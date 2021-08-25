Boys Golf | Stilley leads Benton to win over Carterville, Vienna

CARTERVILLE — Freshman sensation River Stilley fired a two-under-par 34 Wednesday to lead the Benton High School boys golf team to a triangular meet victory over Carterville and Vienna at Crab Orchard Golf Course.
With only the top four scores counting, the Rangers posted a team score of 143. The host Lions were second at 178 and the Eagles were third at 199.
All six Benton players broke 40 over nine holes. Junior Nick Melvin and sophomore Luke Melvin each carded an even-par 36. Junior Cy Norman, who is usually the medalist, was one-over-par at 37. It was the first time since his freshman year that he shot over par in a competition.
Notching 38s were senior Keaton House and freshman Kash Cantrell. Senior Andrew Bell missed the meet.
Benton head coach Reggie Norman was pleased with his team's performance.
"It's a good score. It's not exactly what we're shooting for, but we're happy," he said. "It's early in the season. We have a lot left in the tank. We just have to get better."
Norman was complimentary of Stilley's effort.
"River may be a freshman, but he doesn't play like a freshman. He's a heck of a golfer. Adding him to the team has been a lift (to this team). Anytime you have competition, it helps everybody."
Norman said the freshman simply "does everything solid" both in practice and at the meets.
"He has some holes (in his swing) that he's working on, but as good as he is now, he's just going to continue to get better and better."
Stilley deflected the praise to his team.
"The only thing that matters to me is when we come out here as a team and play well. I want us all to play well - like we did today. We were hitting our wedges great, hitting fairways, hitting greens, and dropping putts. That's what makes us good. I just kept my head in it (today) like everybody else did. That's all that matters."
Carterville was led by junior Spencer Brown, who finished with a 43. Senior Drew Pestka followed with a 44. Sophomore Conner Dixon was one stroke back at 45 and junior Hudson Chapman turned in a 46. Also turning in scores were junior Aaron Streuter (53) and junior Maddox Crain (56).
"I thought we shot a decent score today considering we were without our No. 2 and 3 players (Jackson Burke and Kyle Ridgeway)," said Lions head coach Andy Harrell. "Today, we shot 178, and I think we are capable of shooting somewhere in the 160s if not better."
Harrell said there was no expectation of beating the powerful Rangers squad.
"Our goal is simply for everyone on this team to play well. If we can do that, we should be OK."