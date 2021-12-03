Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year | Hard work, patience boost Carbondale's Partlow

Alex Partlow described himself as a soccer guy growing up.

One could say the Carbondale senior dominated the boys cross country scene the last couple of years like Lionel Messi controls the soccer pitch.

For the second straight year, Partlow is The Southern Illinoisan Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. The difference from 2020 to 2021 is he got a chance to win a state championship and did so in dominant fashion, winning the Class 2A meet with a personal-best time of 14:11.96.

“This definitely means a lot for sure,” Partlow said of repeating the award. “It definitely took a lot of hard work and patience, but it feels good to keep improving.”

The scary part is Partlow might not be done improving. When one considers he didn’t even try cross country for the first time until his freshman year, his growth curve is likely still headed north on the graph. That might explain why Illinois offered him hours after the state title, an offer he accepted the next day.

On many levels, Partlow’s signing day last month was surreal. His father graduated from Illinois. He has wanted to attend college in Champaign since he was 6 years old, a feeling only reinforced after playing in a soccer tournament there when he was 12.

“It’s been a part of my life since I was little,” he said. “Signing day was almost too fulfilling. My mind couldn’t quite comprehend it and I walked around in a state of shock for a little while … but it felt right and it made sense.”

Sense is probably one good reason why Partlow has achieved so much. When a friend convinced him to join the cross country team prior to his freshman year, he kept his mouth shut and his mind open. New teammates like Ethan Cherry, The Southern’s Runner of the Year in 2018, and coach Greg Storm eased his transition into a new sport.

Partlow admits if something doesn’t hold his interest, he’s likely to find something else. Cross country held his interest.

“I think my freshman year was my favorite year because I was surrounded by a bunch of guys I looked up to, like Ethan,” he said. “He taught me a ton, not just about this sport, but about being modest and respectful in winning. I went hard every day.

“That’s what I took from that – give it your all and you’ll see results.”

It didn’t happen right away. Partlow had to learn how to run a race, how to save energy for the last part of it and how to win. By his junior year, it came together. The light bulb moment for Partlow occurred during a 2A sectional at Olney.

On a cool, windy day, Partlow singed a course dampened by overnight rain. He took the lead before the halfway point and didn’t let go. He not only won easily, but figured out how good he might be.

“I realized that I had that kind of potential and how deep I could dig,” he said.

With state championships returning for fall sports this year after being lopped off the schedule in 2020 because of COVID-19, Partlow wasted little time showing he’d be the man to beat in 2A. Regional and sectional titles brought him to Peoria’s Detwiler Park on Nov. 6 with a state championship on the line.

It was a sleepless Partlow that walked to the starting line, but not because he was nervous.

“I was so excited,” he said. “I was so confident going into the race.”

Partlow’s confidence was justified. He beat the field by nearly 25 seconds, becoming the first state champion in program history.

The kid who didn’t even take up cross country until the summer of 2018 was the best in the state this year, and by a lot.

“An amazing experience,” he said.

