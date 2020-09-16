Boys Golf | Benton's perfect season continues

Benton’s Top 6 golfers finished with Norman (35), Andrew Bell (38), Luke Melvin (39), Peyton Sieveking (40), Keaton House (40) and Nick Melvin (42).

Norman was accompanied by Murphysboro’s Eli Carraway (45) and West Frankfort’s Tyson Elko (46) in the No. 1 tee group. The sophomore began his evening with a par 4 on the first hole before chipping in his only birdie of the day on the second hole. Shortly after, Norman shot back-to-back bogeys on 3 and 4, which in total is only the fifth time he’s done so this season.

As expected, Norman reached par on his final four holes to end the evening with a 35 and earn medalist honors once again. Norman is accustomed to playing above the average sophomore, but said afterwards the last time he played at Murphysboro’s course was when he was 7 years old.

“It’s been a minute since I last played here,” said Norman. “I got off to a good start but I had some very poor tee shots on the two back-to-back par 3’s, which put myself in a tough spot.”

Norman managed to keep his lead over Carraway and Elko despite back-to-back bogeys through four holes. After hooking his first tee shot into the trees on No. 1, Norman said he buckled down and wouldn’t use the time off as an excuse.