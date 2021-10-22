Boys Soccer | Carbondale bests Carterville to win regional title

CARBONDALE — Jeff Hansen said the light bulb came on for his Carbondale boys soccer team late last month.

It’s staying on into the Class 2A Triad Sectional after the 5th-seeded Terriers made two quick first half goals stand up for a 2-1 verdict over 6th-seeded Carterville in their regional final Friday at the Superblock.

Aside from a defensive lapse in the 79th minute that led to the Lions’ only goal, courtesy of Michael Cagle, Carbondale (12-10) controlled play to such an extent that the ball appeared quarantined in its offensive end for long stretches of both halves.

“It ultimately was nothing that we did,” Hansen said of his team’s turnaround from a 5-8 start. “We stayed with the same formation, did the same types of things and the guys just really worked.

“The last month, we’ve really put some things together. But if you had told me five weeks ago we’d be here, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

About the only other thing the Terriers botched occurred when a couple of players tried to sneak up on Hansen and drench him with the contents of a water cooler. But they couldn’t quite lift it over his head and settled for soaking his backside.

“Offseason weight room program,” he joked.

The way Carbondale worked Carterville (10-8-1) was no joke. Beginning almost from the first touch, the Terriers were in attack mode. No matter how often Lions coach Chip Lennox beseeched his team to go forward, they instead sagged backward because they just couldn’t win possession.

Luca DiMaggio put Carbondale ahead for good in the fifth minute when he took Khalil Oues’ pass at the top of the 18-foot box and drilled a shot into the left corner on a ball that evaded the reach of goalkeeper Keegan Weber.

Nate Torres nearly made it 2-0 in the 17th minute off a free kick, but Weber reacted at the last minute after finally seeing the ball clear Carterville’s defensive wall and punched it away.

Torres got his goal five minutes later on a run down the left side, sliding the ball into the right corner.

“I would say the ball bounced my way,” he said. “I’ve had this opportunity a couple of times and it hasn’t gone my way, so I just focused and made sure it went in. I just tried to place it there for my team.”

The Terriers left perhaps another two or three goals on the pitch, most notably a point-blank chance by Oues two minutes into the second half that bounced just outside the left post.

The Lions, who upset top-seeded Waterloo 2-0 on Tuesday in the first semifinal match, managed just one shot on goal in the first half. Riley Sims’ free kick in the final minute from long range was easily saved by Alex VanWinkle.

Carterville played without standout midfielder Evan Lennox, who sat out after drawing two yellow cards against Waterloo. But not even Lennox might have made a difference against an opponent that’s won seven of its last nine.

“I was driving to the game today and I thought, ‘This could be my last game of the year and it’s my last game at this field,’” Torres said. “So I had to give it everything to make sure it wasn’t my last game.”

Carbondale will play either Triad or Highland at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Troy. Hansen said the Terriers are an underdog against either opponent. But if nothing else, they’re certainly wagering house money at this stage.

“We’re not going up there for a joy trip,” Hansen said. “We’re going to play the best we can and do some things to see if we can cause problems.”

And to keep that figurative light bulb burning.

