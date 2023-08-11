BENTON – Anything short of winning a state championship this fall would somehow be viewed as a failure by the Benton Rangers golf team.

The boys from Franklin County always set the highest of standards for themselves. They have four objectives: win the River-to-River Conference; win the regional; win the sectional; and win state. The team achieved the first three of those goals in 2022.

Benton has been the best public school in the state in Class 2A boys golf each of the last two years, but in the eyes of the Illinois High School Association, the team placed second overall behind private school, Saint Ignatius College Prep of Chicago.

Both times, the Rangers were in the hunt, but came up just a tad short.

“We’re keeping our eye on the prize,” said Benton head coach Reggie Norman, now in his 10th season as head coach. “Every year, we have to be ready to continue to build onto what we left the last year. I believe we have some pretty good players again this year, and if we play up to our capabilities, I think we’re going to be great.”

Two key seniors graduated last spring in Cy Norman (University of Central Florida) and Nick Melvin (Rend Lake College). Norman owns most of the school’s individual records.

Stepping into that leadership role this season is junior River Stilley, who shared Southern Illinoisan Boys Golfer of the Year honors with Norman in 2022.

Stilley finished third overall in individual competition. He shot a two-over-par 144 (72, 72).

“River’s had a decent summer of competition,” Norman said. “He’s played a lot of good courses and will be a better player this fall for us than he was last year. And he was an outstanding player last year.”

Indeed, Stilley may frequently shoot several strokes under par in matches this fall and may not be the only one on the team doing so.

Fellow junior, Kash Cantrell, has also enjoyed a stellar summer, according to Norman, and will help make the Rangers a force on the links.

“Kash was 26th at state last year and is a much better player than that,” Norman said. "He’s been playing on courses all over the country and has done quite well. I expect him to have a big fall season for us.”

Senior Luke Melvin is also expected to be a key contributor this fall.

“I think Luke has a chance to be great,” Norman said. “He showed flashes of it last year and will be more consistent this year. Luke didn’t get the attention that the others got, but he was still All-South each of the last two years and All-Conference all three years.”

Two other seniors hope to force their way into the mix, although neither started last year in Lance Jerkins and Chaz Dunford, the latter having already signed a letter of intent to play golf next year at Governor State University near Chicago.

Juniors Lincoln Thomas and Garrik Steffy also hope to break into the starting lineup, as well as three underclassmen.

“We know what we want to do,” Norman said. “We want to be playing on the last day of the state finals and have a chance to win it.”

Benton has placed sixth at state twice (2016 and 2019) and second on three occasions (2018, 2021 and 2022). There was a regular season, but no state tournament in 2020.

The Rangers open the season Monday at home in a triangular with Mount Vernon and Centralia. They also host the Rend Lake Invitational next Thursday.

ANNA-JONESBORO

The Wildcats will be paced by sophomore sensation Aidan McFadden, who won the regional championship as a freshman last year.

McFadden went on to place in the Top 10 at the sectional and was 45th at the state meet – not too shabby for an underclassman.

Another strong player for A-J this fall is senior Nick Hannan, who placed second to McFadden at the regional meet in 2022. He will try to maintain his No. 2 team ranking, but not without a challenge from junior Taj Hodges and sophomore Landon Brown.

Also fighting for a starting role will be junior Daylon Butler

“In golf, you’re only as good as your last performance,” said Wildcats third-year head coach Jim Woodward. “What I tell my kids is to go out and have fun. You’re playing against the course, the conditions, and yourself. Take it one shot at a time and don’t let your last shot (if it isn’t a good one) screw up your next shot.”

Woodward said he likes what he has seen of his team in early-season practice sessions.

“If we play to our potential, I think we can be pretty good,” he said. “We have 16 kids out for the team and there will be some strong competition for starting spots.”

A-J will bump up from 1A to 2A in the postseason tournaments.

“It doesn’t matter that we’re playing up in 2A this year. As long as we continue to improve, which we should, we will be competitive,” Woodward said.

The Wildcats open the season next Thursday (Aug. 17) at the Rend Lake Invitational.

MASSAC COUNTY

The Patriots are yet another River-to-River Conference school expected to enjoy great success on the links this fall.

“We have three senior starters returning and some other key players back, too,” said head coach Gary Adkins. “I think we will be quite competitive. Hopefully, we will play well enough to be in a position to contend for a conference and regional title. Benton, though, remains the team to beat.”

Leading the charge for the Patriots is senior Preston Summers. He has shot consistently in the mid-to-upper 70s. Senior Luke Maurer is the team’s second-ranked player at this time followed by junior Gabe Rottmann.

Senior John Stephenson checks in as the fourth starter with an all-out battle for the fifth spot featuring senior Andy Girot, junior Carter Quint, and sophomores Eli Brown and Zach Maurer.

“I’m excited about our chances,” Adkins said. “If we can get consistently good play from our top players and something special from our 4-through-6 players, we should have a strong season.”

The Patriots have enjoyed a particularly strong summer of workouts.

Adkins, now in his 11th season at the helm, said that five players broke 80 in a qualifying round for the team’s first meet Saturday at Paducah Tilghman. The scores ranged from 71-78.