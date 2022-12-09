Boys Cross Country | Runners of the Year: Nalley, Genisio are region's top talent

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — History was made this fall when Southern Illinois produced for the first time ever two state champions in boys cross country.

Dylon Nalley of Marion was the victor in Class 2A (larger-school competition) and Gavin Genisio of Benton was the winner in Class 1A (smaller-school division).

“It feels pretty good to be recognized for this award,” said Nalley, a junior. “I guess it shows that all the hard work I have put in the last year has paid off.”

Nalley said his workouts for the fall cross country season began not too long after placing fourth in the 3200-meter run at the state track meet.

“I focused down on my training,” he said. “In fact, I trained harder than I ever had before. I changed my whole routine up. I started out running five miles and then seven miles. At first, I was turning in 6-minute splits, and then it was 5:50 and sometimes faster.”

Nalley said the workouts allowed him to build up his endurance for the 3-mile fall races.

“I also incorporated speed into my workouts as the summer wore on,” he said. “On Tuesdays and Thursdays, I would run four 800s (distance in meters), three 400s and two 200s. In time, the workouts translated to my races.”

Here are a few of Nalley’s accomplishments in cross country this fall:

First at state meet in Peoria with a rain-impacted time of 14 minutes, 44.7 seconds

First at Chatham-Glenwood Sectional with a time of 14:06.3

First at the Highland Regional with a time of 14:35.3

First at Peoria Invitational with a time of 14:03.5 - a new personal record

First at Highland Invite with a time of 14:40.2

First at Granite City Invite with a time of 14:38.6

His time of 14:03.5 at Peoria Invite broke Eli Baker’s school record at Marion, whose best time previously was 14:46.

Course record holder at Marion, Highland, Chatham Glenwood and Carbondale at the South Seven Conference meet.

Regarding the state meet, Nalley’s group race was the last one of the day and a driving rain storm had impacted the course, resulting in much slower times than normal.

“Because of that, I knew I wouldn’t be able to set the course record that day, so I just kept my mind right and went out and ran the best that I could. The conditions bothered some guys a lot more than they bothered me. I really wanted that record. Maybe next year.”

Nalley said winning the title was a “huge relief off my shoulders” and validation for his training regimen.

“I was a little nervous about it at first because I had been anticipating that race for so long. Everyone was expecting me to win it, but I still had to go out there are do it.”

Wildcats head coach Scott Gill said he couldn’t be any prouder of his standout athlete.

“Winning state was quite an accomplishment, but I knew that after all the hard work he put in over the summer and early fall, he was going to put himself in a position where he could win.”

Gill said that while Nalley possesses much physical talent, the secret to his success - dedication to the sport - elevates him to another level.

“Dylon is just so strong mentally, as well as physically,” he said. “He never gets psyched out by the competition. He doesn’t study the competition. He just goes out there and runs. I’ve never seen anybody like him before.”

Gill said Nalley is not only the new school record holder in cross country, but is also the school’s first state champ in the sport.

“He’s now getting his mind set on track,” Gill said. “Cross country is on the back burner for a while. The goal is to win the 3200 meters (two miles) this spring, and maybe even win the 1600. I think Dylon is more than capable.”

GENISIO said he was honored to share the Southern Illinoisan Cross Country Runner of the Year with his friend, Dylon Nalley.

“I saw Reese Johnson win the award when he was a junior and I was a freshman,” said Genisio, who is now a junior at Benton High School. “He was a great mentor to me. He taught me how to run a three-mile race. He took me through it step-by-step and I really appreciated that.”

Following is a breakdown on most of Genisio’s highlight races this fall:

First at the Class 1A state meet in Peoria despite a driving rain with a time of 14 minutes, 57 seconds

Joined a list of 10 from the Southern Illinois region who have captured state titles in cross country. Others were: Craig Virgin of Lebanon in 1971 and 1972; Gary Bremer of Metropolis in 1979; Brent McLain of Benton in 1982; Eric Detmer of Breese Mater Dei in 1988; Stephen Pifer of Edwardsville in 2002; Charlie Hatch of Nashville in 2004; Patrick Perrier of O’Fallon in 2013; Alex Partlow of Carbondale in 2021; and now Nalley and Genisio in 2022.

First at the Benton Sectional in a course-record time of 13 minutes, 47 seconds (the Benton course is a little shorter than other courses)

First place at the Harrisburg Regional with a time of 15:29, a course record

River-to-River Conference Ohio Division champion

Second place to Nalley at the Peoria Invitational with a school-record time of 14 minutes, 37 seconds

First at the Saucony Invite in St. Louis

First at the Belleville Althoff Invite

First at the Freeburg Invite

First at the Benton Showcase

Genisio said having Brent McLain as his head coach also pays dividends.

“Coach McLain is insanely good at what he does,” the junior said. “It’s hard for me to put into words how much he has taught me about running. He is also very motivational.”

Genisio said winning the state title in cross country rewarded him for all his efforts.

“We talked about training so that I wasn’t nearly as good at the start of the season as I would be at the end,” he said. “That’s how the training was set up. The idea was to be running my best by the time sectional rolled around, and the strategy worked. I kicked it in that day (setting a course record in the process).”

Genisio said the inclement weather didn’t bother him too much at the state meet.

“Coach McLain has us practice in any kind of weather. It could be raining or four inches of snow on the ground. It doesn’t matter, so I was well prepared for this. Everybody had to run in the same conditions. When I got within 800 meters of the finish line, I took a look around and kicked it in. I knew I was going to be the state champ.”

Genisio added that he was also proud of his Rangers teammates - namely McLain’s son, Gabriel, who placed ninth overall and Cole Buchanan who finished 15th. Both are sophomores. All three received All-State recognition.

“Cole went from 150th a year ago to 15th. That’s a pretty good turnaround,” Genisio said of his teammate.

Genisio said he also enjoys his friendly rivalries with Nalley and Pinckneyville’s Isaac Teel, who placed second at state. Teel is a junior, too.

“Dylon and I have been competing against one another since junior high. I would win a race. He would win a race. We’ve gone back and forth. I’m happy for him, but I want to beat him when we run against each other.”

Genisio is now turning his focus to track this spring.

“In eighth grade, I broke the state record in the mile. As a freshman, I had the fastest time in the state among all freshmen. And last year, I had the fastest time among all sophomores. My goal this year is to be the fastest junior if not the fastest altogether,” Genisio said. “I ran 4:09 last year. I would like to get under 4:04 this year.”

“Gavin and Dylon are very deserving of this recognition by the newspaper as the top runners in Southern Illinois,” McLain said. “It’s totally incredible that we had not one, but two state champions from Southern Illinois. Never happened before.”

McLain said that what separates Genisio from other talented runners is total commitment to the task at hand.

“He is a true runner. He eats it. He sleeps it. He watches videos on running. You have to love what you’re doing if you’re a distance runner. And, Gavin loves what he does. He puts his heart into every workout.”

McLain said Genisio’s passion for the sport is rare.

“I’m just lucky Gavin was born here in Benton. A poodle could coach him.”