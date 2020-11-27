Boys Cross Country Runner of The Year | Carbondale's Alex Partlow

Marion cross country Eli Baker even cast his vote for Partlow after the runner clinched first in sectionals with a time of 15:32. Baker sent a text message to The Southern reading, “Alex Partlow - Southern Illinois XC runner of the year! That kid is amazing!”

Storm feels good about Partlow’s leadership qualities heading into his senior season. He also believes college offers will start appearing if Partlow’s health holds up.

“We’ve had a lot of guys in the past that lead by example rather than words, and I think (Alex) can be a leader for us because he knows our idea is a team-first philosophy.

“With it being a weird year I think that missed year hurt him a little bit,” Storm said on Partlow running in college. “I think it will come and whether he can find the right fit or not. He’s done great off the course and I’m glad he’s focusing more on his future.”

Partlow says he has every expectation of running in college. Until then, he’ll focus on track season and finding a replacement for his running mate Tucker Poshard before the next cross country season.