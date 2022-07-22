Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year | Christopher's Mazur excels in academics while playing 4 sports

CHRISTOPHER — Graduated senior Peyton Mazur of Christopher High School has been selected Boys Scholar-Athlete of the Year by The Southern Illinoisan.

There were certainly other worthy candidates to consider, including the likes of Brady Thrane of Hamilton County (5.15 GPA on a 5.0 scale while competing in football and basketball); Luke Miller of Harrisburg (4.307 GPA on a 4.0 scale and ranked fourth in his graduating class while competing in cross country, football and baseball); Kolten Gajewski of Nashville (3.97 GPA on a 4.0 scale while competing in football, basketball and baseball); Graham Reynolds of Herrin (4.37 GPA on a 4.0 scale and ranked No. 6 in his class while competing in bowling); and Landen Swiney of Du Quoin (4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale while competing in cross country and track).

But it was Mazur who stood out the most to us. Mazur finished with a 4.93 GPA on a 5.0 scale at Christopher and ranked sixth in his senior class. He was also a monster in athletic competition, competing in four sports for the Bearcats - football, basketball, track and baseball.

Mazur, who stands 6-foot, 4 and tips the scale at 330 pounds, was Black Diamond All-Conference and All-South as a lineman in football and center in basketball. He was also conference and sectional champ in the shot put, advancing to the state meet.

"It is a great honor for Peyton to be named the 2021-2022 Southern Illinoisan Men's Scholar-Athlete of the Year," said Christopher High School Athletic Director Josh McCurren. "He has accomplished so much here at Christopher during the last four years, and I have no doubt he will continue to grow as an athlete, student, and young man during the next four years at SIU. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Mazur (pronounced Mouzer) said he was surprised and honored to win the award.

"I have been fortunate in that academics have always come pretty easy for me," he said. "A lot of people see that I'm an athlete and this big guy and don't really take me seriously as a student. That's why it gives me pleasure to show what I am capable of doing in the classroom."

And it's not exactly basket weaving classes for Mazur either. He excelled in several high-level college-bound classes, including calculus, where he had to "work a little" to get his 'A.'

A member of the National Honor Society, Mazur said he will study cardiac interventional radiography at SIU - only the second year the program has been offered at the university. In his spare time, he will play football for the Salukis as a preferred walk-on athlete.

"I've already been working out with the team," he said. "It was a little tough at first, but I'm adapting. More than likely, I will be redshirted this year, but you never know."

Asked if he was worried that football might negatively impact his grades, the 18-year-old said no.

"We have required study sessions with tutors available if we need them. I don't expect to have any problems."

Mazur described himself as a pretty normal guy, one who likes to "hang out with my buddies" and "go fishing" with his younger brothers, Trent (junior at Christopher) and Gage (fifth grader).

As for football...he said he learned the game from his father, Courtney, a state trooper, who played Division III football when he was in college. Mazur then learned even more about the game from his high school coach, Anthony Hargrove, a former professional football player.

"Football has always been my favorite sport," he said. "I played both offensive and defensive tackle in my four years of high school ball, but I will probably be concentrating on offensive line only with SIU."

Mazur said he has many special memories that he will forever remember fondly with the Bearcats, but what stands out the most to him was the success of the basketball team. The Bearcats won the regional championship in blowout fashion over arch rival, Sesser-Valier, at Elverado and advanced to the finals of the Class 1A Okawville Sectional only to lose by one point to state-bound Steeleville.

"That one hurt for a long time," Mazur said. "We had it and couldn't hold on. But, we were one of only two Christopher teams to ever make it to the sectional finals, so there's that."

Mazur said he thoroughly enjoyed his high school experience and is now ready for a new chapter in life - college life to be precise.

"It's been crazy at times this summer, but I am excited about college and am really looking forward to the next four years."