Boys Cross Country Runner of The Year | Carbondale's Alex Partlow

CARBONDALE — Alex Partlow made going undefeated look easy.
Partlow finished his junior year a perfect 10-0 and that’s only scratching the surface. After missing his entire sophomore season due to a hip injury, Partlow didn’t know if he’d be able to run long distances again.
“Missing last year was pretty tough,” Partlow said. “Running helps me mentally and I definitely learned that last year. It was exciting to run again this year, and I guess I ran pretty fast, which at one point I didn’t even know would be possible.”
Partlow broke Atlantis Green’s fastest three-mile time (15:07.5) at the South Seven Conference meet in Centralia with a time of 15:01.8 — a record Partlow was motivated to make his own.
The junior also placed as the individual champion in both the Class 2A Highland Regional and Olney Sectional. These accomplishments together make Partlow The Southern Illinoisan’s Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year for 2020.
“I want to run 14:30 time next season,” Partlow said. “That’s my goal and I want to win the state championship. I don’t know if I can do it but most goals I’ve set have been numbers I know I can achieve.”
If Partlow has proven anything, reaching heights is definitely one of them.
“It definitely wasn’t boring...Alex had a great season,” Carbondale coach Greg Storm said. “You look at how he bounced back and gained confidence to run again. That was a big momentum booster for him as races progressed, and it helped him out towards the postseason.”
It’s even more impressive considering Carbondale didn’t run a single home meet this season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Long bus rides might have helped Partlow’s confidence in the long run.
“I didn’t mind running away from home, the bus was a nice environment,” Partlow said. “I feel like the nerves would kind of mess with me in front of the home crowd.”
Partlow’s final race of the season came at the ShaZam XC Championship in Chillicothe where he finished with a time of 17:48.41. Three Sisters Park that day was described as dusty, which led to Partlow’s asthma condition flaring up at the worst moment.
Partlow views the experience as extra motivation leading into next year. He remains eager to compete at Peoria’s Detweiller Park - his favorite course - for a chance at a state championship.
“That kind of sucked,” Partlow said. “It’s good to kind of wake up from having an undefeated season and then get destroyed at Shazam. I think it’s good for my actual motivation to win at state next year.”
Marion cross country Eli Baker even cast his vote for Partlow after the runner clinched first in sectionals with a time of 15:32. Baker sent a text message to The Southern reading, “Alex Partlow - Southern Illinois XC runner of the year! That kid is amazing!”
Storm feels good about Partlow’s leadership qualities heading into his senior season. He also believes college offers will start appearing if Partlow’s health holds up.
“We’ve had a lot of guys in the past that lead by example rather than words, and I think (Alex) can be a leader for us because he knows our idea is a team-first philosophy.
“With it being a weird year I think that missed year hurt him a little bit,” Storm said on Partlow running in college. “I think it will come and whether he can find the right fit or not. He’s done great off the course and I’m glad he’s focusing more on his future.”
Partlow says he has every expectation of running in college. Until then, he’ll focus on track season and finding a replacement for his running mate Tucker Poshard before the next cross country season.
“Running in college is my goal...it’s pretty cool just thinking about it,” Partlow said. “Tucker and I are looking to break some records in track this season, but after he graduates it’ll be tough running without him.”
Staying healthy and allowing his body to rest remains at the top of Partlow’s to-do list. If he wasn’t The Southern’s Runner of the Year, he’d sure make a strong case for Comeback Player of the Year.
