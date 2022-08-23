Boys Cross Country | Season Preview: Genisio makes Benton a favorite to return to state

The return of one of the state's best distance runners - junior Gavin Genisio - makes the Benton Rangers again a favorite to capture a conference, regional and sectional title in cross country this fall.

For that reason, they are the team to beat in Southern Illinois.

As a team, Coach Brent McLain's Rangers advanced to the state meet in 2021 and placed seventh as a team. Genisio was sixth individually, frequently running times under 15 minutes over a variety of three-mile courses.

Penciled in as the No. 2 runner at this time is the coach's son, Goob McLain, a sophomore. Junior Mason Tieffel is the likely No. 3 runner. Sophomore Cole Buchanan and freshmen Seager Sanchez, Parker Johnson and Jack Bacon will all push to fill the No. 4 through 7 slots.

"I am 100% confident we will be a better team this year," McLain said. "Most of the kids are bigger and stronger, which naturally, will make them better runners. I'm pretty excited about this team. As long as we can keep everyone together and healthy, I like our chances at all the bigger meets."

McLain said Herrin will be competitive in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference with Benton, while Pinckneyville and Anna-Jonesboro should be strong in the Mississippi Division of the conference.

MARION

The Wildcats are hoping to repeat or even improve upon last year's performance when they advanced to state as a team and placed 18th overall.

Led by new head coach Scott Gill, Marion returns two key seniors in Sean Hudspath and Benja Stone; three juniors in Dylon Nalley, Mekye Lomax and Hayden Lees; and two sophomores, Jack Tate and Evan Dailey. One freshman should also push for varsity time this fall in Tai Doan.

Nalley is coming off a strong spring in which he placed fourth at the state track meet in the 3200 meters.

"We're hoping to have another good season," Gill said. "We won the regional last year and placed high at the sectional. I think we're more than capable of doing that or better this season."

Gill said his team has put in the work this summer and has shown a "good attitude" in the preseason.

"We're going to run at several big meets this year, including Granite City, St. Louis, Highland and Peoria," Gill said. "If the kids continue to work hard, I think they will do well."

Gill said he is excited to coach such a talented squad.

"I think the potential is here for great things."

Asked if Marion is the team to beat at the South Seven Conference meet, Gill said he believes it will come down to his Wildcats and Mount Vernon.

Marion opened the season Tuesday at home. Meets are held at the Crisp Sports Complex south of the high school.

PINCKNEYVILLE

Panthers head coach Ryan Bruns returns a standout performer in junior Isaac Teel. If not for Genisio, Teel would be the premier runner in the region.

Last year as a sophomore, Teel placed first at the River-to-River Conference meet (Mississippi Division); was second at the regional meet; second at the sectional; and fifth at the state meet.

"Isaac is special. He works hard, and he doesn't let past success interfere with his continuing growth," said Bruns.

As a team, the Panthers finished ninth at the state tournament.

The only other returning runner for Bruns is sophomore Landen Carter.

Others expected to make contributions include: senior Andrew Wagner; junior Noah Bledsoe; sophomore Brady Conway; and freshmen Landen Bowman and Brody Wilt.

"We've had a good summer of workouts," Bruns said. "I think we're ready to start competing against other schools."

HERRIN

The Tigers don't return any state qualifiers like Genisio or Teel, but should be one of the top teams in the River-to-River Conference this fall.

Head coach Dusty Mallow said senior Braden Hudgens is the top returnee.

"I think Braden's summer workouts have gone very well and I would say that he will be one of the better runners in the south this season."

Also expected to step up his game is sophomore Waylon Hall.

"Waylon has gone through quite a growth spurt since last year," Mallow said. "He went from being an undersized freshman to a bigger-than-average sophomore. I expect big things from Wyatt this fall."

Others who should make their mark for the team include senior Cameron Christ, senior Grant Ellet and a pair of freshmen in Braden Davis and Maddox Burks.

"We will be competing in Class 2A in the postseason, but I'd like to think that we will be one of the best teams in the region this year," Mallow said. "I'm hoping that we can challenge Benton for the conference title."

ANNA-JONESBORO

Coach Matt Denny believes the Wildcats could be one of the better teams in the region this fall.

Returning to the fold are seniors Matteo Vaca Diez, the team's No, 1 runner, and Yovani Carrrillo.

Juniors include Eric Chen, Zach Henry, and Lucas Hoehner.

Sophomores are Lucas Vaca Diez, Logan Abernathy. Dalton Cobb, and Ryder Ottolini.

"Our top two or three runners - the Vaca Diez boys and Henry - should all be really decent. We're going to be pretty good as a team," Denny said. "We have a lot more depth. We should be competitive within the conference and the regional. Our No. 4-6 runners will be a lot more solid than last year."