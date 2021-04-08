Boys Soccer | Davis helps Carbondale snap scoreless streak in a big way

CARBONDALE — After missing the last five games with an injury, Carbondale sophomore Ian Davis returned in a big way scoring four goals in a 6-1 win over Mount Vernon to snap a three-game scoreless streak for the Terriers in a South Seven boys soccer game Thursday.
“It might have been five days, but it seemed felt like we’ve been on the road a lot longer than that, so it was great to be back home in front of our friends and family and all that good stuff,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “We’ve played a lot of games in the last 72 hours, so having some fresh legs in there helped a lot.”
On a windy gloomy day, Davis, who scored three goals in the season opening 3-0 win over Pinckneyville before suffering a thigh strain in the first minute of the second game that forced him to miss the next five games, played for the first time in almost a month.
“It was hard not being in there to help out when they needed everyone on board,” Davis said.
Davis scored first with 17:12 left in the first half when he gained possession of the ball halfway between the midfield stripe and the top of the 18-yard box and after working himself closer to the goal scored to give the Terriers a lead they never gave up.
“I was right in the middle and from what I remember a guy was coming at me so quickly I could just hit it out to the side, so I could have a clear shot at the bottom left,” Davis said. “It wasn’t a super clean shot, but it just snuck by the goalie.”
Four and a half minutes later, Davis scored again on a long shot that beat Rams goalkeeper Landon Simpson.
“I hit this one pretty well and aimed it where I wanted to,” Davis said. “There was talk going on between all of us that we were trying to get another goal to keep the momentum going. So as soon as I got open and saw a little bit of space I just went for it.”
The score remained 2-0 at the half with Carbondale out-shooting Mount Vernon 5-1.
“The third goal is the most important of the game,” Davis said. “At 2-0 they score a goal and get right back into it, but as soon as you get three then we can build off that. Then Khalil (Oues) came right out and got it and that was a big turning point. It’s always exciting for freshmen to get in, get shots and goals.”
The Terriers struck quickly after halftime with Oues scoring his second goal of the season at the 1:20 mark.
Davis made it 4-0 26 seconds later off Nate Torres’ second assist of the season.
“We knew that the defense was playing up, so we could go after the through balls a lot and the runs were going to be open,” Davis said. “I was trying to be right on the edge of off-sides and then run through and it was a perfect pass by Nate.”
With 29:10 remaining, Davis scored his fourth goal on a header off a corner kick by Oues, who notched his first assist of the season. It was the second time Davis has scored four goals in a game in his young career.
“It was just a clear shot right down the middle, so I just went up and I kind of hit it off the side of my head, which was an awkward position, but it went in,” Davis said. “I also scored four goals against Mount Vernon last year.”
Carbondale upped its lead to 6-0 with 10:52 remaining, when sophomore Carter Snowden scored his first varsity goal off another corner kick by Oues.
“I was at the back post waiting for the corner kick to come in,” Snowden said. “The ball came across and started to get pinging around and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time when I one-timed it with my right foot. I was pretty sure it was going in because I was close enough to see it. It was cool getting my first goal. It was an experience to get to do it with this team. I’ve had one JV goal and it was a free kick.”
Mount Vernon broke Alex VanWinkle’s shutout bid with 4:12 left on a goal by Toby Schrader. The first time the two teams played Carbondale won 5-0.
“It was a good first half, but we had some knocks and some people get injured and stuff,” said Mount Vernon coach David Gump. “We just play it game by game and try to get better every time out.”