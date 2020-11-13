Boys Golfer of the Year | Benton's Cy Norman

“It’s not an accident that he keeps getting better,” said his dad and coach, Reggie Norman. “He has a passion for the game that is unique. I’ve seen it since he was 5 years old and nothing has changed. Except for how he works out and attacks the golf course.”

The round that symbolized Cy Norman’s year best was his regional romp at Green Hills Golf Course in Mount Vernon. Playing what he terms his favorite course, because of the variety of holes it offers a golfer, Norman sailed through 18 flawless holes.

Afterwards, he said what made him proudest about the round was that he didn’t simply bomb his way around the course. He thought before attacking, shaped shots and put himself in good scoring positions.

In short, he did what a golfer ranked 13th in his age group does.

That would be 13th in the country.

“He’s always played against the best in the world, so he knows where his competition lies,” Reggie Norman said. “He’s striving to be the best, and you don’t get that by sitting on the couch. He could rest on his laurels and still be really good, but he always outworks everybody.”