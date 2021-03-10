Boys Soccer | Davis leads Carbondale to season opening win

Carbondale out-shot the Panthers 5-2 in the first half with Panther goalkeeper Jayden Clark making a big save on Pimentel with 1:15 left.

Davis scored his second goal just 2:01 into the second half, starting with Ramos possessing the ball after a tackle and Davis picking it up again near the top of the box and beating Clark into the lower right corner of the net.

“After I scored the first goal I just kind of laid off a little bit and didn’t keep up the intensity so I really tried to amp it up right off the bat,” Davis said. “I was off the left side and cut it in and hit it between some defenders.”

Less than two minutes later, Carbondale almost scored again, but Clark was able to corral the ball. With 30 minutes left, Pinckneyville had two good scoring chances in a two-minute span, but each time the shot sailed wide to the left.

Carbondale had two chances to up their lead with 22:59 and 18:37 left, but the first shot off a corner kick was stopped by Clark and the second by Luca DiMaggio sailed over the goal.

Davis scored his third goal for a natural hat trick and third in his short career with 16:09 remaining off a setup by Louis Van Muylder.