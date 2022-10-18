Boys Soccer | Carbondale scores two goals in second half to advance to regional championship game

Carbondale and Centralia split their regular season series with both teams winning at home and after a scoreless first half, the Terriers scored twice in the first 12 minutes of the second half to win 2-0 and advance to the Mascoutah Class 2A Regional championship game.

No. 3 seed Carbondale (10-11) will play the top seed Mascoutah (12-7-1) for the title at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Indians beat Olney Richland County, 7-0, in the other semifinal. Centralia ended the season with an 8-10-3 record.

“Defensively we were good enough, but we’re going to have to be better Saturday,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “Mascoutah was up 7-0 at halftime, so we’ve got our hands full for sure.”

Carbondale’s senior goalkeeper Jackson Connelley made two good saves in the first half and had to make three in the second in the final 25 minutes to preserve his third shutout of the season.

“We could have been up two or three nothing at the half, but their keeper played outstanding making some point blank saves,” Hansen said.

Centralia senior goalkeeper Cayden Lusch was on his game in the first half stopping four good chances by sophomore Declan Hickman, junior Khalil Oues and the Terriers leading goal scorer senior Eli Guyton, who came into the game with 19 goals scored.

“Our keeper made some incredible saves to keep us in the game,” said Centralia coach Jeremy Martin. “Ultimately, Carbondale took advantage of their opportunities and didn’t make any mistakes. It’s been a privilege coaching this team. It has great senior leadership and underclassmen with lots of potential.”

The shutout lasted another 6:25 when junior Luca Dimaggio set up Oues for his fifth goal of the season. For Dimaggio it was his fourth assist.

“Luca got the ball on the left side just inside our own half and sent a really nice kind of like a diagonal ball to the near the right corner of the box and Khalil took a touch or two before hammering it into the roof of the net,” Hansen said.

With 28:46 remaining, Hickman scored his fourth goal of the season on the rebound.

“Declan got a through ball and took a couple touches,” Hansen said. “The keeper saved his initial shot and it just came right back to him and he tapped it away.”

For the rest of the game, Connelley gathered a couple balls, but neither were good scoring chances. With about 10 minutes remaining, Connelley made a good save and when it got away from him he was able to smother the rebound.