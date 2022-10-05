Boys Golf | Three qualify for state golf meet in Class 1A

EFFINGHAM — Three Southern Illinois boys golfers from Class 1A schools qualified for the state meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday based on their performances Monday at the Effingham Sectional. They include: Parker Renken of Nashville, Ben Herron of West Frankfort, and Aidan McFadden of Anna-Jonesboro.

Renken placed seventh overall with an individual score of 77. Herron finished 11th overall with a score of 81 and McFadden finished with a round of 82 to place 15th overall.

From a team standpoint, Effingham St. Anthony defended the No. 1 ranking and placed first with a score of 307. Litchfield was second at 332 and Alton Marquette was third with a 338. Those three teams advanced to state. Falling one place short was Anna-Jonesboro in fourth place with 342 points.

Other local teams competing were: Chester (355), Nashville (370), Trico (372) and Okawville (381).

"We didn't play our best golf at Effingham, but we had a good year," said Anna-Jonesboro head coach Jim Woodward. "We won the McDonald's Invitational at our course, the conference championship (Mississippi Division) and Class 1A Regional. On Monday, we just fell a few strokes short."

Following McFadden's 82 for the Wildcats were: Taj Hodges (83), Hayden Ralls (87), Tim Plott (and Landon Brown (98). Nick Hannan shot an 87, but was disqualified due to a scoring error.