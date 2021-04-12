Boys Soccer | Carbondale scores early, tops Murphysboro, 5-1

Davis then upped the Terriers lead to 3-0 less than six minutes later on a long shot from the middle off a pass by Nathaniel Pimentel that eluded Murphysboro goalkeeper Jett Hayes for his ninth goal of the season.

Davis had a chance for his third hat trick with 19:57 remaining, but he once again hit the crossbar.

With the clock ticking down, Torres scored again on a beautiful individual effort down the middle of the field weaving through the Red Devils defense until he took the shot just inside the 18 box to give the Terriers a 4-0 lead at the half for his fifth goal of the season.

Carbondale out-shot Murphysboro 6-2 in the first half with Terrier goalkeeper Alex VanWinkle turning away the first shot at the 7:33 mark and the second 10 minutes later.

Murphysboro came out attacking in the second half with Alex Clark almost breaking the shutout at the 3:12 mark. The sophomore defender weaved through the Terrier defense and got off a blast which VanWinkle just got his fingertips on to push the ball over the crossbar.

Four minutes and 10 seconds later, David Taylor got free in front of VanWinkle, but his shot sailed just over the crossbar. Taylor got off another good shot three and a half minutes later, but it also sailed over the net.