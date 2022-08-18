Boys Golf | West Frankfort gets win over Marion, Carbondale

CARBONDALE — It's a perfect start for the West Frankfort Redbirds boys golf team following wins over Marion and Carbondale on Thursday afternoon in a triangular meet at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.

West Frankfort turned in a four-man team score of 179, beating out second-place Marion, which finished at 192, or 13 strokes back of the lead. Carbondale was third at 198.

The Redbirds improved to 3-0 on the season as they also posted a win Wednesday over Sparta.

"Our veteran players didn't play up to their capabilities, but that's golf," said Redbirds coach Mike Karoski. "We don't seem to play all that well here at Hickory Ridge for whatever reason. We're going to have to find a way to play this course better because our conference meet is here."

Top players for West Frankfort on this day were seniors Lucas Whittington (41) and Ben Herron (42). Jack Hogg followed with a 45. Evan Goforth and Drew Smith each fired a round of 51 and Preston King added a 53.

"It's early. We're still looking to improve," Karoski said. "Whittington and Herron usually shoot in the 30s, just not today. We'll get better."

Medalist honors went to Carbondale senior Ian Davis, who finished with a 36. He recorded six pars, two birdies and one double bogey.

"Ian was solid again today," said Terriers coach Wendell Wheeler. "He started on No. 3 and his first seven holes were six pars and a birdie, but then he had a double bogey on No. 1. To his credit, he bounced back with a birdie on No. 2 to complete his round and shoot an even par for the day."

Wheeler said the Terriers did manage to break 200 as a team, which was the goal for the day.

"Small steps with these young kids," Wheeler said.

The next-best score after Davis for Carbondale was James Williams, who carded a 49. Joo Young Lee checked in with a 56. Cole Roberts followed with a 59. CJ Robison totaled a 66 and Logan Wright added a 69.

Marion was paced by Jack Harre's 46 while playing in the No. 2 slot. Chandler McReaken, playing with the No. 3 group, notched a 47. Kegan Kronsbein, the Wildcats' No. 1 player, had a bit of an off day, falling back to 49. Ethan Stout and Matthew Joyner contributed rounds of 50 and Carter Lang earned a 53.

Both Carbondale and West Frankfort will compete in the Anna-Jonesboro Invitational on Saturday with tee time set for 8:30 a.m. Marion will host a triangular with Carterville and Vienna on Aug. 25 at Kokopelli Golf Course.