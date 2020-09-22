Boys Golf | Davis leads Terriers to win

Davis birdied three holes on the evening with his ability to stick the ball right around the hole for easy tip-ins. The sophomore quickly ran into trouble when he bogeyed the second hole, but bounced back carding two birdies over his next four.

One more bogey on No. 7 gave Davis enough focus to close things out with a par and birdie to end the round. According to Cook, a bad day for Davis is a pretty good day for most golfers at Hickory Ridge.

“Today was just two holes that got me,” said Davis. “It was hole two I limped out a close tap-in, ended up bogeying that, and then on hole seven I had about 20 feet and ended up somehow three-putting that.”

Davis knows what his team needs to work on during Carbondale’s final three-match set, and then it’s off to the conference championship and regional action.

“It’s all about the shots that just don’t need to be had,” he said. “The three-putts, the missed short putts, the penalty strokes. We have plenty to clean up and I think that if we keep working hard we can get it done by the time conference rolls around.”

Cook and the rest of his Terriers still await word on where regional action will take place. Whether it’s at Hickory Ridge or elsewhere, the coach is confident in his club's ability to travel.