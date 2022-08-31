Boys Soccer | Carbondale rolls past Mount Vernon

The Carbondale Terriers soccer team opened South Seven Conference play on the right note, disposing of the host Mount Vernon Rams on Tuesday, 7-2.

With the win, the Terriers improve to 2-2 on the fall season and are 1-0 in league play. The Rams fall to 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Eli Guyton had a huge day for Carbondale offensively, recording three goals - one via an assist from Ezra Robinson, one unassisted, and one on a penalty kick.

Khalil Oues notched an unassisted goal. Declan Hickam delivered a goal with an assist from Oues. Sam Wang found the net to his liking with an assist from Hickam and Kevin Meza added a goal on a penalty kick.

The Terriers led 5-2 at the half.