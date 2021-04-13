Boys Soccer | Carbondale gets win over Marion

The game got off to slow start with only three shots on goal for both teams in the first 30 minutes.

“It was a good hard fought game,” Hansen said. “It’s usually a one or two goal game and usually the second goal to pull it away is something very late, so 3-1 is probably not indicative of how tight the game was. Both teams played last night, so I’m sure some of that energy was missing from a normal Marion Carbondale night. But anytime we play Marion we’re happy to get the win.”

Carbondale drew first blood capitalizing on a bad hop. The play began with Marion goalkeeper Dyson Roye attempting to stop a long shot that was going out of bounds to his right, but when he stretched out it went off his foot over the backline giving the Terriers a corner kick.

“On the first goal Dyson was trying to save it from going out so he could pick it up and come all the way out to 18 so he could punt it farther instead of a goal kick from the six,” Underwood said. “It just bounced and hit his foot and right over.”

Nate Torres set up in the left corner for the corner kick and served up a perfect pass to his friend and playing partner Ian Davis in front of Roye and the junior headed the ball past him with 8:21 remaining in the first half.