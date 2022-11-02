Boys Cross Country | Marion, Benton hope to bring home state titles

Two Southern Illinois sectional champions - Benton in Class 1A and Marion in Class 2A - hope to leave an everlasting mark this weekend at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Detweiller is the home of the cross country state tournament.

The Benton Rangers won their own sectional meet this past Saturday with some outstanding performances. Leading the pack was junior Gavin Genisio, who turned in a record-setting time of 13 minutes, 47.9 seconds, blowing past his previous record of 14:05.

But it wasn't just a one-man show for the Rangers. Sophomore Gabriel McLain, who is the son of head coach Brent McLain, placed third overall with a time of 14:22. Another sophomore - Cole Buchanan - finished fifth overall in 15:08. Mason Tieffel, who is perhaps better known for placing third at the state wrestling meet earlier this calendar year, finished 20th overall at 15:55.3. It should also be noted that he just returned from an injury. Freshman Seager Sanchez was 28th overall in 16:15 and sophomore Parker Johnson placed 60th in 16:55.

Does Benton have a shot at a state title?

Probably not, according to McLain, but there is every possibility the team could place in the Top 5.

From strictly an individual standpoint, both Genisio and Pinckneyville senior Isaac Teel are as good as it gets in Illinois and could easily take home a state championship.

Teel placed second to Genisio on Saturday at the sectional with a time of 13:54, just seven seconds back of the Benton blur.

"Southern Illinois is kind of overlooked by the north, but we're going to make a statement (this Saturday) at the state meet," McLain said of Genisio, Teel, and Class 2A favorite, Dylon Nalley, of Marion.

Nalley was also sensational this past weekend when competing at the Chatham-Glenwood Sectional. He not only placed first, but dominated the field with a time of 14 minutes, 6 seconds. His nearest competitor was 56 seconds behind him, which is a lifetime in distance running.

Not surprisingly, the Marion junior is the favorite to win the state meet at Detweiller in 2A.

"We're looking forward to seeing how things work out (for Nalley) at Peoria Saturday," said Marion head coach Scott Gill. "He is certainly capable of winning it, but he will have to have another solid day like he did last weekend at the sectional."

Regarding a possible state title for the team, Gill said that would take a supreme effort and perhaps a bit of luck.

"Grayslake Central has been the No. 1 ranked team most of the year, but if our top four perform the way they're capable and our No. 5 runner continues to knock some time off his run, we could make it pretty close," Gill said.

Nalley was more optimistic.

"If we all run well, we could do it," he said.

Joining Nalley on the course from Marion are: Mekye Lomaz, who finished sixth overall at the sectional in 15:24. Benja Stone was 10th in 15:33. Sean Hudspath followed in 18th place with a time of 15:54 and Evan Dailey was 74th in 16:48. Also competing for Marion were Jack Tate (18:09) and Joseph Mings (19:09).

Mount Vernon, which placed seventh as a team at the sectional, qualified its entire team for state. Top runner at sectional was Trey Mygatt, who was 11th overall in 15:41.

Zion Wilkins of Carbondale, who was 20th in 15:54, also qualified for state as an individual.