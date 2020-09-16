Boys Golf | Benton's perfect season continues

MURPHYSBORO — The Benton Rangers are one of, if not the, best boys golf programs in all of Southern Illinois.
In a Southern Illinois River-to-River three-way competition against Murphysboro and West Frankfort on Wednesday, the Rangers shot a 152 behind Cy Norman’s par 35 at the Jackson Country Golf Course. Coach Reggie Norman believes his team didn’t shoot their best golf since playing nearly a week ago.
Even so, Benton remains perfect at 21-0 this season after outperforming West Frankfort’s second-place score of 167 and Murphysboro at 192. With conference championships rolling around in a couple weeks, the Norman father and son hope to clean up some mistakes before traveling to Mount Vernon, Harrisburg and Centralia next week.
“We’ve got some work to do tomorrow at practice,” said Coach Norman. “We’ve got seven items that we’ve got to practice really hard on tomorrow just from what I saw today, plus their individual work.”
Coach Norman embraces the fact that other schools are trying their best to hand Benton its first team loss since 2018.
“I hope other schools are coming at us harder, that's the way it should be,” Norman added. “It’s only fun when they’re coming after you. I’d rather be the one that they’re coming after than the one chasing somebody.”
Benton’s Top 6 golfers finished with Norman (35), Andrew Bell (38), Luke Melvin (39), Peyton Sieveking (40), Keaton House (40) and Nick Melvin (42).
Norman was accompanied by Murphysboro’s Eli Carraway (45) and West Frankfort’s Tyson Elko (46) in the No. 1 tee group. The sophomore began his evening with a par 4 on the first hole before chipping in his only birdie of the day on the second hole. Shortly after, Norman shot back-to-back bogeys on 3 and 4, which in total is only the fifth time he’s done so this season.
As expected, Norman reached par on his final four holes to end the evening with a 35 and earn medalist honors once again. Norman is accustomed to playing above the average sophomore, but said afterwards the last time he played at Murphysboro’s course was when he was 7 years old.
“It’s been a minute since I last played here,” said Norman. “I got off to a good start but I had some very poor tee shots on the two back-to-back par 3’s, which put myself in a tough spot.”
Norman managed to keep his lead over Carraway and Elko despite back-to-back bogeys through four holes. After hooking his first tee shot into the trees on No. 1, Norman said he buckled down and wouldn’t use the time off as an excuse.
“We’ve played well the last couple of weeks before having some time off, but I’m not going to say we didn’t put in the work,” Norman said on his team. “We would practice from 3:00 p.m. until dark and then go putt and chip at my house, but today we just didn’t have it.”
The second-place Redbirds were led by Caden Hilliard’s 39. Hillard was accompanied by Ben Herron (40), Lucas Whittington (42) and three 46’s between Elko, Landon Croslin and David Beasley.
Carraway led the Red Devils while Logan Vestel (47), Drew Cardwell (49), Jacob Hobbs (51), Hayden Sullivan (54) and Gabe Martin (56) rounded out the host team.
