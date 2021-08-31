Boys Soccer | Carbondale blanks Mount Vernon in conference opener

CARBONDALE — Montadhar Nasser scored the winning goal as time was running out in the first half as Carbondale beat Mount Vernon, 3-0, in the conference opener for both teams in boys soccer at the Fralish Soccer Complex on Tuesday.
“My friend Ezra (Robinson) shot it and I was just kind of there for the rebound and scored,” Nasser said. “We make a good combo.”
Carbondale upped its record to 2-2 for the season and 1-0 in the South Seven while Mount Vernon fell to 1-3 and 0-1 in the conference.
"That’s one of the more athletic groups Mount Vernon has had in quite a few years, so we’re happy with the win at home,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “We’re coming off a hot weekend when we hosted the Greg Kline and were using a new formation we first used in the third game when we got our first win of the season. We liked it because it seemed a little more cohesive, so we decided to stay with it tonight. We’re still trying to solve the puzzle and keep churning along.”
Nasser scored his first goal of the season with 36 seconds left in the first half to give the Terriers a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The play started with Nate Torres taking the ball down the left side. After the senior midfielder pulled some of the middle defenders over he sent a cross pass to the other side of the field to Nasser, who passed it back into the middle to Ezra Robinson who then took the shot that ended up back on Nasser’s foot.
“I wanted to put it in the far corner because that’s the hardest to save,” Nasser said.
The Terriers out-shot the Rams 5-2, but up until Nasser’s goal the Rams had the best scoring chance 15 minutes earlier when Amare Lash-Patton found a wide open Andy Nguyen, who had gotten behind the defense, but Terrier goalkeeper Alex VanWinkle made a dazzling hand save.
“The game was long and it was kind of boring back there, but I was ready when the ball came down even though it was stressful,” VanWinkle said. “They got through on two center backs at the top of the box and almost got the ball by me, but I got my left hand on it and it went out of bounds.”
Mount Vernon had another good scoring chance at the 4:48 mark of the second half when Alejandro Raya got free to the right, but VanWinkle intercepted the crossing pass. The ball came loose, but Raya was unable to gain possession before VanWinkle was able to cover it.
The Terriers had a good scoring chance of their own, eight minutes later, when Declan Hickam settled the ball in the middle about 10 feet outside the bubble of the 18, but his shot hit the crossbar.
Carbondale almost scored eight minutes later when Khalil Oues got free in front of Olsen, but his shot was slowed down enough for Olsen to get a hand on. The Terriers got the rebound and passed the ball back to Oues in the middle again, but the defender collided with him and when the ball squirted out to the left Torres’ shot was deflected wide to the left.
The Terriers finally got their first insurance goal with 13:38 remaining on a goal by Aziz Alhashil when the freshman midfielder got possession of the ball at the top of the 18 and his shot went off the hands of Olsen into the net.
Torres scored the second insurance goal with 6:34 remaining off a pass from Eli Guyton. For Torres it was his second goal of the season.
“It was a lot closer game than the 3-0 score indicated because two goals could have gone either way,” said Mount Vernon coach David Gump. “It was a long hot weekend where we played three games and we don’t many numbers because I’m missing three kids on quarantine, so my kids were tired. But at least we made it respectable.”