Boys Soccer | Davis helps Carbondale snap scoreless streak in a big way

Four and a half minutes later, Davis scored again on a long shot that beat Rams goalkeeper Landon Simpson.

“I hit this one pretty well and aimed it where I wanted to,” Davis said. “There was talk going on between all of us that we were trying to get another goal to keep the momentum going. So as soon as I got open and saw a little bit of space I just went for it.”

The score remained 2-0 at the half with Carbondale out-shooting Mount Vernon 5-1.

“The third goal is the most important of the game,” Davis said. “At 2-0 they score a goal and get right back into it, but as soon as you get three then we can build off that. Then Khalil (Oues) came right out and got it and that was a big turning point. It’s always exciting for freshmen to get in, get shots and goals.”

The Terriers struck quickly after halftime with Oues scoring his second goal of the season at the 1:20 mark.

Davis made it 4-0 26 seconds later off Nate Torres’ second assist of the season.

“We knew that the defense was playing up, so we could go after the through balls a lot and the runs were going to be open,” Davis said. “I was trying to be right on the edge of off-sides and then run through and it was a perfect pass by Nate.”