Boys Soccer | Davis leads Carbondale to season opening win

CARBONDALE — Ian Davis got his sophomore season off to a great start with three goals to lead the Carbondale boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Pinckneyville in the season opener for both teams Wednesday at the Fralish Soccer Complex.
“It’s a good start,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “There were some bright spots and some things we need to work on. We had not played Pinckneyville and they looked big and athletic and they gave us a tough go. That’s a good team.”
Junior Alex VanWinkle made his first start in goal as last year’s starter Nathaniel Pimentel moved out of the goal and into the midfield for his senior year and he made the best of it posting his first solo shutout.
Davis got the scoring started at the 10:54 mark on a shot from the top of the arc off a pass by Pedro Ramos.
“I’ve been practicing my power kicks outside the 18, so when Ramos played the ball across I knew the defenders were going to try to jump, so I just faked it and let it roll and then just took a quick look at the keeper and tried to hit the bottom,” Davis said.
VanWinkle made the first of his four saves 47 seconds later off a free kick by Cameron Hawk that deflected off a Terrier defender and redirected toward the goal. Less than four minutes later, VanWinkle was tested again by Hawk on a seeing eye shot from the left side.
Carbondale out-shot the Panthers 5-2 in the first half with Panther goalkeeper Jayden Clark making a big save on Pimentel with 1:15 left.
Davis scored his second goal just 2:01 into the second half, starting with Ramos possessing the ball after a tackle and Davis picking it up again near the top of the box and beating Clark into the lower right corner of the net.
“After I scored the first goal I just kind of laid off a little bit and didn’t keep up the intensity so I really tried to amp it up right off the bat,” Davis said. “I was off the left side and cut it in and hit it between some defenders.”
Less than two minutes later, Carbondale almost scored again, but Clark was able to corral the ball. With 30 minutes left, Pinckneyville had two good scoring chances in a two-minute span, but each time the shot sailed wide to the left.
Carbondale had two chances to up their lead with 22:59 and 18:37 left, but the first shot off a corner kick was stopped by Clark and the second by Luca DiMaggio sailed over the goal.
Davis scored his third goal for a natural hat trick and third in his short career with 16:09 remaining off a setup by Louis Van Muylder.
“That one wasn’t a good strike and I was surprised it went in,” Davis said. “It kind of went along the ground and snuck under the keeper. You got to get lucky sometimes.”
Pinckneyville had a great chance to break the shutout with 6:21 remaining when VanWinkle came out of the net and Hawk got the ball away from him, but there was no one following up the play leaving only three Carbondale defenders in front of the net without a Panther teammate to pass to.
“I told the boys this was going to be one of the best teams we play, so I’m pleased,” said Pinckneyville coach Jay Ray. “We had some opportunities and then we had times we didn’t guard up and (Davis) had three goals.”