybody and does it in a positive way,” Johnson said. “It’s not a dictatorship. He’s fun to be around, but at the same time, when it’s time to get down to business, you know it.”
After getting the chance to coach Johnson last year and this season, McLain’s feelings are what one might term mutual.
“Benton’s the lucky town to have Reece Johnson,” he summed up
