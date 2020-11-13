Boys Golfer of the Year | Benton's Cy Norman

There are easy choices and then there’s picking Benton’s Cy Norman as the 2020 Southern Illinoisan Boys Golfer of the Year.
It’s been a while since any athlete in his/her sport has dominated it the way Norman did this fall. As the Rangers defended their regional and sectional titles, Norman led them every step of the way.
He won every match and tournament he entered, the first time in the history of Benton’s program that’s happened. His season scoring record of 33.63 per nine holes broke the school record, and in 18-hole events, his average was 69.0 strokes. Or to put it another way, he was 3-under par on a typical par-72 track.
Then there were the 13 under par rounds he authored, another school record. And scoring records for the conference, regional and sectionals. That goes along nicely with his 9 and 18-hole marks of 28 and 62, respectively, that he set as a freshman last year.
To top everything off, Norman fired a bogey-free 5-under 66 in the Class 2A Mount Vernon Regional and a 2-under 68 in the Centralia Sectional. Greenview Golf Course actually nicked Norman for bogeys on 7 and 17, his lone hiccups in one of the best postseasons any area golfer has experienced.
“I work to win tournaments,” he said, “so this was a really amazing year.”
The only thing that kept it from being even more amazing was that there was no state tournament due to COVID-19 concerns. Had there been one, Norman would have been favored to win. No other golfer in a 2A regional or sectional broke 70.
“It’s not an accident that he keeps getting better,” said his dad and coach, Reggie Norman. “He has a passion for the game that is unique. I’ve seen it since he was 5 years old and nothing has changed. Except for how he works out and attacks the golf course.”
The round that symbolized Cy Norman’s year best was his regional romp at Green Hills Golf Course in Mount Vernon. Playing what he terms his favorite course, because of the variety of holes it offers a golfer, Norman sailed through 18 flawless holes.
Afterwards, he said what made him proudest about the round was that he didn’t simply bomb his way around the course. He thought before attacking, shaped shots and put himself in good scoring positions.
In short, he did what a golfer ranked 13th in his age group does.
That would be 13th in the country.
“He’s always played against the best in the world, so he knows where his competition lies,” Reggie Norman said. “He’s striving to be the best, and you don’t get that by sitting on the couch. He could rest on his laurels and still be really good, but he always outworks everybody.”
That work ethic has allowed Cy to do things this year like beat prodigious odds and record two hole-in-ones in the same round, win the Gold Cup at Benton Country Club for the first time and also capture his first American Junior Golf Association Tournament in Columbia, Mo.
Yet for all his individual accomplishments, Norman is more thrilled to be part of a championship team. Even more so this year, considering he was the only returning full-time starter.
“It was a different challenge,” he said. “We just kept going by the day. If we would have had a state tournament, we would have had as good a chance as anybody.”
About all Norman has left to round out his high school resume is a state title. When NCAA rules allow rising juniors to be recruited on June 15, he’s a cinch to receive heavy Division I interest.
There’s also his desire to become a bigger force on the AJGA, as well as perhaps qualifying for prestigious USGA events. And maybe, just maybe, one day, he’ll be taking on Amen Corner much like the golfers he’s watching this weekend at the Masters.
That might sound far-fetched now, but one might want to remember what his dad says.
“I learned a long time ago to never bet against him,” Reggie Norman said.
