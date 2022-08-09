Boys Golf | Season Preview: Benton remains class of the field

BENTON — It may sound like a broken record to some, but the truth of the matter is the Benton Rangers remain one of the best boys golf teams in Southern Illinois, if not the best in the entire state among Class 2A schools.

Last year, the Rangers finished second to Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep at the state meet after leading by six strokes going into the final day of the competition.

In terms of individual play, then-junior Cy Norman - son of head coach Reggie Norman - won gold medalist honors with a two-day total of 134 (66 and 68). That total was the second-best two-day total in state history at the 2A state final.

"Cy is the first Benton Ranger to ever win an individual title, but he was not able to enjoy it nearly as much since we did not win the team title," Reggie Norman said. "Our hearts were set on a team title. Benton has a great tradition of winning athletics, most notably boys basketball and boys golf over the years, but we've never won a team championship at the state level. Our goal this year is pretty simple. It is not only to be playing on the last day of the state meet, but to win it. Anything less and we will feel as though we fell short of our goal."

Norman, who is in his ninth year as head coach, returns virtually the entire squad from last year's state run.

In addition to an 18-hole average of 67.3 sported last season by Cy Norman, now a senior, sophomore River Stilley finished at 71.3. Another sophomore, Kash Cantrell, checked in at 76.3 followed by junior Luke Melvin (76.9) and senior Nick Melvin (78). All were River-to-River All-Conference and All-South performers. Moreover, Stilley and Luke Melvin tied for 21st individually at state.

If that wasn't enough, sophomore Lincoln Thomas is making a push for varsity playing time as are fellow sophomore, Docker Tedeschi, and juniors Lance Jerkins, Chaz Dunford and Lane McCollum.

Still not convinced?

Add into the mix a senior transfer from Oxford, Mississippi - Jeremiah Kay - who Norman said ever so slyly, "He will be a factor. There is a lot of potential there.

"You can only play six, so there's going to be a lot of competition for two or three spots," Norman said. "We take great pride in maintaining a successful golf program. We believe that our junior varsity team would beat a lot of pretty good varsity golf teams.

"These guys work from a young age to get to a spot where they can step in and be good at the varsity level. And you can't get too caught up in outcomes. It's all about working every day to get better. Our encore season is to do exactly the same thing as we did last year, but win one more match."

Whereas Benton is the prohibitive favorite to capture the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference meet this fall, Massac County is no slouch, placing second to the Rangers at the regional last year.

The Patriots, led by 10-year head coach Gary Adkins, graduated only one senior in Isaac Burnett. Returning to the squad this fall are: seniors Bennett Neely and Austin Burnett; juniors Luke Maurer, John Stephenson and Preston Summers; and sophomores Wilson Hawes, Carter Quint, and Gabe Rottman. There are also six freshmen vying for playing time at the varsity level, including Tate Jennings, Eli Brown, Alex Hall, Jack Stephenson, Adan Mizell, and Zack Maurer.

"I think we will be pretty good. We have a lot of experience back," Adkins said. "But it would be very difficult for us to beat Benton. If we can shoot even par, I will be happy."

Anna-Jonesboro will be a contender, if not a favorite to win the Mississippi Division.

"We'll be OK. Potentially, we could be a better team than last year," said A-J head coach Jim Woodward.

The Wildcats, however, will be without the services of graduated senior, Luke Lasley, who was a state qualifier last year, placing fourth overall. Lasley is now a member of the John A. Logan College golf squad.

Woodward, in his second year as head coach after a lengthy career coaching football, said 18 boys have signed up for golf this fall at A-J, an impressive number. Three are returning starters in senior Hayden Rawls, junior Nick Hannon and sophomore Taj Hodges. Senior Tim Plott also figures to push for a starting spot with the varsity team.

"We also have some freshmen and sophomores who have the potential to help us out," Woodward said. "We have a good nucleus to work with. It's just a matter of how the kids perform once the matches start. Last year, we were favored to win the conference, but Nashville beat us out."

Carbondale will be fielding a team this fall after a one-year hiatus, and they return one of the area's premier players in senior Ian Davis, who placed seventh or two-over-par at the state meet a year ago.

New head coach Wendell Wheeler said Davis might be the best player in the region and is certainly one of the better players in the state.

"Ian beat out Cy Norman at both the Mount Vernon Regional and Effingham Sectional last fall to win both meets," he said. "I look for another big season from him. He has gotten better."

Wheeler said Davis has committed to play golf at Ivy League school, Dartmouth, next year. When not striking balls on the links, he may also be found on the gridiron, where he serves as the Terriers' placekicker.

Davis is the lone senior on the Carbondale squad. There is one junior - Mayaas Jastaniyah - and one sophomore - James WIlliams - as well as four freshmen in CJ Robison, Logan Wright, Cole Roberts and Joo Young Lee.

"We pretty much have two goals this season," Wheeler said. "We want to see Ian continue on his path of success and we want to build our program. We went from three golfers last year to seven this year, so that's a start. Having four freshmen and one sophomore to build around is a good thing."