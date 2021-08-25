Boys Golf | Stilley leads Benton to win over Carterville, Vienna

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Norman said the freshman simply "does everything solid" both in practice and at the meets.

"He has some holes (in his swing) that he's working on, but as good as he is now, he's just going to continue to get better and better."

Stilley deflected the praise to his team.

"The only thing that matters to me is when we come out here as a team and play well. I want us all to play well - like we did today. We were hitting our wedges great, hitting fairways, hitting greens, and dropping putts. That's what makes us good. I just kept my head in it (today) like everybody else did. That's all that matters."

Carterville was led by junior Spencer Brown, who finished with a 43. Senior Drew Pestka followed with a 44. Sophomore Conner Dixon was one stroke back at 45 and junior Hudson Chapman turned in a 46. Also turning in scores were junior Aaron Streuter (53) and junior Maddox Crain (56).

"I thought we shot a decent score today considering we were without our No. 2 and 3 players (Jackson Burke and Kyle Ridgeway)," said Lions head coach Andy Harrell. "Today, we shot 178, and I think we are capable of shooting somewhere in the 160s if not better."

Harrell said there was no expectation of beating the powerful Rangers squad.