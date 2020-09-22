Boys Golf | Davis leads Terriers to win

CARBONDALE — Cooler temperatures called for a perfect day of golf on Tuesday when host Carbondale welcomed Route 13 rival Murphysboro and Massac County to Hickory Ridge Golf Course.
Carbondale’s Ian Davis carded a 35 to end the Terriers evening with a team score of 159. After the match, Davis said there were some shots he wished he could have back, but all-in-all a good day pushed the Terriers record to 17-1.
“I scored better than I played today,” he said. “I did not putt it how I would have liked but I didn’t hit it too bad so overall it was a pretty good round.”
Davis earned his second medalist honor since doing so at Kokopelli last Wednesday. The sophomore is already one of the team's top leaders alongside senior Owen Thoms. Thoms and teammate Zach Sanders both scored a 41 to give Carbondale a 24-stroke advantage over second-place Massac County (183), and Murphysboro (205).
Davis prided himself on how well he swung his wedges but noted there’s still room to improve on his short game. Coach Jared Cook already has a plan on how to help his sophomore captain improve.
“Basically, he’s always done everything he needs to do to achieve his goals,” said Cook. “For the most part, for him I try to be a positive reinforcement and help him keep from dwelling on any of those holes that he thinks are bad.”
Davis birdied three holes on the evening with his ability to stick the ball right around the hole for easy tip-ins. The sophomore quickly ran into trouble when he bogeyed the second hole, but bounced back carding two birdies over his next four.
One more bogey on No. 7 gave Davis enough focus to close things out with a par and birdie to end the round. According to Cook, a bad day for Davis is a pretty good day for most golfers at Hickory Ridge.
“Today was just two holes that got me,” said Davis. “It was hole two I limped out a close tap-in, ended up bogeying that, and then on hole seven I had about 20 feet and ended up somehow three-putting that.”
Davis knows what his team needs to work on during Carbondale’s final three-match set, and then it’s off to the conference championship and regional action.
“It’s all about the shots that just don’t need to be had,” he said. “The three-putts, the missed short putts, the penalty strokes. We have plenty to clean up and I think that if we keep working hard we can get it done by the time conference rolls around.”
Cook and the rest of his Terriers still await word on where regional action will take place. Whether it’s at Hickory Ridge or elsewhere, the coach is confident in his club's ability to travel.
“To be here hosting anything in the past has seemed to benefit our guys,” he said. “If we can host a regional then great, if not then we’ll work with whatever sight we go to. These kids travel pretty well too as we saw at Kokopelli.”
Carbondale will team up to face Althoff and Harrisburg on Thursday for another 4 p.m. start time at Hickory Ridge. The Terriers then finish out the month with two road matches and one at home before hosting the South Seven Conference contest on Thursday, Oct. 1.
