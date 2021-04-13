Boys Soccer | Carbondale gets win over Marion

CARBONDALE — Carbondale scored two of its three goals off set kicks to beat Marion, 3-1, to even its series with the Wildcats in a South Seven boys soccer game at the Fralish Soccer Complex on Tuesday.
“We have not taken a ton of time in this COVID season to work on set pieces, so to get one off a corner kick, another off a penalty kick and our third goal developed off a set piece was great tonight,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “They say 60 percent of goals are set pieces and we were lucky to take advantage of them.”
Carbondale improved to 6-3-0 on the season and 4-3 in the conference while Marion dropped to 5-5-1 and also 4-3 in the South Seven. Marion beat Carbondale 1-0 in overtime the first time they played at Marion.
“We’re not used to playing on the grass and it’s a little slower than what the turf is,” said Marion coach Rob Underwood. “Our boys were out in front of the ball because the ball was just slowing down and getting behind them. Usually when we play on grass we’ll practice on grass, but we had a game on Saturday at our place on turf and played last night at Centralia, so we didn’t get a chance to practice before tonight. But we make no excuses. They played a good game.”
The game was the last home game for the four Terrier seniors, outside defender Max Johnson, defensive center midfielder Nathaniel Pimentel, outside midfielder Jackson Beaupre and outside defender/midfielder Jack Randle.
The game got off to slow start with only three shots on goal for both teams in the first 30 minutes.
“It was a good hard fought game,” Hansen said. “It’s usually a one or two goal game and usually the second goal to pull it away is something very late, so 3-1 is probably not indicative of how tight the game was. Both teams played last night, so I’m sure some of that energy was missing from a normal Marion Carbondale night. But anytime we play Marion we’re happy to get the win.”
Carbondale drew first blood capitalizing on a bad hop. The play began with Marion goalkeeper Dyson Roye attempting to stop a long shot that was going out of bounds to his right, but when he stretched out it went off his foot over the backline giving the Terriers a corner kick.
“On the first goal Dyson was trying to save it from going out so he could pick it up and come all the way out to 18 so he could punt it farther instead of a goal kick from the six,” Underwood said. “It just bounced and hit his foot and right over.”
Nate Torres set up in the left corner for the corner kick and served up a perfect pass to his friend and playing partner Ian Davis in front of Roye and the junior headed the ball past him with 8:21 remaining in the first half.
“Nathan can really serve it,” Davis said. “I was just inside the six-yard box and had a little space off of the guy in front of me, so I just tried to jump up and get to the ball first. I thought the keeper had it, but luckily it snuck by him. We were just looking for a momentum builder and I definitely got it.”
Marion tied the score a little over two minutes later also on a corner kick on a goal by Garrett Lange from Daniel Hernandez.
Carbondale regained the lead at the 7:40 mark of the second half on a pass from the right side by Khalil Oues to Davis. His shot beat Roye and went off the inside of the left post.
“We weren’t playing as aggressive or quick as we normally do in the first half, so we really tried to pump up the intensity in the second half,” Davis said. “I was drifting over trying to help looking for a through ball and Khalil gave it to me. I saw Nathan open in the middle, but there were a couple of people on him so I decided to try and hit it low to the left side and it bounced off the side bar. That goal really kick started us putting pressure on them. The best defense for us is offense and we didn’t allow them a shot on goal in the second half.”