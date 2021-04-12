Boys Soccer | Carbondale scores early, tops Murphysboro, 5-1

CARBONDALE — Ian Davis scored in the first two minutes and Nate Torres scored in the last three minutes of the first half to lead Carbondale to a 5-1 win over Murphysboro in a non-conference boys soccer game Monday at the Fralish Soccer Complex.
The Terriers upped their record to 5-3-0 while the Red Devils dropped to 6-3-3.
“We got down really quick and with that quick goal that they scored we lost our composure,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “We need timeouts in soccer. If I had a timeout I could have fixed that and because they are a bunch of young players they don’t listen when they get down and they stopped playing. We had a nice talk at halftime and I thought we outplayed them in the second half, especially in the last five minutes.”
The first half Davis and Torres put on a show for the Terriers. Davis got the scoring off just 1:35 after the kickoff on a shot from the middle off a pass by Louis Van Muylder.
Davis almost scored again 35 seconds later when he got free in front of the net, but his shot hit the crossbar. With 26:20 left, Davis teamed up with Torres to make it 2-0 on a give-and-go.
“We’ve been playing for the past eight years together, so we’ve been practicing this nonstop,” Torres said. “He gave me a beautiful ball inside the 18 and since he gave me such a beautiful ball I had to finish it.”
Davis then upped the Terriers lead to 3-0 less than six minutes later on a long shot from the middle off a pass by Nathaniel Pimentel that eluded Murphysboro goalkeeper Jett Hayes for his ninth goal of the season.
Davis had a chance for his third hat trick with 19:57 remaining, but he once again hit the crossbar.
With the clock ticking down, Torres scored again on a beautiful individual effort down the middle of the field weaving through the Red Devils defense until he took the shot just inside the 18 box to give the Terriers a 4-0 lead at the half for his fifth goal of the season.
Carbondale out-shot Murphysboro 6-2 in the first half with Terrier goalkeeper Alex VanWinkle turning away the first shot at the 7:33 mark and the second 10 minutes later.
Murphysboro came out attacking in the second half with Alex Clark almost breaking the shutout at the 3:12 mark. The sophomore defender weaved through the Terrier defense and got off a blast which VanWinkle just got his fingertips on to push the ball over the crossbar.
Four minutes and 10 seconds later, David Taylor got free in front of VanWinkle, but his shot sailed just over the crossbar. Taylor got off another good shot three and a half minutes later, but it also sailed over the net.
With 11:59 remaining, Clark fed Alan Rulfo a perfect pass that VanWinkle came out of the net to try to grab, but Rulfo got to the ball first, although his shot was just wide of the net to the right.
With 10 minutes left, Carbondale began to regain the momentum with two shots from the middle at the top of the 18 by Ian Davis blocked. Finally with 6:24 remaining, Khalil Oues scored from the right side for his third goal of the season to up the lead to 5-0. The assist went to freshman Travis Peters for his first points of his high school career.
VanWinkle’s shutout bid ended with 56 seconds left when Taylor’s shot hit the right crossbar richoched back and went off VanWinkle into the net.