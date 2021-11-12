Boys Golfer of the Year | Benton's Cy Norman overcomes pressure

To learn more about Cy Norman, it's pretty easy considering he has wisely already registered his name as a website domain and loaded that page full of information.

A very smart move considering the brightness of the Benton junior's future is immeasurable, especially in the world of golf. But also because getting Norman to talk about just himself, at least to the media, will take a few more years.

Norman shouldered huge expectations this fall and with calm nerves won the individual title at the IHSA's Class 2A state tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

So here's the most least-shocking announcement possible: Norman is also The Southern Illinoisan's Boys Golfer of the Year.

But here's where it gets tricky. Norman was, is, and forever will be heartbroken over the fact that his Benton team finished in second place to St. Ignatius College Prep for the 2A title.

Talk to him about golf and that will come up a lot.

It doesn't change the fact that Norman shot rounds of 66 and 68 at Weibring for a two-day score of 134 that tied the second-lowest total in the history of the 2A tournament.

It doesn't change the fact that Norman finished either first or second in every competitive tournament he played in during the high school season.

It doesn't change the fact that Norman hit a hole-in-one to dramatically finish a match play tournament in Effingham and give the Rangers the win.

Norman simply had a dominant season individually, even with ridiculously high expectations coming into it.

"I knew going in we were going to have a very good team and a very good opportunity to win a state championship," Norman said. "So every day to practice and every day in general we were trying to get a little better so we'd have a chance to win a state championship. We had a very good chance to do it at the end and just didn't pull through."

Part of the motivation was not getting to play in a state tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic. In the season that was held, Norman and the Rangers were undefeated.

"Last year we had lost a lot going into the 2020 season so we knew we had to put in the work and all of my guys did that year," Norman said. "We won every event we played in and obviously didn't have the opportunity to compete for a state championship so we knew once we got that opportunity again this year we couldn't take it for granted.

"We knew we were good and that we'd have a chance and we were right there but ended up just falling a little short. But we had a chance going into the final day and that's all you can really ask."

So there's that again. It's true that Benton had a nine-shot lead as a team after the first day and ended up losing by nine strokes, giving the Rangers their fourth runner-up trophy since 2004.

It doesn't change the fact that Norman overcame a double-bogey and bogey on the 11th and 12th holes with birdies on Nos. 13 and 16 to ultimately win the individual title by five strokes.

It doesn't change the fact that Norman became the region's first individual state golf champion since Marion's Jaret Brewer won in a playoff for the 2A title in 2011 at the same Weibring course.

Norman also took first place in a tournament on the University of Illinois course. He also was the medalist at the Massac Invitational in Metropolis, the Benton Invitational on his home course, the SIRR Conference tournament at Hickory Ridge and the Effingham Sectional.

"I know before I step out on the course that the more birdies I make the more room it gives my guys to put up a good number," Norman said. "I know if I can try to do the best I can for them, it will ease them up and get them more comfortable in whatever situation we were in."

Let's talk about that hole-in-one for a second. That came on Sept. 20 at the Effingham Invitational at Effingham Country Club, the site where Norman later became a sectional champion.

"It was a hole-in-one that didn't feel like a hole-in-one," Norman said. "We were still in the match and I was playing with Nick Melvin. We were up one with two to play in that match and I knew we needed to win that hole because I wasn't trying to play another one."

Oh, by the way, Norman now has five aces in his lifetime. The one in Effingham was the first in a high school competition. Two of the aces came in the same round in a four-hole stretch last year.

What on earth does a hole-in-one feel like, Cy?

"It's an odd feeling," he said. "When I think back, I can remember all of them. But it doesn't feel like five. They all kind of have their own story to it."

What was your favorite round of the high school season, Cy?

"The best golf we played was that first day at state," Norman said. "It was nowhere near our best score, but it was probably the best team round of golf we played. We got off to a quick start. I saw down the line we were playing really well. We got off to a quick lead so I was just trying to keep the pedal down.

"I knew nothing was guaranteed obviously so we were just trying to see how bad we could beat people. We ended up having a six-shot lead, but obviously it didn't turn out the way we wanted to. We'll be back next year ready to win."

What about all that pressure on you, Cy?

"The pressure doesn't really bother me," he said. "The thing that does make me nervous is just playing for my other guys. I'm there playing for them. People can think what they want, but I'm there playing for them and playing for Benton. That's what I'm passionate about. I want to play well for them so that we can win championships and we can have fun that way."

The good news is that Norman is currently a junior. The Rangers will have most of their team back next fall, including freshman River Stilley, who came one shot away from Norman's school-record of 62 at the Marion Invitational.

That means another chance to close out that state championship.

"Everybody had their eyes on us," Norman said. "They were gunning for us and wanted to beat us. We wanted to win. Benton has never won a boys state championship before and that was our goal. Coming into the season there was one goal and that was to win a state championship. It was unfortunate that we fell a little short, but we'll be ready to go next year."

Father knows best

Benton's head coach is Reggie Norman, who happens to be Cy's father. All the team talk and individual deflection is great for Reggie the coach; maybe not quite as much for Reggie the father.

"I've always known that he's a team-first guy," Reggie Norman said. "He's been that way his whole life. Basically he's lived and breathed Benton golf since he was 8 years old. Everybody wonders why he's so team-oriented and that's why. He's lived and breathed it so long now."

Both the coach and father were impressed with how Cy handled the pressure put upon him so gracefully.

"There was a lot of weight on his shoulders this year," Reggie Norman said. "There was such high expectations and he knew he had to perform on a daily basis for us to shoot the numbers that people expected us to shoot. Quite frankly, it's not as easy as people think to shoot those kind of numbers.

"What stands out to me and I already knew it but it was solidified is that he is the ultimate team player. It sounds funny coming from me since it's my kid. But as a coach, I wish I could clone him and have him for years to come because he's the ultimate team player."

And even if Cy won't talk about himself, his father and coach will gladly open up.

"Every aspect of his game has gotten better," Reggie Norman said. "He's getting longer and stronger. His game is progressing as he wants it to. But the idea is not to peak as a senior in high school, so he's doing a very good job of staying in the process and not looking for instant success.

"He's not scared to fail and that's probably the biggest thing I see in the growth of his game. He is not scared to go through the process and see long term. He's always looking long term."

The long term outlook for Cy Norman looks pretty great. And thankfully we all get to follow along.

