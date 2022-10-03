Boys Golf | Benton grabs sectional golf title, Stilley earns medalist honor

WATERLOO — Three down, one to go.

The Benton Rangers boys golf team captured the Class 2A Waterloo Sectional championship Monday afternoon, posting a team-best score for 18 holes of 296.

The nearest challenger, Mattoon, was 19 strokes back of the Rangers with a score of 315. Placing third was Chatham-Glenwood at 316. The team many thought would be in the fight for a title - Belleville Althoff - finished fourth at 318. Only the top three teams advance to state, plus the top 10 individual golfers whose team did not qualify.

Benton sophomore River Stilley won a three-way playoff to earn the individual title. He birdied the 18th hole to beat out teammate, Kash Cantrell and Jairen Stroud of Salem. All three shot a 72 or even par in regulation.

Four others were awarded medals. They included: Cy Norman of Benton (74), Jacob Hall of Columbia (74), Ian Davis of Carbondale (75), and Jaden Smith of Waterloo (75).

Those individuals who qualified for state who are not on one of the top three teams were: Stroud (Salem), Hall (Columbia), Davis (Carbondale), Smith (Waterloo), Parker Bruening (Althoff), Ayden Nealis (Olney), Max Bruening (Althoff), Alex Nealis (Olney), Jacob Florek (Mascoutah), and Hudson Meister (Charleston).

Benton head coach Reggie Norman was glad to see his team earn the win, but was not overjoyed with the team score.

"We survived. We got a win. That's what we did, but Acorn definitely beat us today. This is a tough little course."

Norman said obviously the goal is to win and advance.

"We accomplished that," he said. "We've just got to get better. There are always ways you can get better. We have to make sure our head is in the right spot and clean up some swing issues. I was very happy with River and Kash's scores. Kash came in and shot even par. That was absolutely huge for us. Some of our other guys didn't play very well at all. It also helped that Jeremiah came in and broke 80. That helped us win."

Stilley wasn't overly excited about placing first as an individual.

"The last hole (playoff) was just for fun, in my opinion," he said. "The main reason we came out here was to win the sectional as a team and we accomplished that goal today. Anything that we can do on top of that - with Kash and me - that's just an add-on. A little extra competition."

Stilley added that the Rangers prepare for these moments.

"That's why we're good. It's just who can come out here and play the best on the day of our meets. The same team could come out tomorrow and it might be a different outcome."

Regarding the state tournament, Stilley described it as a "grind."

"You've got to go at it for two days. The best team wins, obviously. We put in the preparation. I don't think there is another team out there that works harder than we do."

Carbondale senior Ian Davis was pleased to be making a third trip to the state meet.

"There wasn't a state tournament my sophomore year because of COVID-19," he said. "But I did qualify as a freshman, junior and now as a senior. This means a lot to me because it's my last chance to play high school golf. I plan to soak it in when I am up there this weekend."

Davis struggled on the first eight holes Monday, going four over par, but settled down after visiting with his coach, Wendell Wheeler.

"Coach brought me a ham and cheese sandwich," Davis said while cracking a big grin. "I guess he knew I was hungry. I was hitting my drives pretty well, but wasn't hitting my irons well. I took some practice swings and got more focused and finished one under par the rest of the way."

The state tournament will run Friday and Saturday at the Illinois State University course in Bloomington.

Following is a breakdown of the three local teams competing at the sectional meet in Waterloo:

Benton: Stilley (72), Cantrell (72), Norman (73), Kay (79), Nick Melvin and (Luke Melvin (86).

Carterville (ninth at 347): Hunter Ridgeway (84), Spencer Brown (86), Aaron Streuter (88), Connor Dixon (88), Jackson Burke (and Carson Hagler (106).

Massac County (10th at 349): Andrew Maurer (85), Gabe Rottman (88), John Stephenson (88), Preston Summers (88), Bennett Neely (97), Eli Brown (98).