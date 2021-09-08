Boys Soccer | Cape Notre Dame rolls to win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Cape Notre Dame’s all-time leading scorer Will Dodson scored three goals in the first 23:46 to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 win over Carbondale in a non-conference boys soccer match at the Fralish Soccer Complex.

“This team works well as a unit,” said Notre Dame coach Matt Vollink. “Dodson and Colton Neumeyer work well together. That’s the fun thing coaching these guys is that they have a dynamic and they are firing on all gears.”

Cape Notre Dame, who lost to the Missouri defending 4A champ Jackson in its last outing, upped its record to 5-1 while Carbondale saw its modest one-game winning streak snapped to fall to 3-5.

This was the second time the two teams had faced each other in a week with the Bulldogs beating the Terriers, 7-2, at the Cape Notre Dame tournament. The shutout was the second of the season for the Bulldogs.

“They were as good as advertised,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “They have a special group this year. This is the heart of our schedule as far as back-to-back grueling games, but we do it for a reason – we’re trying to get better. We had some injuries so some of our younger guys had to step up and they were working hard. Our young guys are giving it everything they have. It’s still early in the season and they will get there. We’re coming.”