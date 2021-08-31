Boys Soccer | Carbondale blanks Mount Vernon in conference opener

“I wanted to put it in the far corner because that’s the hardest to save,” Nasser said.

The Terriers out-shot the Rams 5-2, but up until Nasser’s goal the Rams had the best scoring chance 15 minutes earlier when Amare Lash-Patton found a wide open Andy Nguyen, who had gotten behind the defense, but Terrier goalkeeper Alex VanWinkle made a dazzling hand save.

“The game was long and it was kind of boring back there, but I was ready when the ball came down even though it was stressful,” VanWinkle said. “They got through on two center backs at the top of the box and almost got the ball by me, but I got my left hand on it and it went out of bounds.”

Mount Vernon had another good scoring chance at the 4:48 mark of the second half when Alejandro Raya got free to the right, but VanWinkle intercepted the crossing pass. The ball came loose, but Raya was unable to gain possession before VanWinkle was able to cover it.

The Terriers had a good scoring chance of their own, eight minutes later, when Declan Hickam settled the ball in the middle about 10 feet outside the bubble of the 18, but his shot hit the crossbar.